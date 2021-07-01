Pulse: July 1-7

To submit events to the Pulse, please email calendar@flaglive.com with the details, time, date and price by the Friday before publication. Submissions may be edited for clarity, trimmed or cut all together due to space constraints.
Thursday, July 1
The Museum Club:
Pride Night at the Zoo. DJ Dougie Fresh. 8 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Route 66. 928-440-5214.
NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series:
Revoicing Disability: Vignettes as Approaches to Reflexivity. 5:30 p.m. Free. Virtual. nau.edu/sbs/summer-seminar-series/.
Friday, July 2
Museum of Northern Arizona:
Heritage Festival. Rotating artists celebrating Native cultures on the Colorado Plateau. Every weekend in July starting at 10 a.m. $20. 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd. 928-774-5213.
Oakmont at the Continental Country Club:
Lights on the Lawn 2021 - Styx Tribute. Rockin' the Paradise tribute to Styx. 6 p.m. $40. 2380 N. Oakmont Dr.
Downtown Flagstaff:
First Friday ArtWalk. First Friday of every month. 6 p.m.
The Orpheum Theater:
Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers. 6-8 p.m. $40. 15 W Aspen Ave. 928-556-1580.
Museum Club:
Fourth of July Country Music Festival. Ray Scott, Rowdy Johnson, J Michael Harter and more perform during the four-day music festival. 6 p.m. $35-$55. 3404 E. Route 66. 928-440-5214.
Saturday, July 3
Downtown Flagstaff:
2021 Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Independence Day Parade. 9-11 a.m. Free. Starting at Elm and Beaver.
Oakmont at the Continental Country Club:
Annual Bags & Beers for Benefit. Cornhole tournament benefiting High Country Humane. 11 a.m. $100. 2380 N. Oakmont Dr.
Heritage Square:
Movies on the Square: "Soul." Every Saturday through Aug. 28. Activities start at 4 p.m. and movie at dusk. Free.
Fort Tuthill Fairgrounds:
Land That I Love, Celebrating America Through Music by the Flagstaff Community Band and Master Chorale of Flagstaff. Free. 5:30 p.m.
The Orpheum Theater:
Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers. 6-8 p.m. $40. 15 W Aspen Ave. 928-556-1580.
Oakmont at the Continental Country Club:
Lights on the Lawn 2021 - "Killer Keyz" Dueling Pianos. 6 p.m. $55. 2380 N. Oakmont Dr.
Museum Club:
Fourth of July Country Music Festival. Ray Scott, Rowdy Johnson, J Michael Harter and more perform during the four-day music festival. 6 p.m. $35-$55. 3404 E. Route 66. 928-440-5214.
Sunday, July 4
Flagstaff City Hall:
Community Market. 8 a.m. Every Sunday through Oct. 17. Free. 211 W. Aspen Ave.
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park:
A Flag Fourth, Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra. 1-4 p.m. $5-$15. Fairgrounds Road.
Museum Club:
Fourth of July Country Music Festival. Ray Scott, Rowdy Johnson, J Michael Harter and more perform during the four-day music festival. 6 p.m. $35-$55. 3404 E. Route 66. 928-440-5214.
The Orpheum Theater:
Tiny Bird. 7:30 p.m. $10. 15 W Aspen Ave. 928-556-1580.
Monday, July 5
Museum Club:
Fourth of July Country Music Festival. Ray Scott, Rowdy Johnson, J Michael Harter and more perform during the four-day music festival. 6 p.m. $35-$55. 3404 E. Route 66. 928-440-5214.
Wednesday, July 7
Downtown Flagstaff:
Midweek Community Market. 4 p.m. Free. Heritage Square and Aspen Street.