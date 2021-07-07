 Skip to main content
PULSE: July 8-14
To submit events to the Pulse, please email calendar@flaglive.com with the details, time, date and price by the Friday before publication. Submissions may be edited for clarity, trimmed or cut all together due to space constraints.

Thursday, July 8

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Cultural Connections: Zuni weaving. Master Weaver Aric Chapito will explore the Zuni collections and discuss some of his weavings in the collections. 2 p.m. Free. 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd. 928-774-5213.

NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series:

Anti-Asian Racism, Belonging and Mental Health Among Asian Americans. 5:30 p.m. Free. Virtual. nau.edu/sbs/summer-seminar-series/.

Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill:

"A Midsummer's Night Dream" by Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. 7 p.m. $18-25. 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop. flagshakes.org.

Friday, July 9

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Heritage Festival. Rotating artists celebrating Native cultures on the Colorado Plateau. Every weekend in July starting at 10 a.m. $20. 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd. 928-774-5213.

Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill:

"Hamlet" by Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. 7 p.m. $18-25. 2446 Fort Tuthill Loopflagshakes.org.

Orpheum Theater:

Stand-up comedy with Derek Richards and Bob Kubota. 18+ 7 p.m. $15. 15 W. Aspen Ave

Saturday, July 10

Flagstaff City Hall Parking Lot:

Flagstaff Urban Flea Market. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. 211 W. Aspen Ave.

The Arboretum:

Yoga at the Arb. 9-10 a.m. $10-15. 4001 South Woody Mountain Rd. thearb.org.

Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill:

"A Midsummer's Night Dream" by Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. 2 p.m. $18-25. 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop. flagshakes.org.

Heritage Square:

Movies on the Square: "Megamind." Every Saturday through Aug. 28. Activities start at 4 p.m. and movie at dusk. Free. 

The Arboretum:

Mountain Melodies with Ace Slim. 5-7 p.m. $15-20. 4001 South Woody Mountain Rd. thearb.org.

Beta Bouldering Gym:

REEL ROCK 15 film. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $15. 4001 495 S. River Run Rd, Ste 104betaboulderinggym.com/reelrock15tickets/reel-rock-15-tickets.

Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill:

"Hamlet" by Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. 7 p.m. $18-25. 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop. flagshakes.org.

Sunday, July 11

Flagstaff City Hall:

Community Market. 8 a.m. Every Sunday through Oct. 17. Free. 211 W. Aspen Ave.

Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill:

"Hamlet" by Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. 2 p.m. $18-25. 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop. flagshakes.org.

Monday, July 12

Orpheum Theater:

Free family film series: "Scoob!" Doors open at 6 p.m. and screening starts at 6:30 p.m. Free. 15 W. Aspen Ave. 

Tuesday, July 13

Wednesday, July 14

Downtown Flagstaff:

Midweek Community Market. 4 p.m. Free. Heritage Square and Aspen Street. 

