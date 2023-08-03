Aug. 3 – Sep. 6

ONGOING

MONDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Every Monday from 12–10 p.m. enjoy $2 off non-barrel aged pours 10 oz and higher for Flagstaff locals.

Bingo Night. Play bingo every Monday from 6–8 p.m. $5 entry fee.

Museum Club:

Open Mic Night. Every Monday night from 6–9 p.m. Bands welcome. Many musicians have been asked back for paying gigs.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Hospitality Night. Every Monday, hospitality workers get 20% off their order. Proof of employment required.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

TUESDAY

Flagstaff Brewing Company:

Poet Brews. Poets and writers are welcome to share their work with the public at this open mic. Sign up at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Kids Squared. Free kid-friendly activities every Tuesday and Thursday from 10-11 a.m.

Jazzercise:

African Dance Class. Lessons focus on the traditional dances from Guinea, West Africa. 6:45–8:15 p.m.

Museum Club:

Line Dance Lessons. Every Tuesday from 5–8 p.m.

Karaoke. Every Tuesday from 9 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Teacher Tuesday. Every Tuesday educators get 15% off wines.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

WEDNESDAY

B66 Brunch Brew and BBQ:

Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Brews & Cues:

Brews Trivia. Eight rounds of hosted trivia. Up to 6 people per team. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. $3 Mystery Bags and $2 Jello Shots. 6:30 p.m.

Charly’s Pub and Grill:

Wednesday Night Blues. Presented by Northern Arizona Blues Alliance. 6:30–9 p.m.

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Family Storytime. Every Wednesday from 10:30–11:15 a.m.

Firecreek Coffee:

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic. Share your original songs between 7–10 p.m.

Gopher Hole:

Karaoke & Service Industry Night. Happy Hour prices for service industry personnel from 6 p.m. until close with the singing starting at 9:30 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Dancing on the Square. A mixture of swing, Latin, and ballroom dancing from 7–10 p.m.

Mead Hall:

Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6–8 p.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Warrior Wednesday. All active military and first responders get 15% off.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

Shift:

Wine Wednesday. Half-priced bottles of wine all evening.

Weatherford Hotel:

Blues Night at Charly’s. Every Wednesday night from 7–9 p.m.

THURSDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Trivia Night. TAPP'D Trivia! Thursdays 7–9 p.m. at the DSB Beer Garden

Gopher Hole:

Trivia Night. Doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia starting at 6:30 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Kids Squared. Free kid-friendly activities every Tuesday and Thursday from 10-11 a.m.

Thursday Night Jazz. Jam out to jazz, blues and funk from local bands. 5–7 p.m.

Mead Hall:

GREENLAW. Live Celtic music at the Mead Hall every Thursday at 7 p.m.

Museum Club:

Free Line Dance Lessons from 5–8 p.m.

Free Country Swing Lessons from 7–8 p.m.

Dimes with DJ FRSH. Amazing drink specials from 8 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 p.m. to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

FRIDAY

Jazzercise:

Casino Rueda in Flagstaff. Cuban-style Salsa Dancing followed by social dancing. 7:30–10 p.m.

Museum Club:

Acoustic Happy Hour. Live country music from 5:30–10 p.m. Check the schedule for shows and times.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

SATURDAY

Creative Spirits Downtown:

Creative Kids Painting Classes. Drop your kiddos off for 90 minutes of shop time or stick around and paint with them. 4–5:30 p.m.

Open Studio Nights. Paint and craft with Creative Spirits and pick your favorite project. 1–6 p.m.

Museum Club:

Live country dance bands every week from 8:30 p.m.–1 a.m.

SUNDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Pints and Poses: Yoga at the taproom every Sunday morning from 10:15–11:30 a.m. $15 fee per class.

Sunday Funday. Live music every Sunday at the DSB Beer Garden 4–6 p.m.

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Celebrate your community and the hard work of its regional small growers and small businesses at the farmer’s market every Sunday. 8 a.m.–12 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Sundays on the Square. Grab some lunch and dine outdoors while enjoying local music. 12–2 p.m.

