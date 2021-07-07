PULSE: July 8-14

To submit events to the Pulse, please email calendar@flaglive.com with the details, time, date and price by the Friday before publication. Submissions may be edited for clarity, trimmed or cut all together due to space constraints.
Thursday, July 8
Museum of Northern Arizona:
Cultural Connections: Zuni weaving. Master Weaver Aric Chapito will explore the Zuni collections and discuss some of his weavings in the collections. 2 p.m. Free. 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd. 928-774-5213.
NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series:
Anti-Asian Racism, Belonging and Mental Health Among Asian Americans. 5:30 p.m. Free. Virtual. nau.edu/sbs/summer-seminar-series/.
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill:
"A Midsummer's Night Dream" by Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. 7 p.m. $18-25. 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop. flagshakes.org.
Friday, July 9
Museum of Northern Arizona:
Heritage Festival. Rotating artists celebrating Native cultures on the Colorado Plateau. Every weekend in July starting at 10 a.m. $20. 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd. 928-774-5213.
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill:
"Hamlet" by Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. 7 p.m. $18-25. 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop. flagshakes.org.
Orpheum Theater:
Stand-up comedy with Derek Richards and Bob Kubota. 18+ 7 p.m. $15. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Saturday, July 10
Flagstaff City Hall Parking Lot:
Flagstaff Urban Flea Market. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. 211 W. Aspen Ave.
The Arboretum:
Yoga at the Arb. 9-10 a.m. $10-15. 4001 South Woody Mountain Rd. thearb.org.
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill:
"A Midsummer's Night Dream" by Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. 2 p.m. $18-25. 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop. flagshakes.org.
Heritage Square:
Movies on the Square: "Megamind." Every Saturday through Aug. 28. Activities start at 4 p.m. and movie at dusk. Free.
The Arboretum:
Mountain Melodies with Ace Slim. 5-7 p.m. $15-20. 4001 South Woody Mountain Rd. thearb.org.
Beta Bouldering Gym:
REEL ROCK 15 film. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $15. 4001 495 S. River Run Rd, Ste 104. betaboulderinggym.com/reelrock15tickets/reel-rock-15-tickets.
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill:
"Hamlet" by Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. 7 p.m. $18-25. 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop. flagshakes.org.
Sunday, July 11
Flagstaff City Hall:
Community Market. 8 a.m. Every Sunday through Oct. 17. Free. 211 W. Aspen Ave.
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill:
"Hamlet" by Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. 2 p.m. $18-25. 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop. flagshakes.org.
Monday, July 12
Orpheum Theater:
Free family film series: "Scoob!" Doors open at 6 p.m. and screening starts at 6:30 p.m. Free. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Tuesday, July 13
Wednesday, July 14
Downtown Flagstaff:
Midweek Community Market. 4 p.m. Free. Heritage Square and Aspen Street.