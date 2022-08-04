Pulse Aug. 4 - 31

ONGOING

Dark Sky Brewing:

Pints and Poses. Yoga at the taproom every Sunday morning from 10:15 - 11:30 a.m. with Brea from The Yoga Breeze. There's a $15 fee per class and all participating yogis get $1 off all non-barrel aged beers afterwards. Bring your own mat.

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Celebrate your community and the hard work of its regional small growers and small businesses at the farmer’s market every Sunday. 8 a.m-12 p.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Join Flagstaff local Sommelier and Beverage expert Tyler Mcbride every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. for a 30 minute lesson on wine topics varying from grapes and style to the regions of the world. $20 per person

Specially crafted wine tasting with each class.

Thu/8.4

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Michael Franti & Spearhead. This northern Arizona favorite returns to Flagstaff on the 40-city, Follow Your Heart Tour. Doors: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Visible Difference:

Through September. All-levels Watercolor Painting with Karel Armstrong. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $50. 116 S. Beaver St. 928-774-3349.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 PM to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

Museum Club:

Free swing dancing lessons. Learn the Lindy Hop in inclusive and beginner friendly classes at 7 pm every Thursday.

Fri/8.5

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

The Shins. Oh, Inverted World - The 21st Birthday Tour. Experience the album that caused a seismic shift in the indie rock world 21 years ago and still remains relevant today. Doors: 7:00 p.m. | Show: 8:00 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

First Friday Art Walk. Join us between 5 - 9 p.m. for a series of special art exhibitions from local vendors, live music and more.

Bright Side Bookshop:

Local Author Book Signing with Ruth Mortenson, author of The Sacrifice, and Michael Erb, author of The Weather Detectives. 5 - 8 p.m.

Mountain Sports:

Reed & Rush Jewelry Co. Pop Up. Check out this assortment of lovely jewelry styles and hand made pieces. 5:30 - 8 p.m.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing country and top 40 hits from 8 p.m.

Sat/8.6

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Come on out to the Museum Club for live country music and dancing every Saturday. Bands start around 8:30 and go till Midnight.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Thorpe Park:

Flagstaff Chili Festival. Cooks from around the country will converge to compete in both chili and salsa to determine who will represent at the World Championship Chili Cookoff in South Carolina. Public tastings will be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

The 15th Annual Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash. Come celebrate Jerry Garcia’s musical and philanthropic legacy. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:00 p.m.

Fort Tuthill County Park:

2022 Mountain Madness Dual Sport. Join the Coconino Trail Riders for a 2-day dual sport motorcycle adventure in Flagstaff, AZ. Each day will cover dirt roads, singletrack and short sections of pavement. All day.

Bright Side Bookshop:

Where's Waldo Party and Raffle Giveaway. Activities, food, and a raffle giveaway starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

A Virtual Evening with Mohsin Hamid where they discuss Hamid's latest book, The Last White Man. This event will be hosted by Books & Books on Zoom and is free to attend. 4 p.m.

Dark Sky Brewing:

Bear Howard Gravel Race. A 100 mile and 100k gravel bike race, starting and finishing in Flagstaff. 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Theatrikos Theater:

Nunsense. A laugh-filled musical tour-de-force from the Theatrikos Theater Company. Show: 7:30 p.m.

Heritage Square:

High School Musical at Movies on the Square. Activities will start around 4pm, followed by the movie at dusk.

Shift:

Bake Sale. Stop by to purchase some baked goods from one of the best restaurants in town.

Sun 8.7

VARIOUS EVENTS

Thorpe Park:

Flagstaff Chili Festival. 50th Anniversary for the Arizona State Championship Chili Cook-off, with cooks. Public tastings will be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fort Tuthill County Park:

2022 Mountain Madness Dual Sport. Join the Coconino Trail Riders for a 2-day dual sport motorcycle adventure in Flagstaff, AZ. Each day will cover dirt roads, singletrack and short sections of pavement. All day.

