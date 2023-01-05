Pulse Jan. 5 - Feb. 1

January 5–February 1

ONGOING

MONDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Every Monday from 6 - 8 p.m. enjoy $2 off non-barrel aged pours 10oz and higher for Flagstaff locals.

Museum Club:

Open Mic Night. Every Monday night from 6 - 9 p.m. Bands welcome. Many musicians have been asked back for paying gigs.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Hospitality Night. Every Monday, hospitality workers get 20% off their order. Proof of employment required.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

TUESDAY

Jazzercise:

African Dance Class. Lessons focus on the traditional dances from Guinea, West Africa. 6:45 - 8:15 p.m.

Museum Club:

Line Dance Lessons. Every Tuesday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Karaoke. Every Tuesday from 9 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Teacher Tuesday. Every Tuesday educators get 15% off wines.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

WEDNESDAY

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Family Storytime. Every Wednesday from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m.

Firecreek Coffee:

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic. Share your original songs between 7 - 10 p.m.

Gopher Hole:

Karaoke & Service Industry Night. Happy Hour prices for service industry personnel from 6 p.m. until close with the singing starting at 9:30 p.m.

Mead Hall:

Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6 - 8 p.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Warrior Wednesday. All active military and first responders get 15% off.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

Weatherford Hotel:

Blues Night at Charly’s. Every Wednesday night from 7 - 9 p.m.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Trivia Night. TAPP'D Trivia! Thursdays 7-9 p.m. at the DSB Beer Garden

Gopher Hole:

Trivia Night. Doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia starting at 6:30 p.m.

Mead Hall:

GREENLAW. Live Celtic music at the Mead Hall every Thursday at 7 p.m.

Museum Club:

Free Line Dance Lessons from 5–8 p.m.

Free Country Swing Lessons from 7–8 p.m.

Dimes with DJ FRSH. Amazing drink specials from 8 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 PM to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

FRIDAY

Flag Tag AZ:

Family Friday Laser Tag. Get two games of laser tag for only $10 per person from 12 -11 p.m.

Jazzercise:

Casino Rueda in Flagstaff. Cuban-style Salsa Dancing followed by social dancing. 7:30 - 10 p.m.

Museum Club:

Acoustic Happy Hour. Live country music from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Check the schedule for shows and times.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

SATURDAY

Museum Club:

Live country dance bands every week from 8:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.

SUNDAY

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Celebrate your community and the hard work of its regional small growers and small businesses at the farmer’s market every Sunday. 8 a.m - 12 p.m.

Dark Sky Brewery:

Pints and Poses: Yoga at the taproom every Sunday morning from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. $15 fee per class.

Sunday Funday. Live music every Sunday at the DSB Beer Garden 4 - 6 p.m.

Jazzercise:

Ballroom social dancing. Dance lesson, open dancing from ballroom and swing to latin dance genres. 5:15 - 7 p.m.

Museum Club:

Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Education Night. A 30 minute lesson on wine topics starting at 4:30 p.m. $20 per person.

Fri/1.6

VARIOUS EVENTS

Buffalo Park:

Full Moon Hike. Join Flagstaff’s Open Spaces program for a full moon hike. 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

First Friday Art Walk. Join us between 5–9 p.m. for a series of special art exhibitions from local vendors, live music and more.

Sat/1.7

VARIOUS EVENTS

Arizona Snowbowl:

Snowboard Race Weekend. Three giant slaloms and three slalom races. Must register to participate. 2:30–5 p.m.

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Mindful Mending Workshop. Tasha Miller Griffith invites participants to learn practical hand-stitching skills. 1–4 p.m.

Shift:

Bake Sale. Stop by to purchase some baked goods from one of the best restaurants in town.

Sun/1.8

VARIOUS EVENTS

Bright Side Bookshop:

Run for the New Year. Downtown 5K Run, followed by a motivational talk and Q&A. 4–5:30 p.m.

Mon/1.9

VARIOUS EVENTS

Riordan Mansion State Park:

In the Footsteps of Martha Summerhayes. Join geologist and storyteller Wayne Ranney for this in person Lunchtime Lecture inspired by the classic book Vanished Arizona. 12:15–1 p.m.

Tue/1.10

MUSIC EVENTS

Mead Hall:

Open Mic Night. Join some of the most talented artists on the second Tuesday of every month. 6–9:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Collins Irish Pub:

Exotic Tonight the Male Revue. Sensational, fully choreographed dance routines performed by an all-male revue. 4 p.m.

Flagstaff Sustainability Office:

Home Energy Efficiency 101. One hour demonstration and discussion to help renters and homeowners save money. 6-7 p.m.

Wed/1.11

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

Geology Rocks Tour. Monthly 45 minute walking tour showcasing Flagstaff’s geological history. 1–2 p.m.

Fri/1.13

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

The Boys of Summer. Eagles tribute band. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Sat/1.14

MUSIC EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

The Senators & Nolan McKelvey. Local Americana group listed on Billboard’s Next Big Sound charts. 7:30–10:30 p.m.

