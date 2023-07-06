July 6 – August 2

ONGOING

MONDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Every Monday from 12–10 p.m. enjoy $2 off non-barrel aged pours 10 oz and higher for Flagstaff locals.

Bingo Night. Play bingo every Monday from 6–8 p.m. $5 entry fee.

Museum Club:

Open Mic Night. Every Monday night from 6–9 p.m. Bands welcome. Many musicians have been asked back for paying gigs.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Hospitality Night. Every Monday, hospitality workers get 20% off their order. Proof of employment required.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

TUESDAY

Flagstaff Brewing Company:

Poet Brews. Poets and writers are welcome to share their work with the public at this open mic. Sign up at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Kids Squared. Free kid-friendly activities every Tuesday and Thursday from 10-11 a.m.

Jazzercise:

African Dance Class. Lessons focus on the traditional dances from Guinea, West Africa. 6:45–8:15 p.m.

Museum Club:

Line Dance Lessons. Every Tuesday from 5–8 p.m.

Karaoke. Every Tuesday from 9 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Teacher Tuesday. Every Tuesday educators get 15% off wines.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

WEDNESDAY

B66 Brunch Brew and BBQ:

Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Brews & Cues:

Brews Trivia. Eight rounds of hosted trivia. Up to 6 people per team. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. $3 Mystery Bags and $2 Jello Shots. 6:30 p.m.

Charly’s Pub and Grill:

Wednesday Night Blues. Presented by Northern Arizona Blues Alliance. 6:30–9 p.m.

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Family Storytime. Every Wednesday from 10:30–11:15 a.m.

Firecreek Coffee:

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic. Share your original songs between 7–10 p.m.

Gopher Hole:

Karaoke & Service Industry Night. Happy Hour prices for service industry personnel from 6 p.m. until close with the singing starting at 9:30 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Dancing on the Square. A mixture of swing, Latin, and ballroom dancing from 7–10 p.m.

Mead Hall:

Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6–8 p.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Warrior Wednesday. All active military and first responders get 15% off.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

Shift:

Wine Wednesday. Half-priced bottles of wine all evening.

Weatherford Hotel:

Blues Night at Charly’s. Every Wednesday night from 7–9 p.m.

THURSDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Trivia Night. TAPP'D Trivia! Thursdays 7–9 p.m. at the DSB Beer Garden

Gopher Hole:

Trivia Night. Doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia starting at 6:30 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Kids Squared. Free kid-friendly activities every Tuesday and Thursday from 10-11 a.m.

Thursday Night Jazz. Jam out to jazz, blues and funk from local bands. 5–7 p.m.

Mead Hall:

GREENLAW. Live Celtic music at the Mead Hall every Thursday at 7 p.m.

Museum Club:

Free Line Dance Lessons from 5–8 p.m.

Free Country Swing Lessons from 7–8 p.m.

Dimes with DJ FRSH. Amazing drink specials from 8 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 p.m. to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

FRIDAY

Jazzercise:

Casino Rueda in Flagstaff. Cuban-style Salsa Dancing followed by social dancing. 7:30–10 p.m.

Museum Club:

Acoustic Happy Hour. Live country music from 5:30–10 p.m. Check the schedule for shows and times.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

SATURDAY

Creative Spirits Downtown:

Creative Kids Painting Classes. Drop your kiddos off for 90 minutes of shop time or stick around and paint with them. 4–5:30 p.m.

Open Studio Nights. Paint and craft with Creative Spirits and pick your favorite project. 1–6 p.m.

Museum Club:

Live country dance bands every week from 8:30 p.m.–1 a.m.

SUNDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Pints and Poses: Yoga at the taproom every Sunday morning from 10:15–11:30 a.m. $15 fee per class.

Sunday Funday. Live music every Sunday at the DSB Beer Garden 4–6 p.m.

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Celebrate your community and the hard work of its regional small growers and small businesses at the farmer’s market every Sunday. 8 a.m.–12 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Sundays on the Square. Grab some lunch and dine outdoors while enjoying local music. 12–2 p.m.

Jazzercise:

Ballroom social dancing. Dance lesson, open dancing from ballroom and swing to Latin dance genres. 5:15–7 p.m.

Museum Club:

Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.–2 a.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Education Night. A 30 minute lesson on wine topics starting at 4:30 p.m. $20 per person.

Thu/7.6

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Melissa Etheridge. Famed rock singer-songwriter recognized by her beautiful raspy voice. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

Fri/7.7

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Blink-180TRUE. America’s best Blink-182 tribute band with Killer Wail. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Bright Side Bookshop:

Author Signing. Nancy Marshall, author of A Rattler’s Tale, from 5–6:30 p.m. Wyatt Welch, author of Capitalism Calls Poetry Lazy, from 6:30–8 p.m.

