Pulse: July 29-Aug. 4

To submit events to the Pulse, please email calendar@flaglive.com with the details, time, date and price by the Friday before publication. Submissions may be edited for clarity, trimmed or omitted due to space constraints.

Thu/7.29

Music Events

S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. 928-779-1919.

Gopher Hole:

Basement Beatz. 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., 928-779-1919.

Fri/7.30

Music Events

Heritage Square:

Friday Night on Heritage Square with Flagstaff Community Band. Featuring a variety of music, including marches, movie music, Disney favorites and more. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. 6 E. Aspen Ave.

The Museum Club:

Mogollon. Country rock. 8 p.m. $8. 3404 East Route 66.

Gopher Hole:

Big Chad & the Southern Gentlemen. 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., 928-779-1919.

Sat/7.31

Various Events

Coconino County Courthouse lawn:

Yoga on the lawn. Bring a yoga mat and towel. 9 a.m. $5. 219 E. Cherry Ave.

The Arboretum:

Theatrikos Theatre Company presents Native Gardens. A questionable fence line puts a prize-worthy garden in jeopardy, launching a boisterous backyard battle and turning neighbors into feuding enemies. Fully masked event. 2-4 p.m. $24. 4001 S. Woody Mountain Rd. theatrikos.com

Creative Spirits:

Pet portrait night. Paint a pre-sketched portrait of your pet. 5-9 p.m. $60. 605 W. Riordan Rd. creativespiritsaz.com/calendar/in-studio-pet-portraits-8/

Heritage Square:

Music Events

Orpheum Theater:

The 14th Annual Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash. Celebrate the music and philanthropy of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead. Performances from Dave Logan and the Not Dead Yet, Flagship of Fools, Let it Grow, Legion of Mario and Xtra Ticket. Event supports Habitat for Humanity, Flagstaff Family Food Center and the Haven Walker Memorial Music Scholarship. Doors open at noon and show starts at 1 p.m. $53. 15 W. Aspen Ave. Purchase tickets here.

The Museum Club:

Mogollon. Country rock. 8 p.m. $8. 3404 East Route 66.

Gopher Hole:

Big Chad & the Southern Gentlemen. 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., 928-779-1919.

Sun/8.1

Various Events

Mon/8.2

Various Events

Orpheum Theater:

Free family film series: Sonic the Hedgehog. Doors open at 6 p.m. and screening starts at 6:30 p.m. Free. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Tue/8.3

Various Events

Brightside Bookshop:

Book release party with Ash Davidson. Celebrate the release of the Flagstaff local's debut novel, Damnation Spring. Pre-order for 10% off. 5:30-7 p.m. Free. 18 N. San Francisco St.

Wed/8.4

Various Events

Music Events

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.

Gopher Hole:

Warsaw Poland Brothers. 9:30 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.

Ongoing

The HeArt Box:

Time with Spring in Casita Azul with Margeaux Bestard. Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through July 31. 17 N. San Francisco Street, Suite 1B.