Yucca North:

Sean Bonnette (of AJJ) & Tim Kasher (of Cursive). Supported by Veronica Everheart. 21+. 7–11 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear. An in-depth look at big-wave surfers tackle some of the ocean's most intimidating challenges. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Flagstaff Mall:

Betty White Challenge. Pet adoptions, raffle prizes, photo booth and games. 12–4 p.m.

Wed/1.18

VARIOUS EVENTS

Buffalo Park:

"Step Into Health" Walking Club. Every third Wednesday of the month, join North Country HealthCare for a walk between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Thu/1.19

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Steely Dead. A Grateful Dead and Steely Dan tribute band. 7 p.m.–12 a.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Library Community Room:

Zoom Basics Workshop. Learn terminology, create a Zoom account, and practice using it. 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

Fri/1.20

MUSIC EVENTS

Ardrey Auditorium:

Classical Music Goes West. Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra will present arrangements from a variety of western films. 7:30 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Of the Trees Presents: Codex Natura. Electronic music with Potions, Dirty Nabs and Handyman supporting. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Sat/1.21

VARIOUS EVENTS

High Country Conference Center:

13th Annual Flagstaff BrewHaHa. Winter tasting event that features local and regional craft brews, wines, ciders and many more beverages including some non-alcoholic ones. 2–6 p.m.

Thu/1.26

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Soulfly. American heavy metal band led by former Sepultura frontman Max Cavalera. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 6:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theatre:

A Doll’s House, Part 2. THe most frequently licensed and produced play of 2019 comes back for a second part. 7:30 p.m.

Fri/1.27

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Anger Management Comedy featuring Bruce Jingles. Endearingly elegant and intelligent comedian based in southern California. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Theatrikos Theatre:

A Doll’s House, Part 2. THe most frequently licensed and produced play of 2019 comes back for a second part. 7:30 p.m.

Sat/1.28

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theatre:

A Doll’s House, Part 2. THe most frequently licensed and produced play of 2019 comes back for a second part. 7:30 p.m.

Sun/1.29

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theatre:

A Doll’s House, Part 2. THe most frequently licensed and produced play of 2019 comes back for a second part. 7:30 p.m.

Mon/1.30

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff Sustainability Office:

Home Energy Efficiency 101. One hour demonstration and discussion to help renters and homeowners save money. 6-7 p.m.

Wed/2.1

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

We Banjo 3. Winners of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize in 2022 and fast-rising, banjo-picking musicians from Galway and Nashville. 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

January 5–February 1

ONGOING

MONDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Every Monday from 6 - 8 p.m. enjoy $2 off non-barrel aged pours 10oz and higher for Flagstaff locals.

Museum Club:

Open Mic Night. Every Monday night from 6 - 9 p.m. Bands welcome. Many musicians have been asked back for paying gigs.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Hospitality Night. Every Monday, hospitality workers get 20% off their order. Proof of employment required.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

TUESDAY

Jazzercise:

African Dance Class. Lessons focus on the traditional dances from Guinea, West Africa. 6:45 - 8:15 p.m.

Museum Club:

Line Dance Lessons. Every Tuesday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Karaoke. Every Tuesday from 9 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Teacher Tuesday. Every Tuesday educators get 15% off wines.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

WEDNESDAY

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Family Storytime. Every Wednesday from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m.

Firecreek Coffee:

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic. Share your original songs between 7 - 10 p.m.

Gopher Hole:

Karaoke & Service Industry Night. Happy Hour prices for service industry personnel from 6 p.m. until close with the singing starting at 9:30 p.m.

Mead Hall:

Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6 - 8 p.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Warrior Wednesday. All active military and first responders get 15% off.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

Weatherford Hotel:

Blues Night at Charly’s. Every Wednesday night from 7 - 9 p.m.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Trivia Night. TAPP'D Trivia! Thursdays 7-9 p.m. at the DSB Beer Garden

Gopher Hole:

Trivia Night. Doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia starting at 6:30 p.m.

Mead Hall:

GREENLAW. Live Celtic music at the Mead Hall every Thursday at 7 p.m.

Museum Club:

Free Line Dance Lessons from 5–8 p.m.

Free Country Swing Lessons from 7–8 p.m.

Dimes with DJ FRSH. Amazing drink specials from 8 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 PM to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

FRIDAY

Flag Tag AZ:

Family Friday Laser Tag. Get two games of laser tag for only $10 per person from 12 -11 p.m.

Jazzercise:

Casino Rueda in Flagstaff. Cuban-style Salsa Dancing followed by social dancing. 7:30 - 10 p.m.

Lumberyard Brewery:

Two Stepping Lessons and Free Dance from 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Museum Club:

Acoustic Happy Hour. Live country music from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Check the schedule for shows and times.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

SATURDAY

Museum Club:

Live country dance bands every week from 8:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.

SUNDAY

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Celebrate your community and the hard work of its regional small growers and small businesses at the farmer’s market every Sunday. 8 a.m - 12 p.m.