Church of the Epiphany:

Elemental Change: Reframing our Climate Future. Stefan Sommer gives a lecture on birds, native grasses, and the new world normal at this Art in Action exhibit. 6–8 p.m.

Dark Sky Brewing:

First Friday at the Beer Garden. DJ Quick Kay will be providing live music at this local artist event. 5–9 p.m.

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Library Cooking Competition. Contestants will bake three delectable dishes over three rounds to take home a prize. 3–4 p.m. 12+

Elden Pueblo Archeological Site:

Prehistoric Fun Friday. Learn about Rock Art & Petroglyphs. 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Flagstaff Mall:

Save Our Summer Blood Drive. All donors receive a Vitalant cooler and voucher for a slice of pizza with the purchase of a 24-oz beverage from Elevated Pizza. 1–6 p.m.

Sat/7.8

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Vincent Antone. American producer, recording artist, and dance music multi-instrumentalist. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

The Arboretum:

Bird Walks. Join Dr. Celia Holm on a morning walk through the Arboretum at Flagstaff gardens. 7:30 a.m.

Wildlife Talk. Stu Tuttle talks about Africa, Antarctica, and Arizona and the species oddities and adaptations in those places. 12–2 p.m.

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Opening Reception for EQUUS: The Horse Rendered in Contemporary Art and Tad’s Emerging World: Glen Canyon Exposed. This new exhibit runs from July 8 to Sep. 2. 6–8 p.m.

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Urban Flea Market. An outdoor gathering of unique artisans, eclectic peddlers and one-of-a-kind creators. 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Flagstaff Mall:

High Country Humane Adoption Event. Join them for a monthly pet adoption event on the second Saturday of each month of 2023. 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Save Our Summer Blood Drive. All donors receive a Vitalant cooler and voucher for a slice of pizza with the purchase of a 24-oz beverage from Elevated Pizza. 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. This week’s movie: The Addams Family. 4 p.m.

Thorpe Park Center:

Bug Out at Frances Short Pond. Learn about and touch bugs from around the world and our own backyard. 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Mon/7.10

VARIOUS EVENTS

Arizona Nordic Village:

Grounded! An outdoor experience for teenagers (ages 14-18) focused on sustainable living. $150 for the program. Begins Mon. at 9 a.m. Ends Wed. at 12 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Family Summer Club. A kid’s summer program with fun and free activities brought to you by Old Barrel Tea Party. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 6:30 p.m.

Riordan Mansion:

Lunchtime Lecture: Here We Shall Plant the Tree of Research. Join historian Susan Olberding as she explores the history of the Fort Valley Research Station. 12:15–1 p.m.

Threaded Together:

Kids Summer Camp: Breakfast Plushy Stuffies. Three-day afternoon camp for kids ages 8+. $135 for three sessions. 2:30–4 p.m.

Tue/7.11

VARIOUS EVENTS

Bushmaster Park:

Crafty Corner. Join the East Flagstaff Community Library for an hour of crafts. 3+ | 10–11 a.m.

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Climate Conversations: Housing and Climate. Discussion on building climate resilience in housing. 6–7 p.m.

Wed/7.12

VARIOUS EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Mixed Media Workshop with Tanner Jensen. Workshop that will explore materials, techniques, and methods of creating. $55 Members | $60 Non-Members. 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Coconino Community College:

Soul Circles: Tap into Your Creative Process. Learn techniques for centering and focusing to find and harness the flow in your creative process. 3:35–5:45 p.m.

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Senior Coffee Hour. Road Scholar ambassador Kerry Bennett shares her personal experience with the program over the last five years. 10–11 a.m.

Thu/7.13

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Jahlos & the Rebels with Driftone. A night of reggae rock. 7 p.m. | 21+ | $10 at the door.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Thursday Night Book Club. This month they are reading The Sentence by Louise Erdrich. 6–7 p.m.

Fri/7.14

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Jack Svetz. Anger Management Comedy presents this silly, clever and approachable comedian from Flagstaff. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Sat/7.15

MUSIC EVENTS

The Arboretum:

Nevie Sticks and Piso Mojado. Mountain Melodies is a seasonal concert series featuring local musicians. 5–7 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Renegade Rhythms. An electrifying outdoor DJ event that will bring together enthusiasts from all walks of life. 6 p.m.

Yucca North:

Heartless Bastards with Matthew Logan Vasquez. A night of alt-rock ‘n’ roll with a popular touring band. Doors: 8 p.m. | Show: 9 p.m. | 21+

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

Flagstaff Motorcycle and Memorabilia Auction. Watch a huge collection of vintage products be auctioned off on Phoenix Ave. 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Elden Spring Road:

Volunteer Trail Day. Flagstaff Biking Organization and crew performs routine maintenance on Little Gnarly, Schultz Loops and/or Climb 3. 8 a.m.–1 p.m.