County Courthouse Lawn:

Yoga on the Lawn. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Holly White is guiding yoga aficionados and amateurs alike on a meditative journey every Saturday from 9 - 10 a.m.

Heritage Square:

Spin in the Square. Do a stationary cycling class with the experts from 9 - 9:45 a.m.

Museum Club:

Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Mon/8.8

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Nackard Pepsi Kid's Summer Movie Club: Encanto. Watch Disney’s newest classic on the big screen. Doors: 6 p.m | Show: 6:30 p.m.

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Enjoy live music and $2 off all non barrel-aged pours over 10oz.

Museum Club:

Open Mic Night every Monday night from 6–9 p.m.

Tue/8.9

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Bruce Hornby & the Noisemakers. Bruce Hornsby, known for his ability to play a diverse mix of genres, including jazz, soul, and bluegrass, & The Noisemakers will be playing hits such as “Cyclone” and “Celestial Railroad”. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Bright Side Bookshop:

A Virtual Evening with Colson Whitehead where he discusses his latest book, Harlem Shuffle: A Novel. This event will be hosted by Books & Books on Zoom. A book purchase is required to attend. 5 - 6 p.m.

Museum Club:

Karaoke Night. Come sing your heart out every Tuesday from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. with some of Flagstaff's best (and worst) singers!

Wed/8.10

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Dopapod with GrooveSession. A hybrid of funk, rock, jazz, bluegrass, and electronica paired with a movin’ groovin’ high energy rock show is sure to rock your world. Doors: 7:00 p.m. | Show: 8:00 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Annex Cocktail Lounge:

Tinderbox Kitchen and Sutcliffe Vineyards present a four course dinner with Sutcliffe wine pairings. Dinner is $175/seat, reception at 5:30 p.m. with dinner to follow.

Mountain Sports:

Dirty Boot Farm. Bringing Flagstaff grown blooms, mason jar bouquets, mixed wraps, sunflowers and more. 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Downtown Community Market. Outdoor evening market featuring food trucks, local produce, unique vendors, music and more. 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Weatherford Hotel:

Blues Night at Charly’s, every Wednesday night from 7 - 9 p.m.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

The Museum Club:

Dime Beer Night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

Thu/8.11

MUSIC EVENTS

Heritage Square:

Flagstaff Community Band presents a free evening concert on the square. There will be a variety of music for people of all ages, from movie themes to Disney favorites to patriotic marches. 6 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Matricarchs, Living Dead Girl & Circa Arcana present their Mosh in the Deep End tour. Doors: 7:00 p.m. | Show: 8:00 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Visible Difference:

Through September. All-levels Watercolor Painting with Karel Armstrong. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $50. 116 S. Beaver St. 928-774-3349.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 PM to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

Museum Club:

Free swing dancing lessons. Learn the Lindy Hop in inclusive and beginner friendly classes at 7 pm every Thursday.

Fri/8.12

MUSIC EVENTS

Heritage Square:

Friday Night Concerts. Enjoy live performances in Heritage Square every Friday evening. This Friday: Sister & The Sun at 6 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theater:

Nunsense. A laugh-filled musical tour-de-force from the Theatrikos Theater Company. Show: 7:30 p.m.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing country and top 40 hits from 8 p.m.

Sat/8.13

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Family Pops Concert. This festive outdoor event includes a program of exciting animal-themed music, face-painting, and an instrument “petting zoo.” Gates: 2 p.m. | Event: 3 p.m.

Museum Club:

Come on out to the Museum Club for live country music and dancing every Saturday. Bands start around 8:30 and go till Midnight.

