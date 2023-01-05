Pulse Jan. 5 - Feb. 1

January 5–February 1
ONGOING
MONDAY
Dark Sky Brewing:
Locals Monday. Every Monday from 6 - 8 p.m. enjoy $2 off non-barrel aged pours 10oz and higher for Flagstaff locals.
Museum Club:
Open Mic Night. Every Monday night from 6 - 9 p.m. Bands welcome. Many musicians have been asked back for paying gigs.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Hospitality Night. Every Monday, hospitality workers get 20% off their order. Proof of employment required.
Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.
TUESDAY
Jazzercise:
African Dance Class. Lessons focus on the traditional dances from Guinea, West Africa. 6:45 - 8:15 p.m.
Museum Club:
Line Dance Lessons. Every Tuesday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Karaoke. Every Tuesday from 9 p.m. to close.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Teacher Tuesday. Every Tuesday educators get 15% off wines.
Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.
WEDNESDAY
East Flagstaff Community Library:
Family Storytime. Every Wednesday from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m.
Firecreek Coffee:
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic. Share your original songs between 7 - 10 p.m.
Gopher Hole:
Karaoke & Service Industry Night. Happy Hour prices for service industry personnel from 6 p.m. until close with the singing starting at 9:30 p.m.
Mead Hall:
Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6 - 8 p.m.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Warrior Wednesday. All active military and first responders get 15% off.
Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.
Weatherford Hotel:
Blues Night at Charly’s. Every Wednesday night from 7 - 9 p.m.
Uptown Pubhouse:
Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Dark Sky Brewing:
Trivia Night. TAPP'D Trivia! Thursdays 7-9 p.m. at the DSB Beer Garden
Gopher Hole:
Trivia Night. Doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia starting at 6:30 p.m.
Mead Hall:
GREENLAW. Live Celtic music at the Mead Hall every Thursday at 7 p.m.
Museum Club:
Free Line Dance Lessons from 5–8 p.m.
Free Country Swing Lessons from 7–8 p.m.
Dimes with DJ FRSH. Amazing drink specials from 8 p.m. to close.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 PM to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.
Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.
FRIDAY
Flag Tag AZ:
Family Friday Laser Tag. Get two games of laser tag for only $10 per person from 12 -11 p.m.
Jazzercise:
Casino Rueda in Flagstaff. Cuban-style Salsa Dancing followed by social dancing. 7:30 - 10 p.m.
Museum Club:
Acoustic Happy Hour. Live country music from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Check the schedule for shows and times.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.
SATURDAY
Museum Club:
Live country dance bands every week from 8:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.
SUNDAY
Flagstaff City Hall:
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Celebrate your community and the hard work of its regional small growers and small businesses at the farmer’s market every Sunday. 8 a.m - 12 p.m.
Dark Sky Brewery:
Pints and Poses: Yoga at the taproom every Sunday morning from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. $15 fee per class.
Sunday Funday. Live music every Sunday at the DSB Beer Garden 4 - 6 p.m.
Jazzercise:
Ballroom social dancing. Dance lesson, open dancing from ballroom and swing to latin dance genres. 5:15 - 7 p.m.
Museum Club:
Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Wine Education Night. A 30 minute lesson on wine topics starting at 4:30 p.m. $20 per person.
Fri/1.6
VARIOUS EVENTS
Buffalo Park:
Full Moon Hike. Join Flagstaff’s Open Spaces program for a full moon hike. 5:30–6:30 p.m.
Downtown Flagstaff:
First Friday Art Walk. Join us between 5–9 p.m. for a series of special art exhibitions from local vendors, live music and more.
Sat/1.7
VARIOUS EVENTS
Arizona Snowbowl:
Snowboard Race Weekend. Three giant slaloms and three slalom races. Must register to participate. 2:30–5 p.m.
Coconino Center for the Arts:
Mindful Mending Workshop. Tasha Miller Griffith invites participants to learn practical hand-stitching skills. 1–4 p.m.
Shift:
Bake Sale. Stop by to purchase some baked goods from one of the best restaurants in town.
