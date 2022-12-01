Pulse Dec. 1 - Jan. 4

December 1 - January 4

ONGOING

MONDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Every Monday from 6 - 8 p.m. enjoy $2 off non-barrel aged pours 10oz and higher for Flagstaff locals.

Museum Club:

Open Mic Night. Every Monday night from 6 - 9 p.m. Bands welcome. Many musicians have been asked back for paying gigs.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Hospitality Night. Every Monday, hospitality workers get 20% off their order. Proof of employment required.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

TUESDAY

Jazzercise:

African Dance Class. Lessons focus on the traditional dances from Guinea, West Africa. 6:45 - 8:15 p.m.

Museum Club:

Line Dance Lessons. Every Tuesday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Karaoke. Every Tuesday from 9 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Teacher Tuesday. Every Tuesday educators get 15% off wines.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

WEDNESDAY

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Family Storytime. Every Wednesday from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m.

Firecreek Coffee:

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic. Share your original songs between 7 - 10 p.m.

Gopher Hole:

Karaoke & Service Industry Night. Happy Hour prices for service industry personnel from 6 p.m. until close with the singing starting at 9:30 p.m.

Mead Hall:

Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6 - 8 p.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Warrior Wednesday. All active military and first responders get 15% off.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12-4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

Weatherford Hotel:

Blues Night at Charly’s. Every Wednesday night from 7 - 9 p.m.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Trivia Night. TAPP'D Trivia! Thursdays 7-9 p.m. at the DSB Beer Garden

Gopher Hole:

Trivia Night. Doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia starting at 6:30 p.m.

Mead Hall:

GREENLAW. Live Celtic music at the Mead Hall every Thursday at 7pm.

Museum Club:

Free Line Dance Lessons from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Free Country Swing Lessons from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dimes with DJ FRSH. Amazing drink specials from 8 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 PM to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12 - 4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

FRIDAY

Flag Tag AZ:

Family Friday Laser Tag. Get two games of laser tag for only $10 per person from 12 -11 p.m.

Jazzercise:

Casino Rueda in Flagstaff. Cuban-style Salsa Dancing followed by social dancing. 7:30 - 10 p.m.

Lumberyard Brewery:

Two Stepping Lessons and Free Dance from 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Museum Club:

Acoustic Happy Hour. Live country music from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Check the schedule for shows and times.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12 - 4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

SATURDAY

Galaxy Diner:

Swing Dancing at Galaxy Diner. All ages are welcome from 7–9 p.m.

Lumberyard Brewery:

Two Stepping Lessons and Free Dance from 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Museum Club:

Live country dance bands every week from 8:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.

SUNDAY

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Celebrate your community and the hard work of its regional small growers and small businesses at the farmer’s market every Sunday. 8 a.m - 12 p.m.

Dark Sky Brewery:

Pints and Poses: Yoga at the taproom every Sunday morning from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. $15 fee per class.

Sunday Funday. Live music every Sunday at the DSB Beer Garden 4 - 6 p.m.

Jazzercise:

Ballroom social dancing. Dance lesson, open dancing from ballroom and swing to latin dance genres. 5:15 - 7 p.m.

Museum Club:

Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Education Night. A 30 minute lesson on wine topics starting at 4:30 p.m. $20 per person.

Thu/12.1

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Warren Miller’s “Daymaker”. The 73rd annual film rewrites the rules of adaptive backcountry riding. Doors: 6:30 | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Nightcap–Art Social Evenings. An intimate exhibition experience in the gallery and an opportunity to view the outdoor projection further visualizing the refugee crisis over time. 6–9 p.m.

Flagstaff Public Library:

Smartphone Basics. A free Smartphone Basics Workshop. Learn how to use your phone securely, avoid scams, connect to WiFi, identify apps and more. 11:00 a.m. –12:30 p.m.

Fri/12.2

MUSIC EVENTS

Ardrey Auditorium:

The Nutcracker Ballet. The FSO and Northern Arizona University’s Community Music and Dance Academy will continue their yearly collaboration to present The Nutcracker Ballet. 7:30–9 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theater:

Miracle on 34th Street. Come join Theatrikos for their adaption of the classic Christmas and legal comedy. 7:30 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Holiday Bazaar. Join the Orpheum for a night of music, arts and crafts and all of the above for a sale of local and miscellaneous goods. 6–9 p.m.

