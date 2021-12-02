Pulse: Dec. 2, 2021-Jan. 5, 2022

Submit an event To have an event included in the Pulse calendar e-mail calendar@flaglive.com. All events are subject to change, subject to editing, and may have to be cut entirely due to space.

Ongoing

VARIOUS EVENTS

Online:

Retrospective of 2021 Art in Action Exhibits. "Through an Open Lens: Reframing Hunger and Homelessness" features moving portraits taken by Michael Collier and Amy Martin. Multimedia artist and poet Venaya Yazzie introduces "Resilient Matriarchy: Indigenous Women’s Art in Community," an intimate look into the experience and art of six female creative dynamos. In "Devastation: Restoring Life and Land at the Border," activist Laiken Jordahl leads us into a deeper understanding of the environmental impact of the construction of the Wall through essays and live links. Viewable at www.opendoorsartinaction.com through Jan. 15.

Thu/12.2

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

VARIOUS EVENTS

Peak Scents:

Handmade Holiday Market with Local Flagstaff Creatives. Local artists offering their handmade art and products for sale. Noon. Free. 1000 E. Butler Ave.

Fri/12.3

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Katzù Oso. Upbeat, dancey production with dreamy vocals. 8 p.m. $12. 15 N. WC Riles Dr.

Orpheum Theater:

Stillhouse Junkies and Nolan McKelvey and Muskellunge. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $17. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Murdoch Community Center:

Black Business and Artisan Holiday Expo. Locally crafted artisan gifts, unique fair-trade items and foods from Black-owned and managed local businesses. Masks required. Free. 4-8 p.m. 203 E. Brannen Ave.

Downtown Flagstaff:

First Friday ArtWalk. Art galleries and businesses in historic Downtown Flagstaff open their doors with special art exhibitions, performances, live music, treats and more. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

First Friday Art Installation with plant artist Kate Watters. Wreaths and other plant-based pieces Free. 21+. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Orpheum Theater:

Screening of Warren Miller’s Winter Starts Now. Featuring the best snow riding happening in our own backyard from the mom-and-pop ski hill down the street to the highest peak on the horizon. Journey through the Rocky Mountains, experience classic New England skiing and hitch a ride up the coast of Alaska. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show. $16. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Doris-Harper White Community Playhouse:

Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus: A Live Radio Play in Two Acts. A heartwarming Christmas story from Theatrikos Theatre Company. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 7:30 p.m. $18-24. 11 W. Cherry Ave. Tickets available at theatrikos.com or by calling the box office at 928-774-1662.

Ardrey Memorial Auditorium at NAU:

The Nutcracker Ballet. A Flagstaff holiday tradition featuring Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra and the NAU Community Music and Dance Troupe.7:30 p.m. General admission $9.50-$65. 1115 Knoles Dr. Tickets at nau.edu/cto.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Sat/12.4

MUSIC EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

The Senators. With Flagstaff's Adam Bruce and Danielle Durack. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. Doors 6 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. $21 in advance, $30 at the door. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Yucca North:

Murs. American rapper 21+. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. $15. 15 N. WC Riles Dr.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff Mall:

Flagstaff Holiday Craft Show. Shop handcrafted goods from more than 70 crafters, artists, jewelers and others. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. 4650 US-89.

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Fine Craft and Decorative Art Market. Shop locally and celebrate the season with a variety of fine crafts and decorative arts from more than 20 local artisans. Sugar Skull Rolling Cafe will sell food. Masks required at all times inside CCA. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Community Holiday Market. Outdoor Holiday Market brought to you by Flagstaff Community Market and the Downtown Business Alliance. Find an array of locally-made holiday gifts and goods, including honey, tamales, pastries, jewelry, artwork and more. 11 a.m. Free. 211 W. Aspen Ave.

Heritage Square:

Winter Wonderland and Tree Lighting. Hot cocoa, s'mores bar, live musical performances and more followed by the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. 3-8 p.m. Free. 6 W. Aspen Ave.

