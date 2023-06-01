Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

June 1 – July 5

ONGOING

MONDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Every Monday from 12–10 p.m. enjoy $2 off non-barrel aged pours 10 oz and higher for Flagstaff locals.

Bingo Night. Play bingo every Monday from 6–8 p.m. $5 entry fee.

Museum Club:

Open Mic Night. Every Monday night from 6–9 p.m. Bands welcome. Many musicians have been asked back for paying gigs.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Hospitality Night. Every Monday, hospitality workers get 20% off their order. Proof of employment required.

TUESDAY

Flagstaff Brewing Company:

Poet Brews. Poets and writers are welcome to share their work with the public at this open mic. Sign up at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Kids Squared. Free kid-friendly activities with local artists and organizations.

Jazzercise:

African Dance Class. Lessons focus on the traditional dances from Guinea, West Africa. 6:45–8:15 p.m.

Museum Club:

Line Dance Lessons. Every Tuesday from 5–8 p.m.

Karaoke. Every Tuesday from 9 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Teacher Tuesday. Every Tuesday educators get 15% off wines.

WEDNESDAY

Brews & Cues:

Brews Trivia. Eight rounds of hosted trivia. Up to 6 people per team. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. $3 Mystery Bags and $2 Jello Shots. 6:30 p.m.

Charly’s Pub and Grill:

Wednesday Night Blues. Presented by Northern Arizona Blues Alliance. 6:30–9 p.m.

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Family Storytime. Every Wednesday from 10:30–11:15 a.m.

Firecreek Coffee:

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic. Share your original songs between 7–10 p.m.

Gopher Hole:

Karaoke & Service Industry Night. Happy Hour prices for service industry personnel from 6 p.m. until close with the singing starting at 9:30 p.m.

Mead Hall:

Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6–8 p.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Warrior Wednesday. All active military and first responders get 15% off.

Shift:

Wine Wednesday. Half-priced bottles of wine all evening.

Weatherford Hotel:

Blues Night at Charly’s. Every Wednesday night from 7–9 p.m.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30–9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Trivia Night. TAPP'D Trivia! Thursdays 7–9 p.m. at the DSB Beer Garden

Gopher Hole:

Trivia Night. Doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia starting at 6:30 p.m.

Mead Hall:

GREENLAW. Live Celtic music at the Mead Hall every Thursday at 7 p.m.

Museum Club:

Free Line Dance Lessons from 5–8 p.m.

Free Country Swing Lessons from 7–8 p.m.

Dimes with DJ FRSH. Amazing drink specials from 8 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 p.m. to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

FRIDAY

Flagstaff Visitor Center:

Indigenous Art Market. Support indigenous artists from 5–9 p.m.

Jazzercise:

Casino Rueda in Flagstaff. Cuban-style Salsa Dancing followed by social dancing. 7:30–10 p.m.

Museum Club:

Acoustic Happy Hour. Live country music from 5:30–10 p.m. Check the schedule for shows and times.

SATURDAY

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Urban Flea Market. An outdoor gathering of unique artisans, eclectic peddlers and one-of-a-kind creators. 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Museum Club:

Live country dance bands every week from 8:30 p.m.–1 a.m.

SUNDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Pints and Poses: Yoga at the taproom every Sunday morning from 10:15–11:30 a.m. $15 fee per class.

Sunday Funday. Live music every Sunday at the DSB Beer Garden 4–6 p.m.

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Celebrate your community and the hard work of its regional small growers and small businesses at the farmer’s market every Sunday. 8 a.m.–12 p.m.

Jazzercise:

Ballroom social dancing. Dance lesson, open dancing from ballroom and swing to latin dance genres. 5:15–7 p.m.

Museum Club:

Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.–2 a.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Education Night. A 30 minute lesson on wine topics starting at 4:30 p.m. $20 per person.

Thu/6.1

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash. Americana/ alt-country band with soul. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Coconino Center for the Arts:

BLKBOK. Neo-classical piano prodigy from Detroit. 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Thursday Night Jazz with the Josh Moore Trio. Jam out to jazz, blues and funk from local bands. 5–7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Making a Bikeable and Walkable Flagstaff for All. Join Adam Shimoni for a discussion on the history and future of biking and walking transportation infrastructure in Flagstaff. 5:30–7 p.m.