Jazzercise:

Ballroom social dancing. Dance lesson, open dancing from ballroom and swing to latin dance genres. 5:15–7 p.m.

Museum Club:

Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.–2 a.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Education Night. A 30 minute lesson on wine topics starting at 4:30 p.m. $20 per person.

Thu/8.3

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Steve Earle: Alone Again Tour. Famed Copperhead Road singer-songwriter performs solo and acoustic on his newest tour. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Greensky Bluegrass. A five-piece bluegrass jam band touring with a full light show. Doors: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 6:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Lowell Observatory:

Romeo and Juliet. Join Flag Shakes for a night of romance and tragedy under the stars. 7 p.m.

Fri/8.4

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Lot Rock. An outdoor rock event featuring Dub & Down with the Blues – an electrifying sonic experience. Doors: 7:30 p.m. | Show: 8:30 p.m.

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Young the Giant with Milky Chance. Popular indie-rock band famous for their songs My Body, Cough Syrup, Mind Over Matter and more. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Bright Side Bookshop:

Author Signing. Annie Watson from 5–6:30 p.m. Keith Warren Lloyd from 6:30–8 p.m.

Church of the Epiphany:

Elemental Change: Reframing our Climate Future. Jay Smith gives a lecture on mitigating fire threats in our community at this Art in Action exhibit. 6–8 p.m.

Elden Pueblo Archeological Site:

Prehistoric Fun Friday. Learn about Native cooking. 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Lowell Observatory:

Romeo and Juliet. Join Flag Shakes for a night of romance and tragedy under the stars. 7 p.m.

Theatrikos Theater:

Lend Me a Tenor. Nine-time Tony Award nominated farce with mistaken identities, room swaps, and quirky characters make for a wonderfully fun show. 7:30 p.m.

Sat/8.5

VARIOUS EVENTS

The Arboretum:

Raptor Show. Get up close and personal with raptors from the International Raptor and Falconry Center. 10:30 a.m.

Heritage Square:

Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. This week’s movie: Monsters University. 4 p.m.

Lowell Observatory:

Romeo and Juliet. Join Flag Shakes for a night of romance and tragedy under the stars. 2 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Mountain Sports:

Downtown Geology Rocks! Tour. Learn about the ancient history of the stones used to build Flagstaff during this 45-minute tour. 1–2 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Colton Garden Tour. Free tour allows visitors to learn how to grow plants and reconnect with their food. 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

The Life and Seasons of the Living Roof. Free talk about the 14,000-square-foot living roof atop the Easton Collection Center. 2–3 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Mateen Stewart. Anger Management Comedy presents comedian with the ability to tackle challenging topics with humor and sensitivity. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

Theatrikos Theater:

Lend Me a Tenor. Nine-time Tony Award nominated farce with mistaken identities, room swaps, and quirky characters make for a wonderfully fun show. 7:30 p.m.

Thorpe Park:

Flagstaff Chili Festival. Join Flagstaff’s chili enthusiasts for two days of delicious food. 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Willow Bend:

Science Saturday. Learn about the region’s unique rock formations, paint rocks and enjoy hands-on activities. 9:30–11 p.m.

Sun/8.6

VARIOUS EVENTS

Lowell Observatory:

Romeo and Juliet. Join Flag Shakes for a night of romance and tragedy under the stars. 5 p.m.

Theatrikos Theater:

Lend Me a Tenor. Nine-time Tony Award nominated farce with mistaken identities, room swaps, and quirky characters make for a wonderfully fun show. 2 p.m.

Thorpe Park:

Flagstaff Chili Festival. Join Flagstaff’s chili enthusiasts for two days of delicious food. 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Mon/8.7

VARIOUS EVENTS

Bright Side Bookshop:

Find Waldo Flagstaff Party. Celebrate the conclusion of the 2023 Find Waldo Flagstaff scavenger hunt with a raffle, activities and Waldo himself. 6–7 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Family Summer Club. A kid’s summer program with fun and free activities brought to you by Lowell Observatory. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 6:30 p.m.