Doris-Harper White Community Playhouse:

Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus: A Live Radio Play in Two Acts. A heartwarming Christmas story from Theatrikos Theatre Company. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 7:30 p.m. $18-24. 11 W. Cherry Ave. Tickets available at theatrikos.com or by calling the box office at 928-774-1662.

Ardrey Memorial Auditorium at NAU:

The Nutcracker Ballet. A Flagstaff holiday tradition featuring Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra and the NAU Community Music and Dance Troupe.7:30 p.m. General admission $9.50-$65. 1115 Knoles Dr. Tickets at nau.edu/cto.

Orpheum Theater:

"Big Irish" Jay Hollingsworth. Stand-up comedian, actor and writer. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 18+. 7:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $15. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Sun/12.5

VARIOUS EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Fine Craft and Decorative Art Market. Shop locally and celebrate the season with a variety of fine crafts and decorative arts from more than 20 local artisans. Featuring live music from Flagstaff Flute Students. Masks required at all times inside CCA. Noon to 4 p.m. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Doris-Harper White Community Playhouse:

Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus: A Live Radio Play in Two Acts. A heartwarming Christmas story from Theatrikos Theatre Company. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 2 p.m. $18-24. 11 W. Cherry Ave. Tickets available at theatrikos.com or by calling the box office at 928-774-1662.

Mon/12.6

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Wed/12.8

MUSIC EVENTS

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Teams of up to six people. Drink specials, delicious grub from the pub, and prizes galore. Registration starts at 7 p.m. and trivia runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Free. 114 N. Leroux St.

Thu/12.9

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

VARIOUS EVENTS

Creative Spirits:

Holiday wine bottle light painting. Paint a wine bottle and decorate it with either an olive oil spout or LED lights with step-by-step instructions from a local artist. BYOB. 6:30 p.m. $25. 605 W. Riordan Road. Tickets at creativespiritsaz.com.

Orpheum Theater:

A Christmas Story screening. Enjoy a classic, holiday film with themed dink specials and trivia. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show. $8 general admission, $5 with toy donation to Toys for Tots. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

Fri/12.10

VARIOUS EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. From Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 7 p.m. Tickets $29 general admission, $13 youth and $23 for students, military, seniors and teachers. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Doris-Harper White Community Playhouse:

Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus: A Live Radio Play in Two Acts. A heartwarming Christmas story from Theatrikos Theatre Company. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 7:30 p.m. $18-24. 11 W. Cherry Ave. Tickets available at theatrikos.com or by calling the box office at 928-774-1662.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Sat/12.11

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Bout Time. Country hits. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff Mall:

Flagstaff Holiday Craft Show. Shop handcrafted goods from more than 70+ crafters, artists, jewelers and others. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. 4650 US-89.

Coconino Center for the Arts:

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. From Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 2 p.m. Tickets $29 general admission, $13 youth and $23 for students, military, seniors and teachers. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Twelve Bars of Christmas. Don your Christmas apparel and drink your way through downtown Flagstaff in this festive bar crawl followed by holiday karaoke at The Gopher Hole. Purchase of a ticket includes discounts/drink specials at participating restaurants and bars. 2-6 p.m. Ticket information to be released.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Holiday Parade of Lights. 6-8 p.m. Free. Throughout Downtown Flagstaff.

Coconino Center for the Arts:

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. From Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 7 p.m. Tickets $29 general admission, $13 youth and $23 for students, military, seniors and teachers. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Doris-Harper White Community Playhouse:

Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus: A Live Radio Play in Two Acts. A heartwarming Christmas story from Theatrikos Theatre Company. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 7:30 p.m. $18-24. 11 W. Cherry Ave. Tickets available at theatrikos.com or by calling the box office at 928-774-1662.