Fri/6.2

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Ponderosa Grove. Prescott-based rock band that harkens back to Fleetwood mac and Queen. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

NAU Tennis Courts:

Flagstaff Pickleball Open. Annual round-robin pickleball tournament.

Theatrikos Theater:

Dance Nation. An army of competitive, pre-teen dancers navigates ambition, friendship and desire as they plot to take over the world. 7:30 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

First Friday Art Walk. Join Downtown Flagstaff between 5–9 p.m. for a series of special art exhibitions from local vendors, live music and more.

Sat/6.3

MUSIC EVENTS

The Arboretum:

Adam Bruce and Eric Caroffino. The first concert in the Mountain Melodies concert series. 5–7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Wheeler Park:

Flagstaff Hullabaloo Festival. A favorite community festival featuring a bike parade, giant puppets, a costume contest, two stages of live performances, great food and drinks, a ton of vendors and so much more. 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

The Pioneer Museum:

Flag Wool and Fiber Festival. An annual celebration that connects the public to the rich cultural history of regional fiber arts. 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

McMillan Mesa Loop Trail:

Full Moon Hike. Watch the “Strawberry Moon” rise over east Flagstaff. 7–9 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Colton Garden Tour. A tour of the museum’s living exhibit to learn about the variety of ways in which these plants are used. 10–11 a.m.

Fort Tuthill Loop:

Military Officers Association of America Picnic. The Grand Canyon chapter’s annual picnic. 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Willow Bend:

Science Saturday: Junior Naturalists. Explore plants and wildlife in the Willow Bend garden. 9:30–11:30 a.m.

Heritage Square:

Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. This week’s movie: “The Bad Guys.” 4 p.m.

NAU Tennis Courts:

Flagstaff Pickleball Open. Annual round-robin pickleball tournament.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Downtown Geology Rocks! Tour. Learn about the ancient history of the stones used to build Flagstaff during this 45-minute tour. 1–2 p.m.

Theatrikos Theater:

Dance Nation. An army of competitive, pre-teen dancers navigates ambition, friendship and desire as they plot to take over the world. 7:30 p.m.

Sun/6.4

MUSIC EVENTS

Heritage Square:

Sundays on the Square. Grab some lunch and dine outdoors while enjoying music from local bands. 12–2 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Wheeler Park:

Flagstaff Hullabaloo Festival. A favorite community festival featuring a bike parade, giant puppets, a costume contest, two stages of live performances, great food and drinks, a ton of vendors and so much more. 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

The Pioneer Museum:

Flag Wool and Fiber Festival. An annual celebration that connects the public to the rich cultural history of regional fiber arts. 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

NAU Tennis Courts:

Flagstaff Pickleball Open. Annual round-robin pickleball tournament.

Theatrikos Theater:

Dance Nation. An army of competitive, pre-teen dancers navigates ambition, friendship and desire as they plot to take over the world. 2 p.m.

Mon/6.5

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Family Summer Club. A kid’s summer program with fun and free activities brought to you by Lowell Observatory. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 6:30 p.m.

Threaded Together:

Kids Summer Camp. An afternoon camp for young sewists to learn more about the art. 2:30–4:30 p.m.

Bright Side Bookshop:

Lindblad Expeditions Around the World. Hosted by Susan Morley, enjoy a virtual expedition around the world. 6–7 p.m.

Creative Spirits:

Lift Your Creative Spirit. A happy hour style yoga class with a simple paint project. 6–7 p.m.

Tue/6.6

VARIOUS EVENTS

Threaded Together:

Kids Summer Camp. An afternoon camp for young sewists to learn more about the art. 2:30–4:30 p.m.

Wed/6.7

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Buckcherry. Post-grunge metal band with a taste for the classics. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Picture Canyon:

Picture Canyon Community Tour. Learn about the basic history, ecology, geology, and archeology of this spectacular canyon. 4–7 p.m.

Threaded Together:

Kids Summer Camp. An afternoon camp for young sewists to learn more about the art. 2:30–4:30 p.m.

Thu/6.8

MUSIC EVENTS

Heritage Square:

Thursday Night Jazz with Bad Fish Bad Love. Jam out to jazz, blues and funk from local bands. 5–7 p.m.

