Pulse: Feb. 3-March 3, 2022

Ongoing

VARIOUS EVENTS

Doris-Harper White Community Playhouse:

12 Angry Jurors. An American stage masterpiece by Sherman L Sergel. Directed by Robert Yowell. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. Runs Jan. 28-Feb. 13. $18-24. 11 W. Cherry Ave. Tickets available at theatrikos.com or by calling the box office at 928-774-1662.

Flagstaff School of Music:

The EastSide Show community art market and music fest. Second Saturday of every month. A place for area musicians to share their gift of song. 10 a.m. Free. 2213 E. 7th Ave.

Thu/2.3

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Fri/2.4

MUSIC EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Dom Flemons. Grammy and Emmy nominee. Folk, blues and bluegrass. Masks required in addition to proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 72-hours of event. Doors 6:30 p.m. and show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $33 in advance, $36 at the door. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Flagstaff Brewing Company:

Lucky Overton and Ben Tillman. American roots music influenced by 60s and 70s rock, country and R&B. 10 p.m. Free. 21+. 16 East Route 66.

Yucca North:

Tropidelic. Reggae, hip-hop, high energy funk. With Latio raggae/rock band Fayuca. 7-11 p.m. 15 N WC Riles St.

Museum Club:

Universe Peoples and The Harvest. Hours of jams disguised as Grateful Dead and Phish. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. 3404 E Route 66.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

First Friday ArtWalk. Art galleries and businesses in historic Downtown Flagstaff open their doors with special art exhibitions, performances, live music, treats and more. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Sat/2.5

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Hot Buttered Rum. ​​West coast Americana/high-altitude bluegrass/indie folk. With Extra! Extra! Brass Band. 7 p.m. $20. 15 N. WC Riles.

Sun/2.6

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Yonder Mountain String Band. Colorado-based folk quintet. With Pixie & The Partygrass Boys. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $28. 15 W Aspen Ave.

Flagstaff Brewing Company:

Holly Kirsten. Guitarist, singer/songwriter. 2-5 p.m. Free. 16 East Route 66.

Mon/2.7

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Tue/2.8

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Sullivan King Loud and Reckless Tour. Heavy metal. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. $29-199. Doors at 7 p.m. show at 8 p.m. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Wed/2.9

MUSIC EVENTS

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Thu/2.10

MUSIC EVENTS

Gopher Hole:

DLMT and Ryan Shepherd. Canadian House music. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Free-$20. 23 N Leroux St.

Northern Arizona University:

Critically acclaimed vocal supergroup, säje. Part of the NAU Jazz Festival. 7-11 p.m. 1899 S San Francisco St.

Museum Club:

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Fri/2.11

MUSIC EVENTS

Prochnow Auditorium:

Ashley Cooke and Dylan Schneider with support from The Senators. 8 p.m. Free for NAU students, $20 general admission.

Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge:

Johnny and the Showwalkers. 9:30 p.m. 100 N San Francisco St.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Bookmans Entertainment Exchange:

Bookmans dog adoption event with High Country Humane. 1-4 p.m. 1520 S Riordan Ranch St.

Sat/2.12

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Tow’rs with guest Dos Argentes. Indie folk-rock. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. $25. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Flagstaff Brewing Company:

Lion Heights. Roots reggae conceived in Chicago and cultivated in Austin. 9:30 p.m. Free. 21+. 16 East Route 66.

Museum Club:

Zookeepers. The house band that never disappoints. 8:30 p.m. 3404 E Route 66.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center:

Local expert, Geoffrey Gross leads annual wildlife tracking workshop. 10 a.m. $10-15. 703 E Sawmill Rd.

Mon/2.14

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Tue/2.15

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Leo Kottke featuring Dave King. Guitar legend with one of the most sought-after drummers in modern music. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. $33. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Wed/2.16

MUSIC EVENTS

Hotel Monte Vista:

CHKLZ. High energy House, live percussion and beautiful visuals. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 100 N San Francisco St.

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Thu/2.17

MUSIC EVENTS

Flagstaff Brewing Company:

The Windy Mesa House Band. Groove garage-soul. 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Free. 21+. 16 East Route 66.

Museum Club:

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Dark Sky Brewing Co.:

Arizona Beer Week. Celebrating craft beer across the state hosted by the AZ Craft Brewers Guild. 12 p.m. 117 N Beaver St.

Fri/2.18

MUSIC EVENTS

Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge:

Float Like A Buffalo. 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. 100 N San Francisco St.

Gopher Hole:

Andy See & His Swinging Jamboree. Roots rockabilly, swinging country, raucous rhythm and blues. 9:30 p.m. 23 N Leroux.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

3rd Annual I Heart Pluto Festival. Listen to a panel of world-renowned scientists. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 5 p.m. doors, 6 p.m. $10. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Sat/2.19

MUSIC EVENTS

Ardrey Memorial Auditorium:

Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra. Broadway stars Teri Hansen and Robert Sims. perform hits from Irving Berlin, Duke Ellington, Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein. 3 p.m. $9.50-$75. 1115 Knoles Dr.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

The Whale Foundation 20th Annual Wing Ding. The Whale Foundation’s mission is to restore, promote and celebrate the well-being of the Grand Canyon river guiding community. The Wing Ding is an annual celebration to do so. 5-9 p.m. 2300 N Fort Valley Rd.

Orpheum Theater:

Anger management comedy featuring Luz Pazos. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. $15. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Mon/2.21

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

The Wood Brothers with Katie Pruitt. Grammy-nominated Americana. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. $29. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Wed/2.23

MUSIC EVENTS

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Thu/2.24

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Sierra Ferrell with Nick Shoulders. Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Country heart with a jazz mind. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show. $25. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Museum Club:

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Fri/2.25

MUSIC EVENTS

Northern Arizona University:

Remy Le Boef. Classical jazz saxophonist with indie-rock influences. 8 p.m. 1899 S San Francisco St.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Sun/2.27

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

The Green. Hawaiian reggae. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $27.50 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Museum Club:

Jesus Ojeda Y Sus Parientes. Norteño, banda and corrido sounds. 9 p.m. 3404 E Route 66.

Mon/2.28

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Wed/3.2

MUSIC EVENTS

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