Dark Sky Brewery:

Pints and Poses: Yoga at the taproom every Sunday morning from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. $15 fee per class.

Sunday Funday. Live music every Sunday at the DSB Beer Garden 4 - 6 p.m.

Jazzercise:

Ballroom social dancing. Dance lesson, open dancing from ballroom and swing to latin dance genres. 5:15 - 7 p.m.

Museum Club:

Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Education Night. A 30 minute lesson on wine topics starting at 4:30 p.m. $20 per person.

Fri/1.6

VARIOUS EVENTS

Buffalo Park:

Full Moon Hike. Join Flagstaff’s Open Spaces program for a full moon hike. 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

First Friday Art Walk. Join us between 5–9 p.m. for a series of special art exhibitions from local vendors, live music and more.

Sat/1.7

VARIOUS EVENTS

Arizona Snowbowl:

Snowboard Race Weekend. Three giant slaloms and three slalom races. Must register to participate. 2:30–5 p.m.

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Mindful Mending Workshop. Tasha Miller Griffith invites participants to learn practical hand-stitching skills. 1–4 p.m.

Shift:

Bake Sale. Stop by to purchase some baked goods from one of the best restaurants in town.

Sun/1.8

VARIOUS EVENTS

Bright Side Bookshop:

Run for the New Year. Downtown 5K Run, followed by a motivational talk and Q&A. 4–5:30 p.m.

Mon/1.9

VARIOUS EVENTS

Riordan Mansion State Park:

In the Footsteps of Martha Summerhayes. Join geologist and storyteller Wayne Ranney for this in person Lunchtime Lecture inspired by the classic book Vanished Arizona. 12:15–1 p.m.

Tue/ 1.10

MUSIC EVENTS

Mead Hall:

Open Mic Night. Join some of the most talented artists on the second Tuesday of every month. 6–9:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Collins Irish Pub:

Exotic Tonight the Male Revue. Sensational, fully choreographed dance routines performed by an all-male revue. 4 p.m.

Flagstaff Sustainability Office:

Home Energy Efficiency 101. One hour demonstration and discussion to help renters and homeowners save money. 6-7 p.m.

Wed/1.11

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

Geology Rocks Tour. Monthly 45 minute walking tour showcasing Flagstaff’s geological history. 1–2 p.m.

Fri/1.13

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

The Boys of Summer. Eagles tribute band. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Sat/1.14

MUSIC EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

The Senators & Nolan McKelvey. Local Americana group listed on Billboard’s Next Big Sound charts. 7:30–10:30 p.m.

Yucca North:

Sean Bonnette (of AJJ) & Tim Kasher (of Cursive). Supported by Veronica Everheart. 21+. 7–11 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear. An in-depth look at big-wave surfers tackle some of the ocean's most intimidating challenges. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Flagstaff Mall:

Betty White Challenge. Pet adoptions, raffle prizes, photo booth and games. 12–4 p.m.

Wed/1.18

VARIOUS EVENTS

Buffalo Park:

"Step Into Health" Walking Club. Every third Wednesday of the month, join North Country HealthCare for a walk between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Thu/ 1.19

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Steely Dead. A Grateful Dead and Steely Dan tribute band. 7 p.m.–12 a.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Library Community Room:

Zoom Basics Workshop. Learn terminology, create a Zoom account, and practice using it. 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

Fri/1.20

MUSIC EVENTS

Ardrey Auditorium:

Classical Music Goes West. Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra will present arrangements from a variety of western films. 7:30 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Of the Trees Presents: Codex Natura. Electronic music with Potions, Dirty Nabs and Handyman supporting. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Sat/1.21

VARIOUS EVENTS

High Country Conference Center:

13th Annual Flagstaff BrewHaHa. Winter tasting event that features local and regional craft brews, wines, ciders and many more beverages including some non-alcoholic ones. 2–6 p.m.

Thu/1.26

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Soulfly. American heavy metal band led by former Sepultura frontman Max Cavalera. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 6:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theatre:

A Doll’s House, Part 2. THe most frequently licensed and produced play of 2019 comes back for a second part. 7:30 p.m.

Fri/1.27

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Anger Management Comedy featuring Bruce Jingles. Endearingly elegant and intelligent comedian based in southern California. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Theatrikos Theatre:

A Doll’s House, Part 2. THe most frequently licensed and produced play of 2019 comes back for a second part. 7:30 p.m.

Sat/1.28

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theatre:

A Doll’s House, Part 2. THe most frequently licensed and produced play of 2019 comes back for a second part. 7:30 p.m.

Sun/1.29

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theatre:

A Doll’s House, Part 2. THe most frequently licensed and produced play of 2019 comes back for a second part. 7:30 p.m.

Mon/1.30

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff Sustainability Office:

Home Energy Efficiency 101. One hour demonstration and discussion to help renters and homeowners save money. 6-7 p.m.

Wed/2.1

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

We Banjo 3. Winners of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize in 2022 and fast-rising, banjo-picking musicians from Galway and Nashville. 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.