March 2–April 5

ONGOING

MONDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Every Monday from 6 - 8 p.m. enjoy $2 off non-barrel aged pours 10 oz and higher for Flagstaff locals.

Museum Club:

Open Mic Night. Every Monday night from 6 - 9 p.m. Bands welcome. Many musicians have been asked back for paying gigs.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Hospitality Night. Every Monday, hospitality workers get 20% off their order. Proof of employment required.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

TUESDAY

Jazzercise:

African Dance Class. Lessons focus on the traditional dances from Guinea, West Africa. 6:45 - 8:15 p.m.

Museum Club:

Line Dance Lessons. Every Tuesday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Karaoke. Every Tuesday from 9 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Teacher Tuesday. Every Tuesday educators get 15% off wines.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

Unity of Flagstaff:

Join Jackie Labanok for yoga from 10–11 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Family Storytime. Every Wednesday from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m.

Firecreek Coffee:

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic. Share your original songs between 7 - 10 p.m.

Gopher Hole:

Karaoke & Service Industry Night. Happy Hour prices for service industry personnel from 6 p.m. until close with the singing starting at 9:30 p.m.

Mead Hall:

Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6 - 8 p.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Warrior Wednesday. All active military and first responders get 15% off.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

Weatherford Hotel:

Blues Night at Charly’s. Every Wednesday night from 7 - 9 p.m.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Trivia Night. TAPP'D Trivia! Thursdays 7-9 p.m. at the DSB Beer Garden

Gopher Hole:

Trivia Night. Doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia starting at 6:30 p.m.

Mead Hall:

GREENLAW. Live Celtic music at the Mead Hall every Thursday at 7 p.m.

Museum Club:

Free Line Dance Lessons from 5–8 p.m.

Free Country Swing Lessons from 7–8 p.m.

Dimes with DJ FRSH. Amazing drink specials from 8 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 PM to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

FRIDAY

Flag Tag AZ:

Family Friday Laser Tag. Get two games of laser tag for only $10 per person from 12 -11 p.m.

Jazzercise:

Casino Rueda in Flagstaff. Cuban-style Salsa Dancing followed by social dancing. 7:30 - 10 p.m.

Museum Club:

Acoustic Happy Hour. Live country music from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Check the schedule for shows and times.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

SATURDAY

Museum Club:

Live country dance bands every week from 8:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.

SUNDAY

Dark Sky Brewery:

Pints and Poses: Yoga at the taproom every Sunday morning from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. $15 fee per class.

Sunday Funday. Live music every Sunday at the DSB Beer Garden 4 - 6 p.m.

Jazzercise:

Ballroom social dancing. Dance lesson, open dancing from ballroom and swing to latin dance genres. 5:15 - 7 p.m.

Museum Club:

Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Education Night. A 30 minute lesson on wine topics starting at 4:30 p.m. $20 per person.

Fri/3.3

VARIOUS EVENTS

Bright Side Bookshop:

Author Signing with Christine Reed and Miles Hooper. Reed, author of “Alone in Wonderland,” will sign between 5-6:30 p.m. Hooper, author of “Dead Friends,” will sign between 6:30-8 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

First Friday Art Walk. Join us between 5–9 p.m. for a series of special art exhibitions from local vendors, live music and more.

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center:

Bug Banquet-A Willow Bend Fundraiser. Join chef Somana Tootsie with Hopi Studio for a delicious showcase of insect-based cuisine. 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Sat/3.4

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

The Emo Night Tour. DJ Party will play the hits of Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy, PANIC! at the Disco, My Chemical Romance and more all night long. 8 p.m.

Yucca North:

Paul Cherry. Indie/alternative artist supported by The Mattson 2. 7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center:

Science Saturday: Awesome Archeology. Willow Bend is celebrating Archaeology Month with local professional archaeologists. 9:30–11:30 a.m.