Sun/12.12

MUSIC EVENTS

Flagstaff Brewing Company:

Joe Baker. Playing 1920's jazz & blues and early country. 21+ Noon-5 p.m. 16 W. Rte. 66.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Doris-Harper White Community Playhouse:

Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus: A Live Radio Play in Two Acts. A heartwarming Christmas story from Theatrikos Theatre Company. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 2 p.m. $18-24. 11 W. Cherry Ave. Tickets available at theatrikos.com or by calling the box office at 928-774-1662.

Coconino Center for the Arts:

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. From Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 2 p.m. Tickets $29 general admission, $13 youth and $23 for students, military, seniors and teachers. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Mon/12.13

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Wed/12.15

MUSIC EVENTS

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Teams of up to six people. Drink specials, delicious grub from the pub, and prizes galore. Registration starts at 7 p.m. and trivia runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Free. 114 N. Leroux St.

Thu/12.16

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

VARIOUS EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. From Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 7 p.m. Tickets $29 general admission, $13 youth and $23 for students, military, seniors and teachers. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Fri/12.17

VARIOUS EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. From Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 7 p.m. Tickets $29 general admission, $13 youth and $23 for students, military, seniors and teachers. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Doris-Harper White Community Playhouse:

Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus: A Live Radio Play in Two Acts. A heartwarming Christmas story from Theatrikos Theatre Company. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 7:30 p.m. $18-24. 11 W. Cherry Ave. Tickets available at theatrikos.com or by calling the box office at 928-774-1662.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Sat/12.18

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Pokey LaFarge. Singer-songwriter. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $17. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. From Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 2 p.m. Tickets $29 general admission, $13 youth and $23 for students, military, seniors and teachers. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Doris-Harper White Community Playhouse:

Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus: A Live Radio Play in Two Acts. A heartwarming Christmas story from Theatrikos Theatre Company. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 7:30 p.m. $18-24. 11 W. Cherry Ave. Tickets available at theatrikos.com or by calling the box office at 928-774-1662.

Coconino Center for the Arts:

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. From Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 7 p.m. Tickets $29 general admission, $13 youth and $23 for students, military, seniors and teachers. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Sun/12.19

VARIOUS EVENTS

Doris-Harper White Community Playhouse:

Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus: A Live Radio Play in Two Acts. A heartwarming Christmas story from Theatrikos Theatre Company. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 2 p.m. $18-24. 11 W. Cherry Ave. Tickets available at theatrikos.com or by calling the box office at 928-774-1662.

Coconino Center for the Arts:

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. From Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. 2 p.m. Tickets $29 general admission, $13 youth and $23 for students, military, seniors and teachers. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Mon/12.20

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Wed/12.22

MUSIC EVENTS

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Teams of up to six people. Drink specials, delicious grub from the pub, and prizes galore. Registration starts at 7 p.m. and trivia runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Free. 114 N. Leroux St.

Thu/12.23

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Fri/12.24

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Mon/12.27

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Wed/12.29

MUSIC EVENTS

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Teams of up to six people. Drink specials, delicious grub from the pub, and prizes galore. Registration starts at 7 p.m. and trivia runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Free. 114 N. Leroux St.

Thu/12.30

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Fri/12.31

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

New Year's Eve featuring F-Town Sound with Righteous Harmony. End the year with a New Orlean's-style precession out to the Great Pine Cone Drop. 16+. Masks required in addition to full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test within 72-hours of event. Doors open at 8 p.m. and show at 8:30 p.m. General admission tickets $12, VIP $30. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Heritage Square:

Noon Year's Eve. Celebrate the arrival of the New Year during daylight hours with a countdown to noon. Once noon strikes, cheer with a sparkling apple cider toast and Hersey kisses. Noon. Free. 6 W. Aspen Ave.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Annual Great Pinecone Drop. Midnight. Free. Outside the Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St.

Mon/1.3

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Wed/1.5

MUSIC EVENTS

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Teams of up to six people. Drink specials, delicious grub from the pub, and prizes galore. Registration starts at 7 p.m. and trivia runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Free. 114 N. Leroux St.