Sun/1.8
VARIOUS EVENTS
Bright Side Bookshop:
Run for the New Year. Downtown 5K Run, followed by a motivational talk and Q&A. 4–5:30 p.m.
Mon/1.9
VARIOUS EVENTS
Riordan Mansion State Park:
In the Footsteps of Martha Summerhayes. Join geologist and storyteller Wayne Ranney for this in person Lunchtime Lecture inspired by the classic book Vanished Arizona. 12:15–1 p.m.
Tue/1.10
MUSIC EVENTS
Mead Hall:
Open Mic Night. Join some of the most talented artists on the second Tuesday of every month. 6–9:30 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Collins Irish Pub:
Exotic Tonight the Male Revue. Sensational, fully choreographed dance routines performed by an all-male revue. 4 p.m.
Flagstaff Sustainability Office:
Home Energy Efficiency 101. One hour demonstration and discussion to help renters and homeowners save money. 6-7 p.m.
Wed/1.11
VARIOUS EVENTS
Downtown Flagstaff:
Geology Rocks Tour. Monthly 45 minute walking tour showcasing Flagstaff’s geological history. 1–2 p.m.
Fri/1.13
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
The Boys of Summer. Eagles tribute band. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.
Sat/1.14
MUSIC EVENTS
Coconino Center for the Arts:
The Senators & Nolan McKelvey. Local Americana group listed on Billboard’s Next Big Sound charts. 7:30–10:30 p.m.
Yucca North:
Sean Bonnette (of AJJ) & Tim Kasher (of Cursive). Supported by Veronica Everheart. 21+. 7–11 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear. An in-depth look at big-wave surfers tackle some of the ocean's most intimidating challenges. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.
Flagstaff Mall:
Betty White Challenge. Pet adoptions, raffle prizes, photo booth and games. 12–4 p.m.
Wed/1.18
VARIOUS EVENTS
Buffalo Park:
"Step Into Health" Walking Club. Every third Wednesday of the month, join North Country HealthCare for a walk between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.
Thu/1.19
MUSIC EVENTS
Yucca North:
Steely Dead. A Grateful Dead and Steely Dan tribute band. 7 p.m.–12 a.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Downtown Library Community Room:
Zoom Basics Workshop. Learn terminology, create a Zoom account, and practice using it. 11 a.m.–12 p.m.
Fri/1.20
MUSIC EVENTS
Ardrey Auditorium:
Classical Music Goes West. Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra will present arrangements from a variety of western films. 7:30 p.m.
Orpheum Theater:
Of the Trees Presents: Codex Natura. Electronic music with Potions, Dirty Nabs and Handyman supporting. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.
Sat/1.21
VARIOUS EVENTS
High Country Conference Center:
13th Annual Flagstaff BrewHaHa. Winter tasting event that features local and regional craft brews, wines, ciders and many more beverages including some non-alcoholic ones. 2–6 p.m.
Thu/1.26
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Soulfly. American heavy metal band led by former Sepultura frontman Max Cavalera. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 6:30 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Theatrikos Theatre:
A Doll’s House, Part 2. THe most frequently licensed and produced play of 2019 comes back for a second part. 7:30 p.m.
Fri/1.27
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Anger Management Comedy featuring Bruce Jingles. Endearingly elegant and intelligent comedian based in southern California. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.
Theatrikos Theatre:
A Doll’s House, Part 2. THe most frequently licensed and produced play of 2019 comes back for a second part. 7:30 p.m.
Sat/1.28
VARIOUS EVENTS
Theatrikos Theatre:
A Doll’s House, Part 2. THe most frequently licensed and produced play of 2019 comes back for a second part. 7:30 p.m.
Sun/1.29
VARIOUS EVENTS
Theatrikos Theatre:
A Doll’s House, Part 2. THe most frequently licensed and produced play of 2019 comes back for a second part. 7:30 p.m.
Mon/1.30
VARIOUS EVENTS
Flagstaff Sustainability Office:
Home Energy Efficiency 101. One hour demonstration and discussion to help renters and homeowners save money. 6-7 p.m.
Wed/2.1
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
We Banjo 3. Winners of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize in 2022 and fast-rising, banjo-picking musicians from Galway and Nashville. 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.