Adult Workshop: Basics of Flintknapping. Byl Bryce and Gavin Wisner will lead a two-hour hands-on workshop that will take you back in time to learn the ancient skills of stone tool making. 12:30–2:30 p.m.

Peace Surplus:

Ladies Night benefiting Girls on the Run. Theme: Glitter and Tutus. 8 p.m.

Shift:

Bake Sale. Stop by to purchase some baked goods from one of the best restaurants in town.

Sun/3.5

VARIOUS EVENTS

Thorpe Park:

Time to Paddy 5k/10k. A St. Patrick-themed run that is perfect for the whole family. 8 a.m.–12 p.m.

Coco-op–Flagstaff's Maker Space:

Ceramics Workshop. Come support local artists and build your art collection of functional and sculptural ceramics. 2–6 p.m.

Mon/3.6

VARIOUS EVENTS

Threaded Together:

Monster Sewing Kit: Kids Workshop. It's #MonsterMarch, and your little one can learn to sew by hand, while crafting a custom "keeper" for all their hand stitching supplies. 3:45–5:15 p.m.

Tue/3.7

VARIOUS EVENTS

Bright Side Bookshop:

“Arid Empire”: An Evening with Natalie Koch. Join Koch for a reading and discussion on her book about the entangled fates of Arizona and Arabia. 6–7:30 p.m.

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Crafty Corner. Express your creativity and get crafty every Tuesday from 3:30–4:30 p.m.

Wed/3.8

MUSIC EVENTS

Hotel Monte Vista:

The Hajj. A two piece (Guitar and Drums) psychedelic eastern punk/rock band. 7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Nuestra Cultura. Spanish Language Cultural Club held every second Wednesday of the month. 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Thu/3.9

VARIOUS EVENTS

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Lego Club. Use your imaginations and build creativity with LEGOs. Ages 5-11. 2:30 - 3:45 p.m.

Fri/3.10

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Easton Collection Center Tour. Behind-the-scenes tour of the Platinum LEED-certified Easton Collection Center. 3 - 4 p.m.

Sat/3.11

MUSIC EVENTS

Flagstaff Brewing Company:

2nd Saturdaze with Summit Dub Squad. A roots reggae / positive hiphop band from Flagstaff. 10 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Reena Calm. Pun-slinger, one of the most respected and requested comedians in the Midwest and currently, the only woman in the U.S. who is a full-time road-comic. 7 p.m.

Threaded Together:

Tote Bag: Adult Workshop. In this workshop you'll sew your own custom tote bag. Make a tiny bag for your kiddo or an extra large one for hauling groceries. 12–3 p.m.

Mon/3.13

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Old 97’s. An American alternative country band from Dallas, Texas on their 30th Anniversary Tour. 6 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Spring Break at MNA: Messy Monday. Dig into the science of erosion and create a sand-art and slime project. 1–2:30 p.m.

East Flagstaff Community Library:

LGBT+ Book Club. Join Flagstaff’s LGBT+ community and allies to discuss “Red White & Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston. 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Wed/3.15

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Spring Break at MNA: Wordful Wednesday. Stay for fun crafts and storytime with Indigenous authors and storytellers. 1–2:30 p.m.

Buffalo Park:

"Step Into Health" Walking Club. Every third Wednesday of the month, join North Country HealthCare for a walk between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Thu/3.16

VARIOUS EVENTS

Bright Side Bookshop:

An Evening with Tara Ison. Join Ison, regional Arizona author, for a reading and signing of her new book, “At the Hour Between Dog and Wolf.” 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Spring Break at MNA: Therizinosaur Thursday. Enjoy a unique puppet show, and witness the creation of individual imprint fossils. 1–2:30 p.m.

Fri/3.17

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

INZO. Denver-based electronic artist plays with luminescent synth and nostalgic vocal samples. 7 p.m.

Yucca North:

Wicked Tour - St Patty’s House Party. CHKLZ returns to Flagstaff with tour mates PINEO & LOEB to host the St. Patty’s House Party. 9 p.m.

