June 1 – July 5
ONGOING
MONDAY
Dark Sky Brewing:
Locals Monday. Every Monday from 12–10 p.m. enjoy $2 off non-barrel aged pours 10 oz and higher for Flagstaff locals.
Bingo Night. Play bingo every Monday from 6–8 p.m. $5 entry fee.
Museum Club:
Open Mic Night. Every Monday night from 6–9 p.m. Bands welcome. Many musicians have been asked back for paying gigs.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Hospitality Night. Every Monday, hospitality workers get 20% off their order. Proof of employment required.
People are also reading…
TUESDAY
Flagstaff Brewing Company:
Poet Brews. Poets and writers are welcome to share their work with the public at this open mic. Sign up at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.
Heritage Square:
Kids Squared. Free kid-friendly activities with local artists and organizations.
Jazzercise:
African Dance Class. Lessons focus on the traditional dances from Guinea, West Africa. 6:45–8:15 p.m.
Museum Club:
Line Dance Lessons. Every Tuesday from 5–8 p.m.
Karaoke. Every Tuesday from 9 p.m. to close.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Teacher Tuesday. Every Tuesday educators get 15% off wines.
WEDNESDAY
Brews & Cues:
Brews Trivia. Eight rounds of hosted trivia. Up to 6 people per team. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. $3 Mystery Bags and $2 Jello Shots. 6:30 p.m.
Charly’s Pub and Grill:
Wednesday Night Blues. Presented by Northern Arizona Blues Alliance. 6:30–9 p.m.
East Flagstaff Community Library:
Family Storytime. Every Wednesday from 10:30–11:15 a.m.
Firecreek Coffee:
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic. Share your original songs between 7–10 p.m.
Gopher Hole:
Karaoke & Service Industry Night. Happy Hour prices for service industry personnel from 6 p.m. until close with the singing starting at 9:30 p.m.
Mead Hall:
Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6–8 p.m.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Warrior Wednesday. All active military and first responders get 15% off.
Shift:
Wine Wednesday. Half-priced bottles of wine all evening.
Weatherford Hotel:
Blues Night at Charly’s. Every Wednesday night from 7–9 p.m.
Uptown Pubhouse:
Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30–9:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Dark Sky Brewing:
Trivia Night. TAPP'D Trivia! Thursdays 7–9 p.m. at the DSB Beer Garden
Gopher Hole:
Trivia Night. Doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia starting at 6:30 p.m.
Mead Hall:
GREENLAW. Live Celtic music at the Mead Hall every Thursday at 7 p.m.
Museum Club:
Free Line Dance Lessons from 5–8 p.m.
Free Country Swing Lessons from 7–8 p.m.
Dimes with DJ FRSH. Amazing drink specials from 8 p.m. to close.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 p.m. to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.
FRIDAY
Flagstaff Visitor Center:
Indigenous Art Market. Support indigenous artists from 5–9 p.m.
Jazzercise:
Casino Rueda in Flagstaff. Cuban-style Salsa Dancing followed by social dancing. 7:30–10 p.m.
Museum Club:
Acoustic Happy Hour. Live country music from 5:30–10 p.m. Check the schedule for shows and times.
SATURDAY
Flagstaff City Hall:
Flagstaff Urban Flea Market. An outdoor gathering of unique artisans, eclectic peddlers and one-of-a-kind creators. 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Museum Club:
Live country dance bands every week from 8:30 p.m.–1 a.m.
SUNDAY
Dark Sky Brewing:
Pints and Poses: Yoga at the taproom every Sunday morning from 10:15–11:30 a.m. $15 fee per class.
Sunday Funday. Live music every Sunday at the DSB Beer Garden 4–6 p.m.
Flagstaff City Hall:
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Celebrate your community and the hard work of its regional small growers and small businesses at the farmer’s market every Sunday. 8 a.m.–12 p.m.
Jazzercise:
Ballroom social dancing. Dance lesson, open dancing from ballroom and swing to latin dance genres. 5:15–7 p.m.
Museum Club:
Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.–2 a.m.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Wine Education Night. A 30 minute lesson on wine topics starting at 4:30 p.m. $20 per person.
Thu/6.1
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash. Americana/ alt-country band with soul. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.
Coconino Center for the Arts:
BLKBOK. Neo-classical piano prodigy from Detroit. 7:30–9:30 p.m.
Heritage Square:
Thursday Night Jazz with the Josh Moore Trio. Jam out to jazz, blues and funk from local bands. 5–7 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:
Making a Bikeable and Walkable Flagstaff for All. Join Adam Shimoni for a discussion on the history and future of biking and walking transportation infrastructure in Flagstaff. 5:30–7 p.m.