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Library Writers: Critique Circle. Bring a sample of your writing (2,000 words or less) to be workshopped by other local writers. 3–4:30 p.m.

Flagstaff Mall:

Coconino Humane Adoption Event. Join them for a monthly pet adoption event on the third Saturday of each month of 2023. 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. This week’s movie: Ratatouille. 4 p.m.

Little America:

Flagstaff World’s Art Fair. Flagstaff Disc Golf Club hosts a craft fair to support local artists and disc golf. 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Moore Medicinal Garden Tour. Learn about plants native to the Colorado Plateau and their medicinal uses on this free tour. 10–11 a.m.

Sun/7.16

VARIOUS EVENTS

Bright Side Bookshop:

Sunday Storytime: Bitsy Bat, School Star. Join Bright Side for a reading of a children’s book and craft. 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Flagstaff Motorcycle and Memorabilia Auction. Watch a huge collection of vintage products be auctioned off on Phoenix Ave. 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Mon/7.17

VARIOUS EVENTS

Coconino Community College:

Beginning Caricatures. This course will get you sketching quickly as you learn the basics. 3:30–5:45 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Family Summer Club. A kid’s summer program with fun and free activities brought to you by Willow Bend. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 6:30 p.m.

Tue/7.18

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Movie Tuesday. Join your community at the downtown library for a showing of Apollo 13. 5:30–7:45 p.m.

Wed/7.19

VARIOUS EVENTS

Coconino Community College:

Soul Circles: Tap into Your Creative Process. Learn techniques for centering and focusing to find and harness the flow in your creative process. 3:35–5:45 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Downtown Geology Rocks! Tour. Learn about the ancient history of the stones used to build Flagstaff during this 45-minute tour. 1–2 p.m.

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Game Day. Swing by the Community Room to play video and tabletop games. Ages 8-17. 2:30–4 p.m.

Picture Canyon:

Invasive Weed Pull. Come learn about invasive weeds and take care of the beautiful Picture Canyon. 7–10 a.m.

Thu/7.20

VARIOUS EVENTS

Bright Side Bookshop:

The Adventures of Piper. Local author and advocate educates kids and families about dog safety. 10–11 a.m.

Coconino Community College:

Beginning Caricatures. This course will get you sketching quickly as you learn the basics. 3:30–5:45 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Thirsty Thursday. Live music byJeremiah Samartano and The Red Eyes. Food provided by Baja Mar. 5–8 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Let’s Go Party. A Barbie-themed DJ dance party with a costume contest and photo booth. Doors: 8:30 p.m. | Show: 9 p.m.

Theatrikos Theater:

Lend Me a Tenor. Nine-time Tony Award nominated farce with mistaken identities, room swaps, and quirky characters make for a wonderfully fun show. Preview Night. 7:30 p.m.

Fri/7.21

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Dave Koz with Candy Dulfer and Eric Darius. A night of smooth jazz from world-renowned instrumentalists. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Elden Pueblo Archeological Site:

Prehistoric Fun Friday. Learn about Working with Clay. 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Theatrikos Theater:

Lend Me a Tenor. Nine-time Tony Award nominated farce with mistaken identities, room swaps, and quirky characters make for a wonderfully fun show. Opening Night. 7:30 p.m.

Sat/7.22

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Shine on Floyd. One of the best Pink Floyd tribute bands in the country. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

The Arboretum:

Bird Walks. Join Dr. Celia Holm on a morning walk through the Arboretum at Flagstaff gardens. 7:30 a.m.

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Find Your Inner Horse with Kathy Taylor. A workshop through the artist’s process of “intuitive painting” using color, symbols, and mark-making to discover their own “spirit horse.” $40 Members / $45 Non-Members. 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Flagstaff Mall:

Mountain Girl Rescue Adoption Event. Join them for a monthly pet adoption event on the fourth Saturday of each month of 2023. 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. This week’s movie: Minions the Rise of Gru. 4 p.m.

NAU Engineering Building:

NAU Game Jam. Free NAU Game Design event for AZ-based high school sophomores or juniors aspiring to develop their own games. Starts 9 a.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Robot Apocalypse. Burlesque, drag, aerial, movement, art, visuals, weirdos. Hosted by Android Dre, this night will be one to remember. Doors: 8 p.m. | Show: 9 p.m.

Theatrikos Theater:

Lend Me a Tenor. Nine-time Tony Award nominated farce with mistaken identities, room swaps, and quirky characters make for a wonderfully fun show. 7:30 p.m.