The Gopher Hole:

The Payback. Come out every second Saturday of the month as the Payback celebrates the “golden age” of music.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Ed Hill. A brilliant and up-and-coming comedian brings his comedy chops (and his potato-like dogs) to Flagstaff. Event is 18+. Doors: 7:00 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Thorpe Park:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff Half Marathon and 5K Run/Walk. Starts at Thorpe Park and runs through a shaded course on Observatory Mesa. 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Warner’s Nursery & Landscaping:

Flagstaff’s Finest Vegetable Garden Tour. Come tour 7+ vegetable gardens in Flagstaff, including residential, community and public gardens. Proceeds provide funding for community grants. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Urban Flea Market. Outdoor gathering of unique artisans, eclectic peddlers and (one-of-a-kind) creators. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (one of the greatest movies ever made) at Movies on the Square. Activities will start around 4pm, followed by the movie at dusk.

Sun/8.14

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theater:

Nunsense. A laugh-filled musical tour-de-force from the Theatrikos Theater Company. Show: 2 p.m.

County Courthouse Lawn:

Yoga on the Lawn. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Holly White is guiding yoga aficionados and amateurs alike on a meditative journey every Saturday from 9 - 10 a.m.

Heritage Square:

Spin in the Square. Do a stationary cycling class with the experts from 9 - 9:45 a.m.

Museum Club:

Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Mon/8.15

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Nackard Pepsi Kid's Summer Movie Club: The Avengers. Watch a Marvel classic on the big screen. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Enjoy live music and $2 off all non barrel-aged pours over 10oz.

Museum Club:

Open Mic Night every Monday night from 6–9 p.m.

Tue/8.16

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke Night. Come sing your heart out every Tuesday from 8pm-2am with some of Flagstaff's best (and worst) singers!

Wed/8.17

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Rebelution. Good Vibes Summer Tour to come to the cool pines of Northern Arizona. Doors: 5 p.m. | Show: 6 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Buffalo Park:

"Step Into Health" Walking Club. Every third Wednesday of the month, join North Country HealthCare for a walk between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Mountain Sports:

Dirty Boot Farm. Bringing Flagstaff grown blooms, mason jar bouquets, mixed wraps, sunflowers and more. 4 - 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Downtown Community Market. Outdoor evening market featuring food trucks, local produce, unique vendors, music and more. 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Weatherford Hotel:

Blues Night at Charly’s, every Wednesday night from 7 - 9 p.m.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Museum Club:

Dime Beer Night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

Thu/8.18

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Metalachi. The world’s first and only heavy metal mariachi band. Event is 21+. Show: 7:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Visible Difference:

Through September. All-levels Watercolor Painting with Karel Armstrong. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $50. 116 S. Beaver St. 928-774-3349.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 PM to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

Museum Club:

Free swing dancing lessons. Learn the Lindy Hop in inclusive and beginner friendly classes at 7 pm every Thursday.

Fri/8.19

MUSIC EVENTS

Heritage Square:

Friday Night Concerts. Enjoy live performances in Heritage Square every Friday evening. This Friday: Andy See & His Swinging Jubilee at 6 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing country and top 40 hits from 8 p.m.

Sat/8.20

MUSIC EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

NightVisions: Dark Sky Quartet. A performance that will adorn the landscapes and skyscapes of Northern Arizona with befitting works of chamber music. 7 p.m.

Fort Tuthill Luke Air Force Base:

Blues, Brews, & BBQ. Live music by Mother Road Trio, local beer samples provided by Legacy Beverage, and BBQ food from Fatman’s BBQ. 4 - 8 p.m.

Museum Club:

Come on out to the Museum Club for live country music and dancing every Saturday. Bands start around 8:30 and go till Midnight.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

Geology Rocks Tour. Monthly 45 minute walking tour showcasing Flagstaff’s geological history. 2 p.m.

Heritage Square:

The Secret Life of Pets 2 at Movies on the Square. Activities will start around 4pm, followed by the movie at dusk.

Sun/8.21

VARIOUS EVENTS

Shift:

Shift Sunday Supper Club. Monthly curated meals for two to four guests. 2 - 4 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Spin in the Square. Do a stationary cycling class with the experts from 9 - 9:45 a.m.