Fri/6.2
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Ponderosa Grove. Prescott-based rock band that harkens back to Fleetwood mac and Queen. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
NAU Tennis Courts:
Flagstaff Pickleball Open. Annual round-robin pickleball tournament.
Theatrikos Theater:
Dance Nation. An army of competitive, pre-teen dancers navigates ambition, friendship and desire as they plot to take over the world. 7:30 p.m.
Downtown Flagstaff:
First Friday Art Walk. Join Downtown Flagstaff between 5–9 p.m. for a series of special art exhibitions from local vendors, live music and more.
Sat/6.3
MUSIC EVENTS
The Arboretum:
Adam Bruce and Eric Caroffino. The first concert in the Mountain Melodies concert series. 5–7 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Wheeler Park:
Flagstaff Hullabaloo Festival. A favorite community festival featuring a bike parade, giant puppets, a costume contest, two stages of live performances, great food and drinks, a ton of vendors and so much more. 10 a.m.–9 p.m.
The Pioneer Museum:
Flag Wool and Fiber Festival. An annual celebration that connects the public to the rich cultural history of regional fiber arts. 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
McMillan Mesa Loop Trail:
Full Moon Hike. Watch the “Strawberry Moon” rise over east Flagstaff. 7–9 p.m.
Museum of Northern Arizona:
Colton Garden Tour. A tour of the museum’s living exhibit to learn about the variety of ways in which these plants are used. 10–11 a.m.
Fort Tuthill Loop:
Military Officers Association of America Picnic. The Grand Canyon chapter’s annual picnic. 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
Willow Bend:
Science Saturday: Junior Naturalists. Explore plants and wildlife in the Willow Bend garden. 9:30–11:30 a.m.
Heritage Square:
Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. This week’s movie: “The Bad Guys.” 4 p.m.
NAU Tennis Courts:
Flagstaff Pickleball Open. Annual round-robin pickleball tournament.
Downtown Flagstaff:
Downtown Geology Rocks! Tour. Learn about the ancient history of the stones used to build Flagstaff during this 45-minute tour. 1–2 p.m.
Theatrikos Theater:
Dance Nation. An army of competitive, pre-teen dancers navigates ambition, friendship and desire as they plot to take over the world. 7:30 p.m.
Sun/6.4
MUSIC EVENTS
Heritage Square:
Sundays on the Square. Grab some lunch and dine outdoors while enjoying music from local bands. 12–2 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Wheeler Park:
Flagstaff Hullabaloo Festival. A favorite community festival featuring a bike parade, giant puppets, a costume contest, two stages of live performances, great food and drinks, a ton of vendors and so much more. 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
The Pioneer Museum:
Flag Wool and Fiber Festival. An annual celebration that connects the public to the rich cultural history of regional fiber arts. 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
NAU Tennis Courts:
Flagstaff Pickleball Open. Annual round-robin pickleball tournament.
Theatrikos Theater:
Dance Nation. An army of competitive, pre-teen dancers navigates ambition, friendship and desire as they plot to take over the world. 2 p.m.
Mon/6.5
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Family Summer Club. A kid’s summer program with fun and free activities brought to you by Lowell Observatory. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 6:30 p.m.
Threaded Together:
Kids Summer Camp. An afternoon camp for young sewists to learn more about the art. 2:30–4:30 p.m.
Bright Side Bookshop:
Lindblad Expeditions Around the World. Hosted by Susan Morley, enjoy a virtual expedition around the world. 6–7 p.m.
Creative Spirits:
Lift Your Creative Spirit. A happy hour style yoga class with a simple paint project. 6–7 p.m.
Tue/6.6
VARIOUS EVENTS
Threaded Together:
Kids Summer Camp. An afternoon camp for young sewists to learn more about the art. 2:30–4:30 p.m.
Wed/6.7
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Buckcherry. Post-grunge metal band with a taste for the classics. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Picture Canyon:
Picture Canyon Community Tour. Learn about the basic history, ecology, geology, and archeology of this spectacular canyon. 4–7 p.m.
Threaded Together:
Kids Summer Camp. An afternoon camp for young sewists to learn more about the art. 2:30–4:30 p.m.
Thu/6.8
MUSIC EVENTS
Heritage Square:
Thursday Night Jazz with Bad Fish Bad Love. Jam out to jazz, blues and funk from local bands. 5–7 p.m.
Fri/6.9
MUSIC EVENTS
Continental Country Club Driving Range:
Flagstaff Blues and Brews Festival. Two days with incredible music and delicious drinks. 2–9 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Elden Pueblo Archeological Site:
Prehistoric Fun Friday. Learn about Native Weaving in the Southwest and receive instructions and materials to make your own coasters. 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Sat/6.10
MUSIC EVENTS
Continental Country Club Driving Range:
Flagstaff Blues and Brews Festival. Two days with incredible music and delicious drinks. 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Pepsi Amphitheater:
Flagstaff Beer Festival. Sample beer from over 100 breweries at this fundraising event benefiting Habitat for Humanity. 1–5 p.m.