Flagstaff Brewing Company:

Harvest: Poetry/Jazz Open Mic. An experiment in fusing two of our favorite art forms: jazz and poetry. 10 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Lowell Observatory:

Messier Marathon. An all-night virtual star party, during which you’ll hunt for all 110 objects in Charles Messier's famous catalog. 7 p.m.

Little America:

Kikori Con 2023. A three-day event that celebrates Japanese animation, comics, and pop culture. 11 a.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Spring Break at MNA: Family Friday Nature Journaling. Explore the beauty of the flora and fauna that are right in the museum's backyard with artist Liz Blaker. 1–2:30 p.m.

Sat/3.18

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Warped Tour FM. Fresh pop punk and emo bangers with a DJ to support. 7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Get Lucked Up! DJ Dance Party. On this St. Patrick’s Day, get lucked up with golden drink specials and magical music. 8 p.m.

Little America:

Kikori Con 2023. A three-day event that celebrates Japanese animation, comics, and pop culture. 11 a.m.

Sun/3.19

VARIOUS EVENTS

Little America:

Kikori Con 2023. A three-day event that celebrates Japanese animation, comics, and pop culture. 11 a.m.

Mon/3.20

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Senior Book Club. Join Flagstaff’s seniors to discuss “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner. 1 p.m.

MUSIC EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

An Evening with Don Flemons. Grammy-award winning songwriter and multi-instrumentalist returns to Flagstaff. 7:30 p.m.

Wed/3.22

MUSIC EVENTS

Hotel Monte Vista:

Snailmate with special guests The Talking Hours and Lilac Cadillac. 8 p.m.

Fri/3.24

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Zoso. The ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience embodies the golden era in music. 6:30 p.m.

Yucca North:

Jahlos & the Rebels, Sammy Ramone, Herb ‘n’ Life and O.G. Clinto. A night of punk, rock and reggae. 7 p.m.

Sat/3.25

MUSIC EVENTS

Flagstaff Brewing Company:

Big Lo. Up-and-coming hip-hop artist that’s opened for Joe Budden, Mobb Deep, Geto Boys, Lil Kim, Raekwon and Ghostface. 7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Reel Rock 17. This year’s lineup takes you to the most remote corners of the globe, capturing the heart behind the hardest sends, the biggest stories and the wildest ascents. 6 p.m.

Sun/3.26

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum of Northern Arizona:

The Life & Seasons of the Museum of Northern Arizona's Living Roof. Join the museum to learn about their 14,000 square foot, bioregional native Living Roof. 2–3 p.m.

Thu/3.30

MUSIC EVENTS

Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy:

Chase Coleman. Flagstaff pianist will perform a solo concert of piano music by Chopin, Debussy, Brahms, Ginastera and others to support the FALA Music classes and programs. 7–8:20 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theater:

“25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”: A fast-paced interactive crowd pleaser with hilarious, touching and catchy songs. Preview. 7:30 p.m.

Fri/3.31

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

An Evening with Keller Williams. Enjoy a performance that encompasses rock, jazz, funk and bluegrass. Williams always keeps the audience on their feet. 7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theater:

“25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”: A fast-paced interactive crowd pleaser with hilarious, touching and catchy songs. 7:30 p.m.

Sat/4.1

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theater:

“25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”: A fast-paced interactive crowd pleaser with hilarious, touching and catchy songs. 7:30 p.m.

Shift:

Bake Sale. Stop by to purchase some baked goods from one of the best restaurants in town.

Sun/4.2

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theater:

“25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”: A fast-paced interactive crowd pleaser with hilarious, touching and catchy songs. 7:30 p.m.

Tue/4.4

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theater:

Anthony Hernandez: Illusions, Comedy and Magic. A high-energy magic show that will take you on an exciting and magical adventure. 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Wed/4.5

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Game Night. Bring friends, co-workers or family for a night of fun presented by Vault. 5–7:30 p.m.