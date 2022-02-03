Pulse: Feb. 3-March 3, 2022

Ongoing
VARIOUS EVENTS
Doris-Harper White Community Playhouse:
12 Angry Jurors. An American stage masterpiece by Sherman L Sergel. Directed by Robert Yowell. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. Runs Jan. 28-Feb. 13. $18-24. 11 W. Cherry Ave. Tickets available at theatrikos.com or by calling the box office at 928-774-1662.
Flagstaff School of Music:
The EastSide Show community art market and music fest. Second Saturday of every month. A place for area musicians to share their gift of song. 10 a.m. Free. 2213 E. 7th Ave.
Thu/2.3
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Fri/2.4
MUSIC EVENTS
Coconino Center for the Arts:
Dom Flemons. Grammy and Emmy nominee. Folk, blues and bluegrass. Masks required in addition to proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 72-hours of event. Doors 6:30 p.m. and show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $33 in advance, $36 at the door. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.
Flagstaff Brewing Company:
Lucky Overton and Ben Tillman. American roots music influenced by 60s and 70s rock, country and R&B. 10 p.m. Free. 21+. 16 East Route 66.
Yucca North:
Tropidelic. Reggae, hip-hop, high energy funk. With Latio raggae/rock band Fayuca. 7-11 p.m. 15 N WC Riles St.
Museum Club:
Universe Peoples and The Harvest. Hours of jams disguised as Grateful Dead and Phish. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. 3404 E Route 66.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Downtown Flagstaff:
First Friday ArtWalk. Art galleries and businesses in historic Downtown Flagstaff open their doors with special art exhibitions, performances, live music, treats and more. 6-9 p.m. Free.
Museum Club:
Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Sat/2.5
MUSIC EVENTS
Yucca North:
Hot Buttered Rum. West coast Americana/high-altitude bluegrass/indie folk. With Extra! Extra! Brass Band. 7 p.m. $20. 15 N. WC Riles.
Sun/2.6
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Yonder Mountain String Band. Colorado-based folk quintet. With Pixie & The Partygrass Boys. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $28. 15 W Aspen Ave.
Flagstaff Brewing Company:
Holly Kirsten. Guitarist, singer/songwriter. 2-5 p.m. Free. 16 East Route 66.
Mon/2.7
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Tue/2.8
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Sullivan King Loud and Reckless Tour. Heavy metal. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. $29-199. Doors at 7 p.m. show at 8 p.m. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Wed/2.9
MUSIC EVENTS
Charly's:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.
Brews & Cues:
Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.
Museum Club:
Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Thu/2.10
MUSIC EVENTS
Gopher Hole:
DLMT and Ryan Shepherd. Canadian House music. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Free-$20. 23 N Leroux St.
Northern Arizona University:
Critically acclaimed vocal supergroup, säje. Part of the NAU Jazz Festival. 7-11 p.m. 1899 S San Francisco St.
Museum Club:
Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Fri/2.11
MUSIC EVENTS
Prochnow Auditorium:
Ashley Cooke and Dylan Schneider with support from The Senators. 8 p.m. Free for NAU students, $20 general admission.
Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge:
Johnny and the Showwalkers. 9:30 p.m. 100 N San Francisco St.
Museum Club:
Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Bookmans Entertainment Exchange:
Bookmans dog adoption event with High Country Humane. 1-4 p.m. 1520 S Riordan Ranch St.
Sat/2.12
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Tow’rs with guest Dos Argentes. Indie folk-rock. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. $25. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Flagstaff Brewing Company:
Lion Heights. Roots reggae conceived in Chicago and cultivated in Austin. 9:30 p.m. Free. 21+. 16 East Route 66.
Museum Club:
Zookeepers. The house band that never disappoints. 8:30 p.m. 3404 E Route 66.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center:
Local expert, Geoffrey Gross leads annual wildlife tracking workshop. 10 a.m. $10-15. 703 E Sawmill Rd.
Mon/2.14
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Tue/2.15
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Leo Kottke featuring Dave King. Guitar legend with one of the most sought-after drummers in modern music. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. $33. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Wed/2.16
MUSIC EVENTS
Hotel Monte Vista:
CHKLZ. High energy House, live percussion and beautiful visuals. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 100 N San Francisco St.
Charly's:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.
Brews & Cues:
Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.
Museum Club:
Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Thu/2.17
MUSIC EVENTS
Flagstaff Brewing Company:
The Windy Mesa House Band. Groove garage-soul. 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Free. 21+. 16 East Route 66.
Museum Club:
Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Dark Sky Brewing Co.:
Arizona Beer Week. Celebrating craft beer across the state hosted by the AZ Craft Brewers Guild. 12 p.m. 117 N Beaver St.
Fri/2.18
MUSIC EVENTS
Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge:
Float Like A Buffalo. 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. 100 N San Francisco St.
Gopher Hole:
Andy See & His Swinging Jamboree. Roots rockabilly, swinging country, raucous rhythm and blues. 9:30 p.m. 23 N Leroux.
Museum Club:
Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
3rd Annual I Heart Pluto Festival. Listen to a panel of world-renowned scientists. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 5 p.m. doors, 6 p.m. $10. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Sat/2.19
MUSIC EVENTS
Ardrey Memorial Auditorium:
Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra. Broadway stars Teri Hansen and Robert Sims. perform hits from Irving Berlin, Duke Ellington, Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein. 3 p.m. $9.50-$75. 1115 Knoles Dr.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Coconino Center for the Arts:
The Whale Foundation 20th Annual Wing Ding. The Whale Foundation’s mission is to restore, promote and celebrate the well-being of the Grand Canyon river guiding community. The Wing Ding is an annual celebration to do so. 5-9 p.m. 2300 N Fort Valley Rd.
Orpheum Theater:
Anger management comedy featuring Luz Pazos. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. $15. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Mon/2.21
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
The Wood Brothers with Katie Pruitt. Grammy-nominated Americana. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. $29. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Wed/2.23
MUSIC EVENTS
Charly's:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.
Brews & Cues:
Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.
Thu/2.24
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Sierra Ferrell with Nick Shoulders. Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Country heart with a jazz mind. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show. $25. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Museum Club:
Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Fri/2.25
MUSIC EVENTS
Northern Arizona University:
Remy Le Boef. Classical jazz saxophonist with indie-rock influences. 8 p.m. 1899 S San Francisco St.
Museum Club:
Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Sun/2.27
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
The Green. Hawaiian reggae. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $27.50 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Museum Club:
Jesus Ojeda Y Sus Parientes. Norteño, banda and corrido sounds. 9 p.m. 3404 E Route 66.
Mon/2.28
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Wed/3.2
MUSIC EVENTS
Charly's:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.
Brews & Cues:
Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.
Museum Club:
Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.