Orpheum Theater:
Adult Prom 2023. A masquerade-themed prom with dancing, drink specials and decadence. 9 p.m.
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:
Poetry for the People with Austin Davis. Join the founder of AZ Hugs for the Houseless for an afternoon of poetry. 3–4 p.m.
Willow Bend:
Family Science: Learn about Nature’s Orchestra. Learn interactive nature songs and stories. 10–11 a.m.
Threaded Together:
DIY Dog Bandana: Adult Workshop. Learn how to make your dog a bandana in this beginner class. 12–3 p.m.
Heritage Square:
Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. This week’s movie: “Puss and Boots: The Last Wish.” 4 p.m.
Sun/6.11
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Nolan McKelvey. Southwestern singer/songwriter and local favorite celebrates his 20th release. Doors 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.
Museum of Northern Arizona:
Elden Brass Quintet. An outdoor jazz, pop and classical music show with free admission and drinks for purchase. 3–4 p.m.
Heritage Square:
Sundays on the Square with Flag 5. Grab some lunch and dine outdoors while enjoying music from local bands. 12–2 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Bright Side Bookshop:
A Conversation with Steph Catudal. A reading, discussion and signing event celebrating her debut memoir, “Everything All At Once.” 6–8 p.m.
Mon/6.12
VARIOUS EVENTS
Riordan Mansion:
Lunchtime Lecture: Brighty of the Grand Canyon. Kevin Schindler looks at the true story of a burro that roamed the Grand Canyon in the late 1800s. 12:15–1 p.m.
Bright Side Bookshop:
A Conversation with Steph Catudal. A reading, discussion and signing event celebrating her debut memoir, “Everything All At Once.” 8–10 a.m.
Tue/6.13
MUSIC EVENTS
Yucca North:
Otep. Heavy metal band known for their art-house style and strong political stances. 7 p.m.
Wed/6.14
VARIOUS EVENTS
Theatrikos Theater:
“Daliland.” A showing of a biopic about the strange yet fascinating life of Salvador Dali. 7:30 p.m.
Downtown Flagstaff:
Downtown Geology Rocks! Tour. Learn about the ancient history of the stones used to build Flagstaff during this 45-minute tour. 1–2 p.m.
Thu/6.15
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum of Northern Arizona:
Thirsty Thursday. Live music by the Mother Road Trio. Food provided by Will’s Grill. 5–8 p.m.
Heritage Square:
Thursday Night Jazz with The Shawtet. Jam out to jazz, blues and funk from local bands. 5–7 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
2023 Full Draw Film Tour. The original bowhunting roadshow brings Flagstaff the best bow-themed films of the year. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:
“Brave the Wild River” with Author Melissa Sevigny. Join Sevigny for a discussion on her new book. 6:30–7:30 p.m.
Sat/6.17
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
21st Annual Flagstaff Folk Festival. A volunteer-run folk festival hosting more than 70 talented musicians from all around the nation. 9:30 a.m.–8 p.m.
Pepsi Amphitheater:
La Septima Banda and Freddy Vega Jr. A high-energy night of Latino music. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Thorpe Park:
Pride in the Pines. A family-friendly celebration of acceptance, diversity, community and fun featuring the first ever Pride Parade. 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
Orpheum Theater:
Pride in the Pines After Party. Celebrate the festivities of Pride in the Pines at the official 2023 party. Doors: 9 p.m. | Show: 10 p.m.
Willow Bend:
Native Herb Festival 2023. An all-day event with workshops, hands-on opportunities and informative plant walks. 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Museum of Northern Arizona:
Moore Medicinal Garden Tour. Learn about plants native to the Colorado Plateau and their medicinal uses on this free tour. 10–11 a.m.
Heritage Square:
Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. This week’s movie: “Turning Red.” 4 p.m.
Sun/6.18
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
21st Annual Flagstaff Folk Festival. A volunteer-run folk festival hosting more than 70 talented musicians from all around the nation. 9:30 a.m.–6 p.m.
Heritage Square:
Sundays on the Square with The Salt Miners. Grab some lunch and dine outdoors while enjoying music from local bands. 12–2 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
The Arboretum:
Pollinator Fest. Learn about pollinators from local organizations with the Flagstaff Sustainability Office. 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Mon/6.19
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Family Summer Club. A kid’s summer program with fun and free activities brought to you by Flagstaff Community Band. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 6:30 p.m.
