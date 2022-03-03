Pulse: March 3-April 6, 2022

Ongoing

VARIOUS EVENTS

Doris-Harper White Community Playhouse

Steel Magnolias. A group of gossipy southern ladies in a small-town Louisiana beauty parlor face life’s challenges together. Alternately hilarious and touching and in the end, revealing of the strength and power of female friendship. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. Runs March 25-April 17. $18-24. 11 W. Cherry Ave. Tickets available at theatrikos.com or by calling the box office at 928-774-1662.

Online/Episcopal Church of the Epiphany:

Art in Action exhibit "Between Two Edges." Through watercolor paintings and traditional Japanese scrolls, Debra Edgerton delves into the rich cultural legacy of her African-American and Japanese heritage. The watercolors can be viewed online at www.opendoorsartinaction.com and the scrolls can be seen by appointment in person at 423 N. Beaver St. Exhibit ends May 15.

The Runway Flagstaff:

Flagstaff Unleashed. A Drag Extravaganza. Every Saturday. Drag queen’s and king’s bring outstanding music and dance performances. 8 p.m. 30 S. San Francisco St.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Beginning Watercolor: Lines, Shapes, and Color. A professional artist, teacher Lisa Lee Pearce guides you through the fundamentals, demonstrating the skills, techniques, composition and design elements to help you create beautiful watercolor paintings. Classes take place every Thursday through May 5. $25 per class. Space is limited, email lleearrist@gmail.com to sign up.

Thu/3.3

MUSIC EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

David Rothenberg and Iva Bittová. Philosopher and improvisor Rothenberg returns to Flagstaff with Czech singer/instrumentalist Bittová for an evening of music. Must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the event. 7:30 p.m. 2300 N Fort Valley Rd. 779-2300.

Yucca North

METALACHI. The world’s first and only heavy metal mariachi band. With special guest Spice Pistols. 7:30 p.m. 15 N. WC Riles St.

Museum Club:

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66

Fri/3.4

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Droeleo with support from BIICLA. Dutch future bass and electronic artist. Masks required. Must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the event. Doors at 7 p.m. show at 8 p.m. $24. 15 W Aspen Ave.

Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge:

The Johnny Walkers with Thrown Out Bones. 90s rock. 9:30 p.m. 100 N. San Francisco St.

Yucca North:

GrooveSession with Pass the Butter. 9 p.m. 15 N. WC Riles St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

First Friday ArtWalk. Art galleries and businesses in historic Downtown Flagstaff open their doors with special art exhibitions, performances, live music, treats and more. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Liminal Flagstaff:

Renegade art party. Every first Friday. Exhibited artwork, local DJs and art supplies (art-making strongly encouraged). Meant to challenge the dominant conceptions about art which reduce it to consumer products, and artists to producers of spectacles. 7-11 p.m. Free, tips and donations encouraged. Masks mandatory. 217 S. San Francisco St.

Little America Hotel:

Kikori Con 2022. Flagstaff’s annual anime convention. March 4-6. $20-$45. More information at www.kikoricon.conmagick.com. 2515 E. Butler Ave. 779-7900.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Sat/3.5

MUSIC EVENTS

Flagstaff Brewing Co.:

Summit Dub Squad. Roots reggae, positive hip-hop from Flagstaff, IrieZona. Undeniable grooves and thoughtful lyrics. 9:30 p.m. Free 21+. 16 W. Historic Rte 66.

Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge:

No Lungs from Chandler, Arizona. With Dusty Rug and Gone Before Us. 9:30 p.m. Free. 21+. 100 N. San Francisco St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Anger Management Comedy featuring Chad Miller. Masks required. Must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the event. 7 p.m. $15. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Sun/3.6

VARIOUS EVENTS

Shift FLG:

Shift Sunday Supper Club. Every week. A members-only, whole new way to experience Shift through monthly curated meals for two or for four. Bring the best of Shift as well as new off-menu creations right into your home. Sundays 2-4 p.m. 107 N. San Francisco St. Visit www.shiftflg.comto sign up.

Mon/3.7

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Wed/3.9

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with guest Karina Rykman. Psych-punk band hailed as “musical explorers” by Rolling Stone. Masks required. Must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the event. Doors at 6 p.m. show at 7 p.m. $27. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Thu/3.10

MUSIC EVENTS

Firecreek Coffee Company:

The Brothers Reed. Folk/bluegrass/American from Oregon. With local opener Lucky Lenny. 7 p.m. $12 for presale tickets. $15 at the door. 22 W. Rte 66.

Museum Club:

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Fri/3.11

MUSIC EVENTS

Ardrey Memorial Auditorium:

Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra. Beloved children's stories depicted in the orchestral repertoire, including music from Rossini, Ravel, Tchaikovsky and more. Also featuring soloist Cris Inguanti, associate professor of clarinet at NAU performing the Mozart Clarinet Concerto. $9.50-$75. 7:30 p.m. 1115 S. Knoles Dr. 774-5107.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Sat/3.12

MUSIC EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Dom Flemons. Grammy and Emmy nominee. Folk, blues and bluegrass. Masks required in addition to proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 72-hours of event. Doors 6:30 p.m. and show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $33 in advance, $36 at the door. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Flagstaff Brewing Co.:

Meyer Pax with Troubled Minds and Pablo Lovetrain. 10 p.m. Free. 21+. 16 W. Rte 66.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City Hall Parking Lot:

The Flagstaff Free Swap and Barter Market. A physical space for the Flagstaff community to donate goods and services in exchange for other goods and services. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 211 W. Aspen Ave.