Fri/6.9

MUSIC EVENTS

Continental Country Club Driving Range:

Flagstaff Blues and Brews Festival. Two days with incredible music and delicious drinks. 2–9 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Elden Pueblo Archeological Site:

Prehistoric Fun Friday. Learn about Native Weaving in the Southwest and receive instructions and materials to make your own coasters. 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Sat/6.10

MUSIC EVENTS

Continental Country Club Driving Range:

Flagstaff Blues and Brews Festival. Two days with incredible music and delicious drinks. 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Flagstaff Beer Festival. Sample beer from over 100 breweries at this fundraising event benefiting Habitat for Humanity. 1–5 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Adult Prom 2023. A masquerade-themed prom with dancing, drink specials and decadence. 9 p.m.

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Poetry for the People with Austin Davis. Join the founder of AZ Hugs for the Houseless for an afternoon of poetry. 3–4 p.m.

Willow Bend:

Family Science: Learn about Nature’s Orchestra. Learn interactive nature songs and stories. 10–11 a.m.

Threaded Together:

DIY Dog Bandana: Adult Workshop. Learn how to make your dog a bandana in this beginner class. 12–3 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. This week’s movie: “Puss and Boots: The Last Wish.” 4 p.m.

Sun/6.11

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Nolan McKelvey. Southwestern singer/songwriter and local favorite celebrates his 20th release. Doors 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Elden Brass Quintet. An outdoor jazz, pop and classical music show with free admission and drinks for purchase. 3–4 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Sundays on the Square with Flag 5. Grab some lunch and dine outdoors while enjoying music from local bands. 12–2 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Bright Side Bookshop:

A Conversation with Steph Catudal. A reading, discussion and signing event celebrating her debut memoir, “Everything All At Once.” 6–8 p.m.

Mon/6.12

VARIOUS EVENTS

Riordan Mansion:

Lunchtime Lecture: Brighty of the Grand Canyon. Kevin Schindler looks at the true story of a burro that roamed the Grand Canyon in the late 1800s. 12:15–1 p.m.

Bright Side Bookshop:

A Conversation with Steph Catudal. A reading, discussion and signing event celebrating her debut memoir, “Everything All At Once.” 8–10 a.m.

Tue/6.13

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Otep. Heavy metal band known for their art-house style and strong political stances. 7 p.m.

Wed/6.14

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theater:

“Daliland.” A showing of a biopic about the strange yet fascinating life of Salvador Dali. 7:30 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Downtown Geology Rocks! Tour. Learn about the ancient history of the stones used to build Flagstaff during this 45-minute tour. 1–2 p.m.

Thu/6.15

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Thirsty Thursday. Live music by the Mother Road Trio. Food provided by Will’s Grill. 5–8 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Thursday Night Jazz with The Shawtet. Jam out to jazz, blues and funk from local bands. 5–7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

2023 Full Draw Film Tour. The original bowhunting roadshow brings Flagstaff the best bow-themed films of the year. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

“Brave the Wild River” with Author Melissa Sevigny. Join Sevigny for a discussion on her new book. 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Sat/6.17

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

21st Annual Flagstaff Folk Festival. A volunteer-run folk festival hosting more than 70 talented musicians from all around the nation. 9:30 a.m.–8 p.m.

Pepsi Amphitheater:

La Septima Banda and Freddy Vega Jr. A high-energy night of Latino music. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Thorpe Park:

Pride in the Pines. A family-friendly celebration of acceptance, diversity, community and fun featuring the first ever Pride Parade. 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Pride in the Pines After Party. Celebrate the festivities of Pride in the Pines at the official 2023 party. Doors: 9 p.m. | Show: 10 p.m.

Willow Bend:

Native Herb Festival 2023. An all-day event with workshops, hands-on opportunities and informative plant walks. 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Moore Medicinal Garden Tour. Learn about plants native to the Colorado Plateau and their medicinal uses on this free tour. 10–11 a.m.

Heritage Square:

Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. This week’s movie: “Turning Red.” 4 p.m.

Sun/6.18

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

21st Annual Flagstaff Folk Festival. A volunteer-run folk festival hosting more than 70 talented musicians from all around the nation. 9:30 a.m.–6 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Sundays on the Square with The Salt Miners. Grab some lunch and dine outdoors while enjoying music from local bands. 12–2 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

The Arboretum:

Pollinator Fest. Learn about pollinators from local organizations with the Flagstaff Sustainability Office. 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Mon/6.19

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Family Summer Club. A kid’s summer program with fun and free activities brought to you by Flagstaff Community Band. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 6:30 p.m.