Wed/6.21
VARIOUS EVENTS
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:
Community Living Room with David Grandon. A conversation with neighbor, artist and activist as a part of this free monthly program. 6–7 p.m.
Buffalo Park:
"Step Into Health" Walking Club. Every third Wednesday of the month, join North Country HealthCare for a walk between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.
Thu/6.22
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
The Soapgirls. South African rock band that has amassed an international fandom. Doors: 7 p.m. | 8 p.m.
Heritage Square:
Thursday Night Jazz. Jam out to jazz, blues and funk from local bands. 5–7 p.m.
Fri/6.23
MUSIC EVENTS
Coconino Center for the Arts:
Fellow Pynins. An award-winning contemporary folk duo with a touch of whimsy. 7:30–9:30 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Carlos Rodriguez. Anger Management Comedy presents this silly, clever and approachable comedian. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.
Sat/6.24
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Renegade Rhythms. An electrifying outdoor DJ event that will bring together enthusiasts from all walks of life. 6 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum of Northern Arizona:
Heritage Festival of Arts and Culture. An unparalleled opportunity to experience the diverse Indigenous cultures of the Colorado Plateau region. 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Heritage Square:
Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. This week’s movie: “The League of Super Pets.” 4 p.m.
Sun/6.25
MUSIC EVENTS
Heritage Square:
Sundays on the Square with The Dave Logan Band. Grab some lunch and dine outdoors while enjoying music from local bands. 12–2 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Warner’s Nursery:
Paws for the Perfect Taste. A live and silent auction event benefiting High Country Humane. 5–8 p.m.
Bright Side Bookshop:
Sunday Storytime with Rachel Bate. Reading of “Sante Fe Tom” with regional children’s author Rachel Bate, followed by a turtle-themed craft. 9:30–10:30 a.m.
Museum of Northern Arizona:
Heritage Festival of Arts and Culture. An unparalleled opportunity to experience the diverse Indigenous cultures of the Colorado Plateau region. 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Mon/6.26
VARIOUS ARTISTS
Orpheum Theater:
Family Summer Club. A kid’s summer program with fun and free activities brought to you by Flag Shakes. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 6:30 p.m.
Threaded Together:
Kids Summer Camp. An afternoon camp for young sewists to learn more about the art. 2:30–4:30 p.m.
Tue/6.27
VARIOUS EVENTS
Threaded Together:
Kids Summer Camp. An afternoon camp for young sewists to learn more about the art. 2:30–4:30 p.m.
Wed/6.28
VARIOUS EVENTS
Threaded Together:
Kids Summer Camp. An afternoon camp for young sewists to learn more about the art. 2:30–4:30 p.m.
Thu/6.29
MUSIC EVENTS
Heritage Square:
Thursday Night Jazz with Flagstaff Community Band. Jam out to jazz, blues and funk from local bands. 5–7 p.m.
Fri/6.30
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Bob Log III. A one man band slide guitar party from the Southwest. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Elden Pueblo Archeological Site:
Prehistoric Fun Friday. Learn about Jewelry Making and the history of common materials and methods and decorate your own designs. 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Sat/7.1
MUSIC EVENTS
Yucca North:
Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers. Punk-rock country music from a popular Arizona band. 8 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Wheeler Park:
Flagstaff Art in the Park. A juried art show featuring a variety of art from artists the Southwest and beyond. 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
Willow Bend:
Science Saturday: The Five Cs of Arizona. Discover how cattle, citrus, copper, climate and cotton shaped Arizona's history. 9:30–11:30 p.m.
Downtown Flagstaff:
Downtown Geology Rocks! Tour. Learn about the ancient history of the stones used to build Flagstaff during this 45-minute tour. 1–2 p.m.
Heritage Square:
Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. This week’s movie: “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” 4 p.m.
Sun/7.2
MUSIC EVENTS
Heritage Square:
Sundays on the Square with Ryan Biter. Grab some lunch and dine outdoors while enjoying music from local bands. 12–2 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Wheeler Park:
Flagstaff Art in the Park. A juried art show featuring a variety of art from artists the Southwest and beyond. 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
Mon/7.3
VARIOUS EVENTS
Wheeler Park:
Flagstaff Art in the Park. A juried art show featuring a variety of art from artists the Southwest and beyond. 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Tue/7.4
MUSIC EVENTS
Pepsi Amphitheater:
A Flag Fourth. Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra presents a patriotic pops concert for all to enjoy. Doors: 2 p.m. | Show: 3 p.m.
Orpheum Theater:
Cracker. 90s alt-rock band with multiple gold records and a worldwide fan base. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.
Wed/7.5
VARIOUS EVENTS
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:
Game Night. Bring friends, co-workers or family for a night of fun presented by Vault. 5–7:30 p.m.