Northern Arizona University Studio Theatre:

A Puppet Christmas Carol. Puppeted rendition of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”. A talk back discussion will follow the performance. 6–8 p.m.

The Yoga Experience:

Handmade Holiday Market. Local artists create a unique holiday shopping experience. 4–8 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

First Friday Art Walk. Join us between 5–9 p.m. for a series of special art exhibitions from local vendors, live music and more.

Sat/12.3

MUSIC EVENTS

Ardrey Auditorium:

The Nutcracker Ballet. The FSO and Northern Arizona University’s Community Music and Dance Academy will continue their yearly collaboration to present The Nutcracker Ballet. 7:30–9 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

Tree Lighting and Winter Wonderland. Beginning at 3 p.m. there will be hot cocoa, s'mores, crafts, performances from members of the Flagstaff Community Band. The Tree Lighting takes place at 5:45 p.m.

Holiday Candy Cane Lane. 49 dazzling holiday luminescent exhibits, decorated trees, giant candy canes poles and the incredible tunnel of dancing lights synchronized to your favorite holiday music. 5:30–9:30 p.m.

Weatherford Hotel:

Enjoy a hot breakfast buffet, holiday crafts and Christmas tunes, and Santa, the guest of honor, will lead in a Christmas story and sing-a-long. 9–11 a.m.

City Hall:

Sleigh Winter Market. Features some of your favorite farmers & flea market vendors as well as some newcomers. 3 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Winter Open House and Market. Support and celebrate the rich cultural and artistic traditions of working artists on the Colorado Plateau at the Winter Market. 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

“Home Alone”. The first film in the Winter Movie Series. 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

Theatrikos Theater:

Miracle on 34th Street. Come join Theatrikos for their adaption of the classic Christmas and legal comedy. 7:30 p.m.

Shift:

Bake Sale. Stop by to purchase some baked goods from one of the best restaurants in town.

Sun/12.4

MUSIC EVENTS

Kitt Recital Hall:

NAU Wind and Strong Chamber Ensemble Concert. Admission is free. 1:30–3:30 p.m.

NAU Cello Studio Recital. Admission is free. 4:30–6:30 p.m.

NAU Saxophone Studio Recital. Admission is free. 7:30–9:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Winter Open House and Market. Support and celebrate the rich cultural and artistic traditions of working artists on the Colorado Plateau at the Winter Market. 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Theatrikos Theater:

Miracle on 34th Street. Come join Theatrikos for their adaption of the classic Christmas and legal comedy. 2 p.m.

Mon/12.5

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff Mall:

Paws and Claus. Bring your pets in for photos with Santa. Everyone likes to have their pictures taken with Santa and your pets are no exception. 6–8 p.m.

Wed/12.7

VARIOUS EVENTS

Mountain Sports:

Holiday Pop Up with Christina Laufer. Stop by to purchase some jewelry and silversmithing for the holiday season. 4–8 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Geology Rocks Tour. Monthly 45 minute walking tour showcasing Flagstaff’s geological history. 1–2 p.m.

Thu/12.8

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Jerry Joseph. Oregon musician and public servant who works closely with music groups in the Middle East and all across America. 6:30–11:55 p.m.

Dark Sky Brewing Company:

Jazz Night. Josh Moore with the Jazz Funk Trio playing the 2nd Thursday of each month 5-7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

A Gift of the Magi. Join Flag Shakes has they tell a tale inspired by O. Henry's "The Gift of the Magi". 7 p.m.

Flagstaff Public Library:

Email Basics. Learn terminology, create an email account and practice using it. 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Fri/12.9

VARIOUS EVENTS

Clifford E. White Theater:

A Christmas Carol in Dance. Canyon Movement Company is back to perform Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in dance. 7:30–9 p.m.

Coconino Center for the Arts:

A Gift of the Magi. Join Flag Shakes has they tell a tale inspired by O. Henry's "The Gift of the Magi". 7 p.m.

Theatrikos Theater:

Miracle on 34th Street. Come join Theatrikos for their adaption of the classic Christmas and legal comedy. 7:30 p.m.

Sat/12.10

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

Holiday Parade of Lights. Head downtown to watch almost 100 float entries light up the streets in this annual holiday show. 6–8 p.m.

12 Bars of Christmas. This is a fun and festive bar crawl where revelers are encouraged to wear ugly holiday sweaters and other festive outfits. 2–6 p.m.

