February 2-March 1
ONGOING
MONDAY
Dark Sky Brewing:
Locals Monday. Every Monday from 6 - 8 p.m. enjoy $2 off non-barrel aged pours 10 oz and higher for Flagstaff locals.
Museum Club:
Open Mic Night. Every Monday night from 6 - 9 p.m. Bands welcome. Many musicians have been asked back for paying gigs.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Hospitality Night. Every Monday, hospitality workers get 20% off their order. Proof of employment required.
Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.
TUESDAY
East Flagstaff Community Library:
Crafty Corner. Express your creativity and get crafty every Tuesday from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Jazzercise:
African Dance Class. Lessons focus on the traditional dances from Guinea, West Africa. 6:45 - 8:15 p.m.
Museum Club:
Line Dance Lessons. Every Tuesday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Karaoke. Every Tuesday from 9 p.m. to close.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Teacher Tuesday. Every Tuesday educators get 15% off wines.
Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.
WEDNESDAY
East Flagstaff Community Library:
Family Storytime. Every Wednesday from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m.
Firecreek Coffee:
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic. Share your original songs between 7 - 10 p.m.
Gopher Hole:
Karaoke & Service Industry Night. Happy Hour prices for service industry personnel from 6 p.m. until close with the singing starting at 9:30 p.m.
Mead Hall:
Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6 - 8 p.m.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Warrior Wednesday. All active military and first responders get 15% off.
Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.
Weatherford Hotel:
Blues Night at Charly’s. Every Wednesday night from 7 - 9 p.m.
Uptown Pubhouse:
Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Dark Sky Brewing:
Trivia Night. TAPP'D Trivia! Thursdays 7-9 p.m. at the DSB Beer Garden
Gopher Hole:
Trivia Night. Doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia starting at 6:30 p.m.
Mead Hall:
GREENLAW. Live Celtic music at the Mead Hall every Thursday at 7 p.m.
Museum Club:
Free Line Dance Lessons from 5–8 p.m.
Free Country Swing Lessons from 7–8 p.m.
Dimes with DJ FRSH. Amazing drink specials from 8 p.m. to close.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 PM to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.
Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.
FRIDAY
Flag Tag AZ:
Family Friday Laser Tag. Get two games of laser tag for only $10 per person from 12 -11 p.m.
Jazzercise:
Casino Rueda in Flagstaff. Cuban-style Salsa Dancing followed by social dancing. 7:30 - 10 p.m.
Lumberyard Brewery:
Two Stepping Lessons and Free Dance from 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Museum Club:
Acoustic Happy Hour. Live country music from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Check the schedule for shows and times.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.
SATURDAY
Museum Club:
Live country dance bands every week from 8:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.
SUNDAY
Flagstaff City Hall:
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Celebrate your community and the hard work of its regional small growers and small businesses at the farmer’s market every Sunday. 8 a.m - 12 p.m.
Dark Sky Brewery:
Pints and Poses: Yoga at the taproom every Sunday morning from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. $15 fee per class.
Sunday Funday. Live music every Sunday at the DSB Beer Garden 4 - 6 p.m.
Jazzercise:
Ballroom social dancing. Dance lesson, open dancing from ballroom and swing to latin dance genres. 5:15 - 7 p.m.
Museum Club:
Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Wine Education Night. A 30 minute lesson on wine topics starting at 4:30 p.m. $20 per person.
Thu/2.2
MUSIC EVENTS
Yucca North:
Reverend Horton Heat. The godfather of modern rockabilly and psychobilly performs with the Surfrajettes. 7 - 11:30 p.m.
Fri/2.3
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Slushii. American DJ, singer, songwriter and record producer best known for his work with artists like Marshmello, Ookay and Jauz. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Downtown Flagstaff:
First Friday Art Walk. Join us between 5–9 p.m. for a series of special art exhibitions from local vendors, live music and more.
Theatrikos Theatre:
A Doll’s House, Part 2. The most frequently licensed and produced play of 2019 comes back for a second part. 7:30 p.m.
Sat/2.4
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Super Future. Electronic musician who blends bright and ethereal downtempo beats with deep and heavy freeforms. Doors: 8 p.m. | Show: 9 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Theatrikos Theatre:
A Doll’s House, Part 2. The most frequently licensed and produced play of 2019 comes back for a second part. 7:30 p.m.
Shift:
Bake Sale. Stop by to purchase some baked goods from one of the best restaurants in town.
Sun/2.5
MUSIC EVENTS
Coconino High School:
Go for Baroque. Master Chorale of Flagstaff joins with NAU Community Dance Academy to present a Valentine’s opera by English Baroque composer, John Blow. 4 - 6 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Theatrikos Theatre:
A Doll’s House, Part 2. The most frequently licensed and produced play of 2019 comes back for a second part. 7:30 p.m.
Mon/2.6
VARIOUS EVENTS
East Flagstaff Community Library:
Anime Tales and Play. Watch anime, play games, get crafty and discuss anime and manga. Food is provided. 3:15 - 4:30 p.m.
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:
Let’s Talk about Sex. Hour-long, healthy sexual education sessions for adults. Learn more to become a reliable and askable adult for the teens in your life. 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
Tue/2.7
VARIOUS EVENTS
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:
The Art of Andrew Wyeth and his Family. Explore the work of great artists with us on the first Tuesday of every month. 6 - 7 p.m.
