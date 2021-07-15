Pulse: July 15-21

To submit events to the Pulse, please email calendar@flaglive.com with the details, time, date and price by the Friday before publication. Submissions may be edited for clarity, trimmed or cut all together due to space constraints.
Thursday, July 14
NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series:
The Science of Using Humor in Science Communication. Presented by Dr. Sara K. Yeo, associate professor at University of Utah's School of Communication. 5:30 p.m. Free. Virtual. nau.edu/sbs/summer-seminar-series/.
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill:
"Hamlet" by Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. 7 p.m. $18-25. 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop. flagshakes.org.
Charly's at the Weatherford Hotel:
S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. 928-779-1919Gopher Hole at the Weatherford Hotel:
Basement Beatz. 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., 928-779-1919.
Friday, July 16
Heritage Square:
Summer concert series - Sisters Jackson. 4-6 p.m. Free. 111 W. Birch Ave.
Charly's at the Weatherford Hotel:
Tommy Dukes and Roger Smith at Charly’s. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.
Orpheum Theater:
Piso Mojado with Sierra Bryan and The Mixed Greens. Doors open at 7 p.m. and screening starts at 7:30 p.m. $8. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Saturday, July 17
Coconino County Courthouse lawn:
Yoga on the lawn. Bring a yoga mat and towel. 9 a.m. $5. 219 E. Cherry Ave
Buffalo Park:
McMillan Mesa guided hike, Willow Bend in partnership with City of Flagstaff’s Open Space Program. 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Rd. 928-213-2154.
Museum of Northern Arizona:
Heritage Festival. Rotating artists celebrating Native cultures on the Colorado Plateau. Every weekend in July starting at 10 a.m. $20. 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd. 928-774-5213.
The Arboretum:
Native plant sale. Shop native plants and visit the garden for free after. Members can begin shopping at 9 a.m. and non-members at 11 a.m. Free. 4001 S Woody Mountain Rd.
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill:
"A Midsummer's Night Dream" by Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. 2 p.m. $18-25. 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop. flagshakes.org.
Ski Lift Lodge at Arizona Snowbowl:
S.E.Willis plays original and classic songs on piano, accordion and harmonica. 5:30-8:30 p.m. 9300 N. Snow Bowl Rd. 510-599-0857.
Heritage Square:
Movies on the Square: "Secret Life of Pets 2." Every Saturday through Aug. 28. Activities start at 4 p.m. and movie at dusk. Free.
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill:
"Hamlet" by Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. 7 p.m. $18-25. 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop. flagshakes.org.
Orpheum Theater:
Adult Prom: A Benefit For Flag Bike Party. Featuring DJ Emmet and hosted by Sean Golightly. Doors open at 9 p.m. and show starts at 10 p.m. $8. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Flagstaff Brewing Company:
Flag Brew's 27th Annibeersery. Performance by Tiny Birds. 21+. 10 p.m. Free. 16 East Route 66.
Sunday, July 18
Flagstaff City Hall:
Community Market. 8 a.m. Every Sunday through Oct. 17. Free. 211 W. Aspen Ave.
Museum of Northern Arizona:
Heritage Festival. Rotating artists celebrating Native cultures on the Colorado Plateau. Every weekend in July starting at 10 a.m. $20. 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd. 928-774-5213.
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill:
"A Midsummer's Night Dream" by Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. 2 p.m. $18-25. 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop. flagshakes.org.
Monday, July 19
Orpheum Theater:
Free family film series: "Trolls World Tour." Doors open at 6 p.m. and screening starts at 6:30 p.m. Free. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Wednesday, July 21
Downtown Flagstaff:
Midweek Community Market. 4 p.m. Free. Heritage Square and Aspen Street.
Heritage Square:
Dancing on the Square. Swing or Latin lesson from 7-8 pm followed by dancing from 8-10 pm. Free.
Charly's at the Weatherford Hotel:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.
The Gardens at Viola's:
Hippie Dippie Summer Fest. Bust out your flared jeans, flower crowns and all things hippie dippie for this fun social event! Meet other women and enjoy a fun summer evening. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $22. 610 S. 89A. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hippie-dippie-summer-fest-tickets-155539114679.