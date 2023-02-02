February 2-March 1

ONGOING

MONDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Every Monday from 6 - 8 p.m. enjoy $2 off non-barrel aged pours 10 oz and higher for Flagstaff locals.

Museum Club:

Open Mic Night. Every Monday night from 6 - 9 p.m. Bands welcome. Many musicians have been asked back for paying gigs.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Hospitality Night. Every Monday, hospitality workers get 20% off their order. Proof of employment required.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

TUESDAY

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Crafty Corner. Express your creativity and get crafty every Tuesday from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Jazzercise:

African Dance Class. Lessons focus on the traditional dances from Guinea, West Africa. 6:45 - 8:15 p.m.

Museum Club:

Line Dance Lessons. Every Tuesday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Karaoke. Every Tuesday from 9 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Teacher Tuesday. Every Tuesday educators get 15% off wines.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

WEDNESDAY

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Family Storytime. Every Wednesday from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m.

Firecreek Coffee:

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic. Share your original songs between 7 - 10 p.m.

Gopher Hole:

Karaoke & Service Industry Night. Happy Hour prices for service industry personnel from 6 p.m. until close with the singing starting at 9:30 p.m.

Mead Hall:

Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6 - 8 p.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Warrior Wednesday. All active military and first responders get 15% off.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

Weatherford Hotel:

Blues Night at Charly’s. Every Wednesday night from 7 - 9 p.m.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Trivia Night. TAPP'D Trivia! Thursdays 7-9 p.m. at the DSB Beer Garden

Gopher Hole:

Trivia Night. Doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia starting at 6:30 p.m.

Mead Hall:

GREENLAW. Live Celtic music at the Mead Hall every Thursday at 7 p.m.

Museum Club:

Free Line Dance Lessons from 5–8 p.m.

Free Country Swing Lessons from 7–8 p.m.

Dimes with DJ FRSH. Amazing drink specials from 8 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 PM to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

FRIDAY

Flag Tag AZ:

Family Friday Laser Tag. Get two games of laser tag for only $10 per person from 12 -11 p.m.

Jazzercise:

Casino Rueda in Flagstaff. Cuban-style Salsa Dancing followed by social dancing. 7:30 - 10 p.m.

Lumberyard Brewery:

Two Stepping Lessons and Free Dance from 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Museum Club:

Acoustic Happy Hour. Live country music from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Check the schedule for shows and times.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

SATURDAY

Museum Club:

Live country dance bands every week from 8:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.

SUNDAY

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Celebrate your community and the hard work of its regional small growers and small businesses at the farmer’s market every Sunday. 8 a.m - 12 p.m.

Dark Sky Brewery:

Pints and Poses: Yoga at the taproom every Sunday morning from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. $15 fee per class.

Sunday Funday. Live music every Sunday at the DSB Beer Garden 4 - 6 p.m.

Jazzercise:

Ballroom social dancing. Dance lesson, open dancing from ballroom and swing to latin dance genres. 5:15 - 7 p.m.

Museum Club:

Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Education Night. A 30 minute lesson on wine topics starting at 4:30 p.m. $20 per person.

Thu/2.2

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Reverend Horton Heat. The godfather of modern rockabilly and psychobilly performs with the Surfrajettes. 7 - 11:30 p.m.

Fri/2.3

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Slushii. American DJ, singer, songwriter and record producer best known for his work with artists like Marshmello, Ookay and Jauz. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

First Friday Art Walk. Join us between 5–9 p.m. for a series of special art exhibitions from local vendors, live music and more.

Theatrikos Theatre:

A Doll’s House, Part 2. The most frequently licensed and produced play of 2019 comes back for a second part. 7:30 p.m.

Sat/2.4

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Super Future. Electronic musician who blends bright and ethereal downtempo beats with deep and heavy freeforms. Doors: 8 p.m. | Show: 9 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theatre:

A Doll’s House, Part 2. The most frequently licensed and produced play of 2019 comes back for a second part. 7:30 p.m.

Shift:

Bake Sale. Stop by to purchase some baked goods from one of the best restaurants in town.

Sun/2.5

MUSIC EVENTS

Coconino High School:

Go for Baroque. Master Chorale of Flagstaff joins with NAU Community Dance Academy to present a Valentine’s opera by English Baroque composer, John Blow. 4 - 6 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theatre:

A Doll’s House, Part 2. The most frequently licensed and produced play of 2019 comes back for a second part. 7:30 p.m.

Mon/2.6

VARIOUS EVENTS

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Anime Tales and Play. Watch anime, play games, get crafty and discuss anime and manga. Food is provided. 3:15 - 4:30 p.m.

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Let’s Talk about Sex. Hour-long, healthy sexual education sessions for adults. Learn more to become a reliable and askable adult for the teens in your life. 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Tue/2.7

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

The Art of Andrew Wyeth and his Family. Explore the work of great artists with us on the first Tuesday of every month. 6 - 7 p.m.