Museum Club:

Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Mon/8.22

VARIOUS EVENTS.

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Enjoy live music and $2 off all non barrel-aged pours over 10oz.

Museum Club:

Open Mic Night every Monday night from 6–9 p.m.

Tue/8.23

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke Night. Come sing your heart out every Tuesday from 8pm-2am with some of Flagstaff's best (and worst) singers!

Wed/8.24

VARIOUS EVENTS

Mountain Sports:

Dirty Boot Farm. Bringing Flagstaff grown blooms, mason jar bouquets, mixed wraps, sunflowers and more. 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Downtown Community Market. Outdoor evening market featuring food trucks, local produce, unique vendors, music and more. 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Weatherford Hotel:

Blues Night at Charly’s, every Wednesday night from 7 - 9 p.m.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Museum Club:

Dime Beer Night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

Thu/8.25

VARIOUS EVENTS

Visible Difference:

Through September. All-levels Watercolor Painting with Karel Armstrong. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $50. 116 S. Beaver St. 928-774-3349.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 PM to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

Museum Club:

Free swing dancing lessons. Learn the Lindy Hop in inclusive and beginner friendly classes at 7 pm every Thursday.

Fri/8.26

MUSIC EVENTS

Heritage Square:

Friday Night Concerts. Enjoy live performances in Heritage Square every Friday evening. This Friday: Canyon Movement Company at 6 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing country and top 40 hits from 8 p.m.

Sat/8.27

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Collective Soul & Switchfoot bring their early 2000s rock sound to northern Arizona. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Yucca North:

Flagstaff Hardcore Reunion 3. This year's lineup...Refrigerated Nurses, Dying Tribe, and Cosmic Hearse. Free Show! Donations accepted. Show: 8 p.m.

Museum Club:

Come on out to the Museum Club for live country music and dancing every Saturday. Bands start around 8:30 and go till Midnight.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Continental Driving Range:

11th Annual Hopi Arts & Cultural Festival. This year’s festival will have a variety of talented Hopi artists of all ages showcasing contemporary and traditional artwork, along with an entertainment lineup of traditional Hopi dance performances all day. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Barks and Brews 2022. Save dogs and drink beer. All proceeds donated to medical care for dogs in Northern AZ. 12 - 4 p.m.

Heritage Square:

The Princess Bride at Movies on the Square. Activities will start around 4pm, followed by the movie at dusk.

Sun/8.28

VARIOUS EVENTS

Continental Driving Range:

11th Annual Hopi Arts & Cultural Festival. This year’s festival will have a variety of talented Hopi artists of all ages showcasing contemporary and traditional artwork, along with an entertainment lineup of traditional Hopi dance performances all day. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

County Courthouse Lawn:

Yoga on the Lawn. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Holly White is guiding yoga aficionados and amateurs alike on a meditative journey every Saturday from 9 - 10 a.m.

Heritage Square:

Spin in the Square. Do a stationary cycling class with the experts from 9 - 9:45 a.m.

Museum Club:

Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Mon/8.29

VARIOUS EVENTS

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Enjoy live music and $2 off all non barrel-aged pours over 10oz.

Museum Club:

Open Mic Night every Monday night from 6–9 p.m.

Tue/8.30

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke Night. Come sing your heart out every Tuesday from 8pm-2am with some of Flagstaff's best (and worst) singers!

Wed/8.31

VARIOUS EVENTS

Mountain Sports:

Dirty Boot Farm. Bringing Flagstaff grown blooms, mason jar bouquets, mixed wraps, sunflowers and more. 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Downtown Community Market. Outdoor evening market featuring food trucks, local produce, unique vendors, music and more. 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Weatherford Hotel:

Blues Night at Charly’s, every Wednesday night from 7 - 9 p.m.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Museum Club:

Dime Beer Night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m.