Wed/6.21

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Community Living Room with David Grandon. A conversation with neighbor, artist and activist as a part of this free monthly program. 6–7 p.m.

Buffalo Park:

"Step Into Health" Walking Club. Every third Wednesday of the month, join North Country HealthCare for a walk between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Thu/6.22

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

The Soapgirls. South African rock band that has amassed an international fandom. Doors: 7 p.m. | 8 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Thursday Night Jazz. Jam out to jazz, blues and funk from local bands. 5–7 p.m.

Fri/6.23

MUSIC EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Fellow Pynins. An award-winning contemporary folk duo with a touch of whimsy. 7:30–9:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Carlos Rodriguez. Anger Management Comedy presents this silly, clever and approachable comedian. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Sat/6.24

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Renegade Rhythms. An electrifying outdoor DJ event that will bring together enthusiasts from all walks of life. 6 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Heritage Festival of Arts and Culture. An unparalleled opportunity to experience the diverse Indigenous cultures of the Colorado Plateau region. 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. This week’s movie: “The League of Super Pets.” 4 p.m.

Sun/6.25

MUSIC EVENTS

Heritage Square:

Sundays on the Square with The Dave Logan Band. Grab some lunch and dine outdoors while enjoying music from local bands. 12–2 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Warner’s Nursery:

Paws for the Perfect Taste. A live and silent auction event benefiting High Country Humane. 5–8 p.m.

Bright Side Bookshop:

Sunday Storytime with Rachel Bate. Reading of “Sante Fe Tom” with regional children’s author Rachel Bate, followed by a turtle-themed craft. 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Heritage Festival of Arts and Culture. An unparalleled opportunity to experience the diverse Indigenous cultures of the Colorado Plateau region. 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Mon/6.26

VARIOUS ARTISTS

Orpheum Theater:

Family Summer Club. A kid’s summer program with fun and free activities brought to you by Flag Shakes. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 6:30 p.m.

Threaded Together:

Kids Summer Camp. An afternoon camp for young sewists to learn more about the art. 2:30–4:30 p.m.

Tue/6.27

VARIOUS EVENTS

Threaded Together:

Kids Summer Camp. An afternoon camp for young sewists to learn more about the art. 2:30–4:30 p.m.

Wed/6.28

VARIOUS EVENTS

Threaded Together:

Kids Summer Camp. An afternoon camp for young sewists to learn more about the art. 2:30–4:30 p.m.

Thu/6.29

MUSIC EVENTS

Heritage Square:

Thursday Night Jazz with Flagstaff Community Band. Jam out to jazz, blues and funk from local bands. 5–7 p.m.

Fri/6.30

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Bob Log III. A one man band slide guitar party from the Southwest. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Elden Pueblo Archeological Site:

Prehistoric Fun Friday. Learn about Jewelry Making and the history of common materials and methods and decorate your own designs. 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Sat/7.1

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers. Punk-rock country music from a popular Arizona band. 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Wheeler Park:

Flagstaff Art in the Park. A juried art show featuring a variety of art from artists the Southwest and beyond. 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Willow Bend:

Science Saturday: The Five Cs of Arizona. Discover how cattle, citrus, copper, climate and cotton shaped Arizona's history. 9:30–11:30 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Downtown Geology Rocks! Tour. Learn about the ancient history of the stones used to build Flagstaff during this 45-minute tour. 1–2 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. This week’s movie: “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” 4 p.m.

Sun/7.2

MUSIC EVENTS

Heritage Square:

Sundays on the Square with Ryan Biter. Grab some lunch and dine outdoors while enjoying music from local bands. 12–2 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Wheeler Park:

Flagstaff Art in the Park. A juried art show featuring a variety of art from artists the Southwest and beyond. 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Mon/7.3

VARIOUS EVENTS

Wheeler Park:

Flagstaff Art in the Park. A juried art show featuring a variety of art from artists the Southwest and beyond. 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Tue/7.4

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

A Flag Fourth. Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra presents a patriotic pops concert for all to enjoy. Doors: 2 p.m. | Show: 3 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Cracker. 90s alt-rock band with multiple gold records and a worldwide fan base. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Wed/7.5

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Game Night. Bring friends, co-workers or family for a night of fun presented by Vault. 5–7:30 p.m.