Flagstaff Visitor’s Center:

Flagstaff Snowflake Festival. Create holiday memories that will last forever. 12–4 p.m.

Flagstaff Mall:

Holiday Craft Show. Come find a unique gift for someone at the Flagstaff Mall’s annual craft show. 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

“Elf”. The second movie in the Winter Movie Series. 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

Weatherford Hotel:

Enjoy a hot breakfast buffet, holiday crafts and Christmas tunes, and Santa, the guest of honor, will lead in a Christmas story and sing-a-long. 9–11 a.m.

Clifford E. White Theater:

A Christmas Carol in Dance. Canyon Movement Company is back to perform Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in dance. 7:30–9 p.m.

Coconino Center for the Arts:

A Gift of the Magi. Join Flag Shakes has they tell a tale inspired by O. Henry's "The Gift of the Magi". 2 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Theatrikos Theater:

Miracle on 34th Street. Come join Theatrikos for their adaption of the classic Christmas and legal comedy. 7:30 p.m.

Sun/12.11

VARIOUS EVENTS

Late for the Train:

Howlidays Pawp Up. Dress up your dogs and “pawp” downtown to take a family photo with Santa from 11 a.m–2 p.m.

Flagstaff Mall:

Holiday Craft Show. Come find a unique gift for someone at the Flagstaff Mall’s annual craft show. 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Coconino Center for the Arts:

A Gift of the Magi. Join Flag Shakes has they tell a tale inspired by O. Henry's "The Gift of the Magi". 2 p.m.

Theatrikos Theater:

Miracle on 34th Street. Come join Theatrikos for their adaption of the classic Christmas and legal comedy. 2 p.m.

Mon/12.12

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff Mall:

Paws and Claus. Bring your pets in for photos with Santa. Everyone likes to have their pictures taken with Santa and your pets are no exception. 6–8 p.m.

Wed/12.14

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express. Genre singer-songwriters with a neo-psychedelic edge. 6:30–11:55 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Mountain Sports:

Rising Sol Holiday Pop Up. Stop by to purchase some beaded jewelry for the holiday season. 4–8 p.m.

Fri/12.16

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Rome & Duddy. Rome Ramirez of Sublime with Rome and Duddy B from Dirty Heads. 7–11:55 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theater:

Miracle on 34th Street. Come join Theatrikos for their adaption of the classic Christmas and legal comedy. 7:30 p.m.

Sat/12.17

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Xtra Ticket. Arizona’s longest running Grateful Dead tribute and the Orpheum’s 20th Anniversary Celebration. 7–11:55 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff Mall:

Those Funny Little People. Do some last minute shopping while these folks from America’s Got Talent entertain your kiddos. 12–12:30 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

“The Polar Express”. The third movie in the Winter Movie Series. 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

Weatherford Hotel:

Enjoy a hot breakfast buffet, holiday crafts and Christmas tunes, and Santa, the guest of honor, will lead in a Christmas story and sing-a-long. 9–11 a.m.

Theatrikos Theater:

Miracle on 34th Street. Come join Theatrikos for their adaption of the classic Christmas and legal comedy. 7:30 p.m.

Sun/12.18

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theater:

Miracle on 34th Street. Come join Theatrikos for their adaption of the classic Christmas and legal comedy. 2 p.m.

Wed/12.21

VARIOUS EVENTS

Buffalo Park:

"Step Into Health" Walking Club. Every third Wednesday of the month, join North Country HealthCare for a walk between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m

Sun/12.25

VARIOUS EVENTS

Woodlands Restaurant:

Christmas Dinner. Join guests at the Hilton Double Tree for a lovely plated dinner at 1 p.m. Reservations are required: 928-773-8880

Fri/12.30

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

The Pettybreaker. The nation’s best touring tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Sat/12.31

VARIOUS EVENTS

Weatherford Hotel:

The Great Pinecone Drop. Join the Weatherford Hotel in celebrating the new year.

Orpheum Theater:

New Year's Eve 2022. Featuring singer-songwriter and instrumentalist BARDZ along with DJ sets from your favorite SPOTLAB artists and more. 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Heritage Square:

Noon Year’s Eve. Celebrate the arrival of 2023 with crafts, a photo booth, noisemakers and a special pinecone drop at noon. 10 a.m.–12 p.m.