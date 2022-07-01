Pulse July 7- Aug. 3

ONGOING

FALA Amphitheater:

Othello and The Importance of Being Earnest. Both FLagShakes-produced plays run July 14-24. Tickets are $12-28. 3401 N Fort Valley Rd. For more, visit www.flagshakes.org.

County Courthouse Lawn:

Yoga on the Lawn. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Holly White is guiding yoga aficionados and amateurs alike on a meditative journey every Saturday from 9 AM to 10 AM. There is a $5 fee for drop-ins, so make sure to bring some cash along with your yoga mat and towel.

The Runway Flagstaff:

Flagstaff Unleashed. A Drag Extravaganza. Every Saturday. Drag queens and kings bring outstanding music and dance performances. 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. 30 S. San Francisco St.

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Celebrate your community and the hard work of its regional small growers and small businesses at the farmer’s market every Sunday. 8 a.m-12 p.m.

James Cullen Memorial Park:

Join every fourth Saturday for lawn games like Kubb, ladder toss, bocce, cornhole, giant tumbling towers and more. 1 p.m.-4 p.m. 519 W Piute Rd.

Thu/7.7

VARIOUS EVENTS

Drinking Horn Meadery:

A preview tasting of the Meadery’s new mead, “Oh Pinyon Jay” paired with a presentation all about Pinyon Jay natural history and conservation efforts presented by Northern Arizona Audobon’s Anne Pellegrini and Grand Canyon Trust’s Audrey Kruse as well as Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management’s Russell Benford. Stick around for live music. 5:30 p.m.

Visible Difference:

Through September. All-levels Watercolor Painting with Karel Armstrong. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $50. 116 S. Beaver St. 928-774-3349.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 p.m. to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

Museum Club:

Free swing dancing lessons. Learn the Lindy Hop in inclusive and beginner friendly classes at 7 pm every Thursday.

Fri/7.8

MUSIC EVENTS

Flagstaff Brewing Co.:

Pass the Butter. Flagstaff’s very own jam band. Show starts at 10 p.m. 21+. 16 W Route 66.

The Museum Club:

Three Bad Jacks with S.O.L and The Blissins. There will be dancing and drinking all night. 7 p.m. 3404 E Route 66.

Heritage Square:

Bad Delicious. Head downtown for this funk band’s first-ever performance. 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Matt Fraser. America’s top psychic medium. Best-selling author of When Heaven Calls and host of his own TV show on E!Entertainment. Doors at 5:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $38 for general admission. Fort Tuthill County Park. 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff Public Library:

Celestial Navigation & The Naval Observatory. A hands-on talk from Dr. Bob Zavala, astronomer at the US Naval Observatory. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Also, Poetry Out Loud featuring Li-Young Lee at 3 p.m. 300 W Aspen Ave.

Downtown Flagstaff:

First Friday Art Walk. Join us between 5:00p.m.-8:00 p.m. for a series of special art exhibitions from local vendors, live music and more.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing country and top 40 hits from 8 p.m.

Sat/7.9

MUSIC EVENTS

Flagstaff Brewing Co.:

Righteous Harmony. Winner of the Best of Flag competition “Best Band” category. Let these youngins rock ur socks off. 10 p.m. 21+. 16 W Route 66.

Orpheum Theater:

Bob Log III. One-man band, slide guitar party. Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. 15 W Aspen Ave.

The Arboretum at Flagstaff:

Mountain Melodies Concert number two featuring Two Hand Union. Let this local folk duo serenade you with a backdrop of mountains and sunset. 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. 4001 S Woody Mountain Rd

VARIOUS EVENTS

Heritage Square:

Movies on the Square. ZooTopia. Bring chairs and blankets and watch your favorite movies on the big screen under the night sky. 4 p.m.

Yucca North:

Robot Apocalypse. See Hot Picks. Android Dre, drag, robots, sci-fi, music, cool people, art, what more could you want? This ain’t the event to miss. 7:30 p.m.

Shift:

Bake Sale. Stop by early to purchase some baked goods from one of the best restaurants in town. 107 N San Francisco St.

Sun/7.10

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Visit the market to meet your growers and makers. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. every Sunday

Museum Club:

Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Shift:

Shift Sunday Supper Club. Monthly curated meals for two to four guests. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. 107 N San Francisco St.

Mon/7.11

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Nackard Pepsi Kid's Summer Movie Club: Solo: A Star Wars Story. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Enjoy live music and $2 off all non barrel-aged pours over 10oz.117 N Beaver St.

Museum Club:

Open Mic Night every Monday night from 6–9 p.m.

Tue/7.12

MUSIC EVENTS

Atmosphere & Iration. Part of the Sunshine and Summer Nights tour. With special guests The Grouch with DJ Fresh and Passafire. Tickets start at $50.50 for general admission. Doors at 4:30 p.m., show at 6 p.m. 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke Night. Come sing your heart out every Tuesday from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. with some of Flagstaff's best (and worst) singers!

Wed/7.13

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff Public Library:

Tosho-Con. Celebrating Japanese culture through the expression of art, anime, martial arts and stories. There will be crafts, games, demonstrations and more. 2 p.m.-4 p.m. 300 W Aspen Ave.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Downtown Community Market. Outdoor evening market featuring food trucks, local produce, unique vendors, music and more. 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Aspen Ave.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

The Museum Club:

Dime Beer Night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

Thu/7.14

VARIOUS EVENTS:

Orpheum Theater:

A Summer Film Adventure Showcase. Join the Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival folks for an evening of great cinema. 7 p.m. 15 W Aspen Ave.