Sun/7.23

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Old Crow Medicine Show. Roots and country-rock band famed for writing the song Wagon Wheel. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

NAU Engineering Building:

NAU Game Jam. Free NAU Game Design event for AZ-based high school sophomores or juniors aspiring to develop their own games. Ends 5 p.m.

Theatrikos Theater:

Lend Me a Tenor. Nine-time Tony Award nominated farce with mistaken identities, room swaps, and quirky characters make for a wonderfully fun show. 2 p.m.

Mon/7.24

VARIOUS EVENTS

Coconino Community College:

Beginning Caricatures. This course will get you sketching quickly as you learn the basics. 3:30–5:45 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Family Summer Club. A kid’s summer program with fun and free activities brought to you by Momentum Aerial. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 6:30 p.m.

Threaded Together:

Kids Summer Camp: Make Your Own Embroidery. Three-day afternoon camp for kids ages 7+. $135 for three sessions. 2:30–4 p.m.

Tue/7.25

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Cowboy Junkies. Legendary alt-country and folk-rock band from the 80s and 90s. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

Wed/7.26

MUSIC EVENTS

Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge:

Red Light Cameras (ABQ), Born Twins (ATX), and Dusty Rug (FLG) perform indie rock all night. 8–11 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Coconino Community College:

Soul Circles: Tap into Your Creative Process. Learn techniques for centering and focusing to find and harness the flow in your creative process. 3:35–5:45 p.m.

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Southwest Reads Book Club. Discuss stories of the Southwest on the fourth Thursday of every other month. 6–7 p.m.

Mother Road Brewing:

Sip and Paint. Every fourth Wednesday, come learn to paint at Mother Road Brewing. $30/person. 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Community Market “After Dark.” DJ BGNFTY scores this hip event with food, dancing and kid-friendly activities. 6 p.m.

Thu/7.27

VARIOUS EVENTS

Coconino Community College:

Beginning Caricatures. This course will get you sketching quickly as you learn the basics. 3:30–5:45 p.m.

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

More Than One Woman: The Life of Mary-Russell Ferrell Colton. Explore the life and work of the woman who helped found the Museum of Northern Arizona. 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Fri/7.28

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Next Level Karaoke Night. Sing your heart out at this 21+ event and pay only $5 for entry into the competition. Doors: 7:30 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Pepsi Amphitheater:

One Night of Queen. Gary Mullen and the Works performs a Queen tribute that Brian May called, “More than a likeness.” Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Culture Connection AZ:

The Faces of Flagstaff. A celebration of art, culture, and community with live music from 69 Hippies and Mother Road Brewery. 6–9 p.m.

Theatrikos Theater:

Lend Me a Tenor. Nine-time Tony Award nominated farce with mistaken identities, room swaps, and quirky characters make for a wonderfully fun show. 7:30 p.m.

Sat/7.29

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Lot Rock. An outdoor rock event featuring Tha ‘Yoties and an electrifying sonic experience. 6 p.m.

Pepsi Amphitheater:

In this Moment and Motionless in White. A night of hard rock with some of the biggest names in the business. 5:30 p.m. | Show: 6:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Buffalo Park:

2nd Annual Cherish the Moments Alzheimer's Walk. Registration is just $25/person (children 10 and under are free.) 9–11 a.m.

Elden Spring Road:

Volunteer Trail Day. Flagstaff Biking Organization and crew performs routine maintenance on Little Gnarly, Schultz Loops and/or Climb 3. 8 a.m.–1 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. This week’s movie: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. 4 p.m.

Theatrikos Theater:

Lend Me a Tenor. Nine-time Tony Award nominated farce with mistaken identities, room swaps, and quirky characters make for a wonderfully fun show. 7:30 p.m.

Threaded Together:

Plant Embroidery: Mixed Ages Workshop. Learn basic stitches and try drawing with needle and thread. $65. 1–4 p.m.

Willow Bend:

Adult Workshop. Join Mike Dechter of the Arizona Mushroom Society to learn more about the cryptic kingdom – mushrooms and fungi. 10–11:30 a.m.

Sun/7.30

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Flor. Indie band with a soulful, sweet sound. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theater:

Lend Me a Tenor. Nine-time Tony Award nominated farce with mistaken identities, room swaps, and quirky characters make for a wonderfully fun show. 2 p.m.

Mon/7.31

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd and the Monsters. A night of bluesy rock ‘n’ roll from the bands that brought you Hook and Bittersweet. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Family Summer Club. A kid’s summer program with fun and free activities brought to you by Ballet Folklorica de Colores. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 6:30 p.m.

Wed/8.2

VARIOUS EVENTS

Picture Canyon:

Invasive Weed Pull. Come learn about invasive weeds and take care of the beautiful Picture Canyon. 7–10 a.m.