Sun/3.13

VARIOUS EVENTS

Weatherford Hotel:

Memorial service for Flagstaff musician Ray Rossi. Some of Arizona's finest musicians as well as an honor guard will be present as Ray was a marine in Vietnam. $10 donation to the Marine Raider Foundation upon Ray's request. 1-5 p.m. 23 N. Leroux St.

Shift FLG:

Shift Sunday Supper Club. A members-only, whole new way to experience Shift through monthly curated meals for two or for four. Bring the best of Shift as well as new off-menu creations right into your home. Sundays 2-4 p.m. 107 N. San Francisco St. Visit www.shiftflg.com to sign up.

Mon/3.14

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Tue/3.15

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Bridge City Sinners. Rowdy neo-folk from Portland. 7 p.m. 15 N. WC Riles St.

Wed/3.16

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

MSSV. Punky power trio and dreamy experimental rock band. Masks required. Must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the event. Doors at 7 p.m. show at 8 p.m. $15. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Thu/3.17

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Fri/3.18

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Sat/3.19

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Caroline Polacheck. Atmospheric electro-pop. Polacheck has written and produced tracks for Beyonce, Travis Scott, Solange and more and is the founder of indie-pop band Chairlift. Her 2019 album Pang was met with immense success. Masks required. Must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the event. Doors at 7 p.m. show at 8 p.m. $25. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Uptown Pubhouse/Downtown Flagstaff:

Shamrock Shuffle Bar Crawl. Celebrate St. Paddy’s day with some of your favorite bars and restaurants. Participating bars include Altitudes Bar & Grill, Brews & Cues, Collins, Dark Sky Brewing Co., Drinking Horn Meadery, Flag Brew, Hops on Birch, Rendezvous and many, many more. 2 p.m.-6 p.m. $15-$20. 114 N. Leroux St. Visit www.downtownflagstaff.org for more.

Sun/3.20

VARIOUS EVENTS

Shift FLG:

Shift Sunday Supper Club. A members-only, whole new way to experience Shift through monthly curated meals for two or for four. Bring the best of Shift as well as new off-menu creations right into your home. Sundays 2-4 p.m. 107 N. San Francisco St. Visit www.shiftflg.com to sign up.

Mon/3.21

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Wed/3.23

MUSIC EVENTS

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Thu/3.24

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Fri/3.25

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Red Not Chili Peppers. The nation’s number one tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Masks required. Must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the event. Doors at 7 p.m. show at 8 p.m. $14. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Flagstaff Brewing Co.:

Boom Box Bros and Big Lo. Rap. Born in the early 80s, raised by a single mother with an eclectic taste in music, and surrounded by the newly bloomed culture of hip-hop in Florida, thus Big Lo came to be. 10 p.m. Free. 21+. 16 W. Rte 66.

Annex Cocktail Lounge:

Joe Kaplow. California-based singer/songwriter. 7-11 p.m. Free. 50 S. San Francisco St.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Sun/3.27

Flagstaff Brewing Co.:

Katie Mae & The Lubrication with Taylor Glasheen. Alternative country & western from Phoenix. 2 p.m. Free. All ages. 16 W. Rte 66.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Shift FLG:

Shift Sunday Supper Club. A members-only, whole new way to experience Shift through monthly curated meals for two or for four. Bring the best of Shift as well as new off-menu creations right into your home. Sundays 2-4 p.m. 107 N. San Francisco St. Visit www.shiftflg.com to sign up.

Mon/3.28

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Wed/3.30

MUSIC EVENTS

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66

Fri/4.1

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Scotty McCreery. Country music born in North Carolina. Masks required. Must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the event. Doors at 6:30 p.m. show at 7:30 p.m. $53-$65. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Flagstaff Brewing Co.:

Flagship of Fools. Treasured local Grateful Dead cover band. 10 p.m. Free. 21+. 16 W. Rte 66.

Golden Sage Farm:

Cary Morin. Morin brings together the great musical traditions of America like no other. With deft fingerstyle guitar and vocals that alternately convey melodic elation and gritty world-weariness. Americana with hints of bluegrass, folk, blues and rock. 7-11 p.m. 6300 E. Burris Lane.

Sun/4.3

VARIOUS EVENTS

Shift FLG:

Shift Sunday Supper Club. A members-only, whole new way to experience Shift through monthly curated meals for two or for four. Bring the best of Shift as well as new off-menu creations right into your home. Sundays 2-4 p.m. 107 N. San Francisco St. Visit www.shiftflg.com to sign up.

Wed/4.6

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers. Shook’s voice is strong, country classic with contemporary, earthy tension. Must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the event. Doors at 7 p.m. show at 8 p.m. $14. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Liminal Flagstaff:

Joe Vann. A night of Americana love songs and indie folk. Indie rock/dream pop and shoegaze written, recorded and produced by Joey Vannucchi at his apartment in Harlem, NY. Mastered by Heba Kadry (Bjork, (Sandy) Alex G, Jay Som). 7-11 p.m. Masks mandatory. 217 S. San Francisco St.

Hotel Monte Vista:

Jennifer Westwood and The Handsome Devils. Detroit gospel. 7-11 p.m. 100 N. San Francisco St.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0