Visible Difference:

Through September. All-levels Watercolor Painting with Karel Armstrong. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $50. 116 S. Beaver St. 928-774-3349.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 p.m. to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members. 22 E Birch Ave. #1

Museum Club:

Free swing dancing lessons. Learn the Lindy Hop in inclusive and beginner-friendly classes at 7 pm every Thursday.

Fri/7.15

VARIOUS EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Don Felder. That’s correct, the Don Felder, as in the guitarist from The Eagles themselves. Hotel California here we come! Tickets start at $52 for general admission. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m. 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop.

Sat/7.16

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Highest Conspiracy. Reggae from Phoenix. With guest Black Bottom Lighters. 8 p.m. Free. 15 N WC Riles St.

Hotel Monte Vista:

Funky Bonz and Doug “Hurricane” Floyd. 9 p.m. 100 N San Francisco St.

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Stephen Marley. With guests Mike Love, The Irie and Summit Dubsquad. Tickets start at $48 for general admission. Doors at 5 p.m., show at 6 p.m. 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop.

The Gopher Hole:

The Payback. Come out every second Saturday of the month as the Payback celebrates the “golden age” of music. 23 N Leroux St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Heritage Square:

Movies on the Square. The Incredibles. Activities at 4 p.m. Movie starts at dusk. Bring chairs and blankets. Aspen Ave.

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Urban Flea Market. Outdoor gathering of unique artisans, eclectic peddlers and (one-of-a-kind) creators. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 211 W Aspen Ave.

Mon/7.18

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Nackard Pepsi Kid's Summer Movie Club: Addams Family II. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Enjoy live music and $2 off all non barrel-aged pours over 10oz. 117 N Beaver St.

Tue/7.19

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke Night. Come sing your heart out every Tuesday from 8pm-2am with some of Flagstaff's best (and worst) singers!

Wed/7.20

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff Public Library:

Community Living Room. Featuring Karen Smith, Navajo poet and storyteller. In the northwest corner of the downtown library. 6 p.m. 300 W Aspen Ave.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Downtown Community Market. Outdoor evening market featuring food trucks, local produce, unique vendors, music and more. 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Aspen Ave.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Museum Club:

Dime Beer Night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

Thu/7.21

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Screening of Esperanto, the new bicycle movie by Teton Gravity Research. The film movies the rock stars of mountain biking with a cast of unknown and up-and-coming heroes to explore how we share our dreams through a universal two-wheeled language no matter what our native tongue may be. Tickets start at $11. Doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30. 15 W Asoen Ave.

Museum Club:

Free swing dancing lessons. Learn the Lindy Hop in inclusive and beginner friendly classes at 7 p.m. every Thursday.

Fri/7.22

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Anger Management Comedy Night featuring Keith Ellis, Gene Moore and Bob Kubota. Doors at 7 p.m.. show at 7:30. 18 and over. Tickets are $15. 15 W Aspen Ave.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing country and top 40 hits from 8 p.m.

Sat/7.23

VARIOUS EVENTS

Viola’s Flower Garden, various locations:

Flagstaff Tour of Artful Gardens. A self-guided garden tour of lovely private gardens relative to Flagstaff’s unique environment. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets are $12 and will be available the day of the event at Viola’s Flower Garden. 610 S Highway 89A.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Movies on the Square. The Mitchells vs. The Machines. Activities will start around 4 p.m., followed by the movie at dusk.

Sun/7.24

Shift:

Shift Sunday Supper Club. Monthly curated meals for two to four guests. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. 107 N San Francisco St.

Mon/7.25

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Nackard Pepsi Kid's Summer Movie Club: The Incredibles II. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Enjoy live music and $2 off all non barrel-aged pours over 10oz.

Tue/7.26

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke Night. Come sing your heart out every Tuesday from 8pm-2am with some of Flagstaff's best (and worst) singers!

Wed/7.27

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

Downtown Community Market. Outdoor evening market featuring food trucks, local produce, unique vendors, music and more. 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Aspen Ave.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

The Museum Club:

Dime Beer Night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

Thu/7.28

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

The Avengers. Catch this marvel movie for free. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Fri/7.29

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Four Cornered Room album release show. Local jazzy, psychedelic and soulful sounds. With guests Sci-Fi Country and Righteous Harmony. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Beat TheRAPy 2k. A show featuring Twista, Lil’ Flip, Skatterman feat. Acer Vantes and special guest Big Omeezy and Mr Stinky. Tickets start at $45. Doors at 4 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing country and top 40 hits from 8 p.m.

Sat/7.30

VARIOUS EVENTS

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

Movies on the Square. Harry Potter. Activities start around 4pm, followed by the movie at dusk. Aspen Ave,

Sun/7.31

VARIOUS EVENTS

Shift:

Shift Sunday Supper Club. Monthly curated meals for two to four guests. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. 107 N San Francisco St.

Mon/8.1

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Nackard Pepsi Kid's Summer Movie Club: Shrek 2. (We <3 Shrek) Critically acclaimed cinema. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Enjoy live music and $2 off all non barrel-aged pours over 10oz.

Tues/8.2

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke Night. Come sing your heart out every Tuesday from 8pm-2am with some of Flagstaff's best (and worst) singers!

Wed/8.3

Downtown Flagstaff:

Downtown Community Market. Outdoor evening market featuring food trucks, local produce, unique vendors, music and more. 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Aspen Ave.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

The Museum Club:

Dime Beer Night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