Wed/2.8

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Senior Coffee Hour. Coffee, pastries and conversations every second Wednesday of the month. Ages 55 and up. 10 - 11 a.m.

Nuestra Cultura. Spanish Language Cultural Club held every second Wednesday of the month. 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Thu/2.9

VARIOUS EVENTS

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Lego Club. Use your imaginations and build creativity with LEGOs. Ages 5-11. 2:30 - 3:45 p.m.

Fri/2.10

MUSIC EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

David Huckfelt & Howe Gelb with special guest Dirt Rhodes. A night of indie-folk favorites from some of the most talented up-and-coming artists in the industry. 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Christ’s Church of Flagstaff:

Night to Shine. Free prom for people with developmental disabilities and their families and providers. 6 - 8 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Easton Collection Center Tour. Behind-the-scenes tour of the Platinum LEED-certified Easton Collection Center. 3 - 4 p.m.

Theatrikos Theatre:

A Doll’s House, Part 2. The most frequently licensed and produced play of 2019 comes back for a second part. 7:30 p.m.

Sat/2.11

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

7th Annual Flagstaff Chocolate Walk. One-day chocolate tasting event. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Arizona Snowbowl:

16th Annual Gore-Tex Kahtoola Uphill Event. Take this chance to tackle the mountainous slopes of the San Francisco Peaks while raising money for Arizona-based non-profit, Friends of Camp Colton. 5 - 9 p.m.

Theatrikos Theatre:

A Doll’s House, Part 2. The most frequently licensed and produced play of 2019 comes back for a second part. 7:30 p.m.

Sun/2.12

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theatre:

A Doll’s House, Part 2. The most frequently licensed and produced play of 2019 comes back for a second part. 7:30 p.m.

Mon/2.13

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

LUNAFEST 2023. Traveling film festival that features award-winning short films for and about women. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Anime Tales and Play. Watch anime, play games, get crafty and discuss anime and manga. Food is provided. 3:15 - 4:30 p.m.

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Let’s Talk about Sex. Hour-long, healthy sexual education sessions for adults. Learn more to become a reliable and askable adult for the teens in your life. 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Tue/2.14

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Pepper. Three-piece reggae rock band with a refined blend of island rhythms and punky spirit. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Wed/2.15

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Steely Dead. A Grateful Dead and Steely Dan tribute band. 7 p.m.–12 a.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Game Day. Play video and tabletop games with your friends and peers. Ages 8-17. 1 - 2:30 p.m.

Buffalo Park:

"Step Into Health" Walking Club. Every third Wednesday of the month, join North Country HealthCare for a walk between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Thu/2.16

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Twiddle. American rock band that is known for their jam-band vibe and frequent instrumental improvisation. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Fri/2.17

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

The James Brown Band Band with Le Trebuchet. Best of Flag's Best Band and up-and-coming local stars perform songs both old and new. 7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

I Heart Pluto Night of Discovery. A keynote event to commemorate the anniversary of Clyde Tombaugh’s discovery of Pluto. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

Sat/2.18

MUSIC EVENTS

Ardrey Auditorium:

The Best of John Williams. Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra transports and enchants you with the nostalgic trip through the iconic film composer John Williams’ catalogue. 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Tue/2.21

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Iya Terra. American roots reggae and dub band performing with Artikal Sound System and Kyle Smith. 7 p.m. - 12 a.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Movie Tuesday. Join the library every third Tuesday of the month for a free movie and popcorn. This month, “The Public.” 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Thu/2.23

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Climate Resilience Work Session. In this monthly workshop, they are discussing the process of growing resilient neighborhoods. 5:30 - 7 p.m.

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Lego Club. Use your imaginations and build creativity with LEGOs. Ages 5-11. 2:30 - 3:45 p.m.

Sat/2.25

MUSIC EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Traveler: A Journey of Adventurous Global Music. High-energy performance of world music with hula hoop extraordinaire Serene Isabelo. 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Anger Management Comedy featuring Ron Morey. Energetic show with characters, music and impressions. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Sun/2.26

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Big Gigantic. American instrumental electronic hip hop and jazz musical duo based in Boulder, Colorado. Doors: 6 p.m. | 7 p.m.

Tue/2.28

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Eric Johnson. One of the world’s most respected guitarists, vocalists and composers famed for his Grammy Award-winning single “Cliffs of Dover.” Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Wed/3.1

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Spafford. American jam band that blends multiple genres of music including rock, funk, jazz, reggae, ska, and electro-pop. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Game Night. Bring friends, co-workers or family for a night of fun presented by Vault. 5 - 7:30 p.m.

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Game Day. Play video and tabletop games with your friends and peers. Ages 8-17. 1 - 2:30 p.m.