Wed/2.8
VARIOUS EVENTS
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:
Senior Coffee Hour. Coffee, pastries and conversations every second Wednesday of the month. Ages 55 and up. 10 - 11 a.m.
Nuestra Cultura. Spanish Language Cultural Club held every second Wednesday of the month. 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Thu/2.9
VARIOUS EVENTS
East Flagstaff Community Library:
Lego Club. Use your imaginations and build creativity with LEGOs. Ages 5-11. 2:30 - 3:45 p.m.
Fri/2.10
MUSIC EVENTS
Coconino Center for the Arts:
David Huckfelt & Howe Gelb with special guest Dirt Rhodes. A night of indie-folk favorites from some of the most talented up-and-coming artists in the industry. 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Christ’s Church of Flagstaff:
Night to Shine. Free prom for people with developmental disabilities and their families and providers. 6 - 8 p.m.
Museum of Northern Arizona:
Easton Collection Center Tour. Behind-the-scenes tour of the Platinum LEED-certified Easton Collection Center. 3 - 4 p.m.
Theatrikos Theatre:
A Doll’s House, Part 2. The most frequently licensed and produced play of 2019 comes back for a second part. 7:30 p.m.
Sat/2.11
VARIOUS EVENTS
Downtown Flagstaff:
7th Annual Flagstaff Chocolate Walk. One-day chocolate tasting event. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Arizona Snowbowl:
16th Annual Gore-Tex Kahtoola Uphill Event. Take this chance to tackle the mountainous slopes of the San Francisco Peaks while raising money for Arizona-based non-profit, Friends of Camp Colton. 5 - 9 p.m.
Theatrikos Theatre:
A Doll’s House, Part 2. The most frequently licensed and produced play of 2019 comes back for a second part. 7:30 p.m.
Sun/2.12
VARIOUS EVENTS
Theatrikos Theatre:
A Doll’s House, Part 2. The most frequently licensed and produced play of 2019 comes back for a second part. 7:30 p.m.
Mon/2.13
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
LUNAFEST 2023. Traveling film festival that features award-winning short films for and about women. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.
East Flagstaff Community Library:
Anime Tales and Play. Watch anime, play games, get crafty and discuss anime and manga. Food is provided. 3:15 - 4:30 p.m.
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:
Let’s Talk about Sex. Hour-long, healthy sexual education sessions for adults. Learn more to become a reliable and askable adult for the teens in your life. 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
Tue/2.14
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Pepper. Three-piece reggae rock band with a refined blend of island rhythms and punky spirit. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.
Wed/2.15
MUSIC EVENTS
Yucca North:
Steely Dead. A Grateful Dead and Steely Dan tribute band. 7 p.m.–12 a.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
East Flagstaff Community Library:
Game Day. Play video and tabletop games with your friends and peers. Ages 8-17. 1 - 2:30 p.m.
Buffalo Park:
"Step Into Health" Walking Club. Every third Wednesday of the month, join North Country HealthCare for a walk between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.
Thu/2.16
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Twiddle. American rock band that is known for their jam-band vibe and frequent instrumental improvisation. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.
Fri/2.17
MUSIC EVENTS
Yucca North:
The James Brown Band Band with Le Trebuchet. Best of Flag's Best Band and up-and-coming local stars perform songs both old and new. 7 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
I Heart Pluto Night of Discovery. A keynote event to commemorate the anniversary of Clyde Tombaugh’s discovery of Pluto. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.
Sat/2.18
MUSIC EVENTS
Ardrey Auditorium:
The Best of John Williams. Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra transports and enchants you with the nostalgic trip through the iconic film composer John Williams’ catalogue. 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.
Tue/2.21
MUSIC EVENTS
Yucca North:
Iya Terra. American roots reggae and dub band performing with Artikal Sound System and Kyle Smith. 7 p.m. - 12 a.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:
Movie Tuesday. Join the library every third Tuesday of the month for a free movie and popcorn. This month, “The Public.” 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Thu/2.23
VARIOUS EVENTS
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:
Climate Resilience Work Session. In this monthly workshop, they are discussing the process of growing resilient neighborhoods. 5:30 - 7 p.m.
East Flagstaff Community Library:
Lego Club. Use your imaginations and build creativity with LEGOs. Ages 5-11. 2:30 - 3:45 p.m.
Sat/2.25
MUSIC EVENTS
Coconino Center for the Arts:
Traveler: A Journey of Adventurous Global Music. High-energy performance of world music with hula hoop extraordinaire Serene Isabelo. 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Anger Management Comedy featuring Ron Morey. Energetic show with characters, music and impressions. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.
Sun/2.26
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Big Gigantic. American instrumental electronic hip hop and jazz musical duo based in Boulder, Colorado. Doors: 6 p.m. | 7 p.m.
Tue/2.28
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Eric Johnson. One of the world’s most respected guitarists, vocalists and composers famed for his Grammy Award-winning single “Cliffs of Dover.” Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.
Wed/3.1
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Spafford. American jam band that blends multiple genres of music including rock, funk, jazz, reggae, ska, and electro-pop. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:
Game Night. Bring friends, co-workers or family for a night of fun presented by Vault. 5 - 7:30 p.m.
East Flagstaff Community Library:
Game Day. Play video and tabletop games with your friends and peers. Ages 8-17. 1 - 2:30 p.m.