Pulse: Aug. 5-11
Ongoing

The HeArt Box:

One Hundred: The (Un)Essential Series with Rebekah Nordstrom. For 100 days, from January 1, 2021 through April 10, 2021, Nordstrom completed a still life painting a day of a random object in her home that would be given to charity upon completion of the event. Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 25. 17 N. San Francisco Street, Suite 1B.

Thu/8.5

Various Events

Pioneer Museum:

A Bird’s Eye View: Finding C.J. Dyer. Join the Arizona Historical Society and presenter Ed Dobbins to explores the role Dyer’s bird’s-eyes played in the early promotion of agriculture in the valley. 6-7 p.m. Free. 2340 North Fort Valley Rd.

Music Events

Museum Club: 

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Charly's:

S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. 928-779-1919.

Gopher Hole:

Basement Beatz. 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., 928-779-1919.

Fri/8.6

Various Events

Brews & Cues:

Toyko Olympic Marathon Watch Party. Watch Flagstaff locals compete in the women's marahton. Swag and apparel raffles, as well as trivia questions during commercial breaks. 2:30-6 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St. 

Downtown Flagstaff:

First Friday Artwalk. Art galleries and businesses in historic Downtown Flagstaff open their doors special art exhibitions, performances, live music, treats and more. 6-9 p.m. Free. 

Orpheum Theater:

Stand-up comedy with Rick Izquieta. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 7:30 p.m. $15. 15 W. Aspen Ave. 

Music Events

Awa Kava Kava and Coffee Bar:

#ecaroffino album release party. A night of prizes, trivia, art and music to celebrate the release of #ecaroffino's first mass distributed musical album written especially for emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic. 5-9 p.m. Free. 218 S San Francisco St. 

Charly's:

Ace Slim. The Atlanta-born singer/songwriter plays from a massive repertoire of cover songs. 7-9:30 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.

Flagstaff Brewing Company:

Live Bluegrass with Lucky Lenny. Featuring a full bluegrass outfit performing original, traditional and contemporary music. 7 p.m. Free. 16 E. Rte. 66.

Sat/8.7

Various Events

Coconino County Courthouse lawn:

Yoga on the lawn. Bring a yoga mat and towel. 9 a.m. $5. 219 E. Cherry Ave.

Buffalo Park: 

McMillan Mesa Family Guided Hike. Tours include a short hike and fun hands-on outdoor-focused activities for the whole family. Learn about urban forestry, open space, wildlife and more. 10-11:30 a.m. Free, but registration is required. Sign up at https://willowbendcenter.org/mcmillan-mesa/. 2400 N Gemini Rd.

Thorpe Park:

37th Annual Route 66 Regional Chili Cook-off. Public tasting, strolling musician and beer garden. Benefits Big Brother/Big Sisters of Flagstaff. Tasting from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.  Tasting kits are $5, includes 10 tickets, 2 oz. cups, spoon and ballot. 191 North Thorpe Rd.

Heritage Square:

Movies on the Square: Monsters University. Every Saturday through Aug. 28. Activities start at 4 p.m. and movie at dusk. Free. 111 W. Birch Ave.

Music Events

The Arboretum:

Mountain Melodies with The Flag Five. Bring your picnic and picnic blanket and enjoy some mountain melody magic. 5-7 p.m. $15 for members, $20 for general public. 4001 S. Woody Mountain Rd. 

Coconino Community College:

Flagstaff Community Band presents "Noble Vision." A work for band by Patrick J. Burns that celebrates the life and work of Percival Lowell. Concert will be held outside. Bring a lawn chair and food trucks will be on site. 5:30-7 p.m. Free. 2800 S. Lone Tree.

Orpheum Theater:

Rumble on the Mountain 7. Ed Kabotie & Tha Yoties, Ryon Polequaptewa, Derrick Davis, The Antelope Track Dance Group, Tim Nuvangyaoma and Vernon Masayesva. Proof of vaccination will be required and physical cards are preferred. Doors open at 6 p.m. and show starts at 6:30 p.m. $14 for adults, $11 for students and $7 for youth. 15 W. Aspen Ave. 

Sun/8.8

Various Events

Flagstaff City Hall:

Community Market. 8 a.m.-noon. Every Sunday through Oct. 17. Free. 211 W. Aspen Ave.

Thorpe Park:

49th Annual Arizona State Championship Chili Cook-off. Public tasting, strolling musician and beer garden. Benefits Big Brother/Big Sisters of Flagstaff. Tasting from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.  Tasting kits are $5, includes 10 tickets, 2 oz. cups, spoon and ballot. 191 North Thorpe Rd.

Mon/8.9

Various Events

Orpheum Theater:

Free family film series: Doolittle. Doors open at 6 p.m. and screening starts at 6:30 p.m. Free. 15 W. Aspen Ave. 

Museum Club: 

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Music Events

Museum Club: 

Bailes Domingueros. Come dance the night away to your favorite Latino hits! Every Sunday from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Tue/8.10

Various Events

Historic Barrel + Bottle House: 

Nerd Night. Come play a game and enjoy 15% off all menu items and happy hour all night. If you sign up to run a game, you get a free drink. Second Tuesday of every month from 4-9 p.m. 110 S. San Francisco St. 

Yucca North:

Comedian Doug Stanhope. 21+. Doors open at 6 p.m. and show starts at 7:30 p.m. $25 in advance. 15 N. WC Riles Dr. 

Wed/8.11

Various Events

Heritage Square:

Midweek Community Market. 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Free. Heritage Square and Aspen Street. 

Heritage Square:

Dancing on the Square. Swing or Latin lesson from 7-8 pm followed by dancing from 8-10 pm. Free.

Museum Club: 

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Music Events

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.