Tue/8.8

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theater:

Adventure Film Showcase. Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival presents Get Out There as part of their summer/fall film series. 6–9:30 p.m.

Wed/8.9

MUSIC EVENTS

Coconino Center for the Arts:

SUSTO. Uplifting alternative, country-rock, indie-folk from Charleston, South Carolina. 7:30 p.m.

Fri/8.11

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Renegade Rhythms. An electrifying outdoor DJ event that will bring together enthusiasts from all walks of life. 6 p.m.

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Hotel California. Salute the Eagles with this legendary tribute band. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Lowell Observatory:

Romeo and Juliet. Join Flag Shakes for a night of romance and tragedy under the stars. 7 p.m.

Theatrikos Theater:

Lend Me a Tenor. Nine-time Tony Award nominated farce with mistaken identities, room swaps, and quirky characters make for a wonderfully fun show. 7:30 p.m.

Sat/8.12

MUSIC EVENTS

Joe Baker and Sleep Stampede. Mountain Melodies is a seasonal concert series featuring local musicians. 5–7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Ashurst Hall:

Midsummer Night’s Ball. Dinner and ballroom dancing presented by USA Dance. 6–10 p.m.

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Horseback Writing Ekphrastic Poetry Workshop. Poet Jodie Hollander teaches participants how to respond poetically. 1–3:30 p.m.

decker. with special guests The Senators and Adam Bruce. A showcase of great original music from three iconic AZ artists. 7:30 p.m.

Elden Spring Road:

Volunteer Trail Day. Flagstaff Biking Organization and crew performs routine maintenance on Little Gnarly, Schultz Loops and/or Climb 3. 8 a.m.–1 p.m.

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Urban Flea Market. An outdoor gathering of unique artisans, eclectic peddlers and one-of-a-kind creators. 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. This week’s movie: Cars. 4 p.m.

Lowell Observatory:

Romeo and Juliet. Join Flag Shakes for a night of romance and tragedy under the stars. 2 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Theatrikos Theater:

Lend Me a Tenor. Nine-time Tony Award nominated farce with mistaken identities, room swaps, and quirky characters make for a wonderfully fun show. 7:30 p.m.

Warner’s Nursery:

Master Gardeners’ 2023 Garden Tour. Tour more than seven vegetable, flower and native plant gardens around Flagstaff. 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Sun/8.13

VARIOUS EVENTS

Lowell Observatory:

Romeo and Juliet. Join Flag Shakes for a night of romance and tragedy under the stars. 5 p.m.

Theatrikos Theater:

Lend Me a Tenor. Nine-time Tony Award nominated farce with mistaken identities, room swaps, and quirky characters make for a wonderfully fun show. 2 p.m.

Wed/8.16

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Easton Corbin. Popular country artist from the early 10s known for his memorable baritone. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2023. An evening filled with some of the best reggae bands touring America. Doors: 5 p.m. | Show: 6 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Buffalo Park:

"Step Into Health" Walking Club. Every third Wednesday of the month, join North Country HealthCare for a walk between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Picture Canyon:

Invasive Weed Pull. Come learn about invasive weeds and take care of the beautiful Picture Canyon. 7–10 a.m.

Thu/8.17

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Thirsty Thursday. Live music by Highland Ramblers. Food provided by The Chile Box. 5–8 p.m.

Fri/8.18

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Majik. A 10-member, high-energy cast of drag artists, dancers, comedians and illusionists. Doors: 8 p.m. | Show: 9 p.m.

Sat/8.19

VARIOUS EVENTS

City Hall:

The Mother Road Classic Car Show. The Route 66 Car Club of Flagstaff boasts their slick rides for local charities. 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

Coconino National Forest:

Helping Flagstaff Forests. Volunteer with the Grand Canyon Trust in the Coconino National Forest to restore ponderosa pine habitat. 8:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. This week’s movie: Inside Out. 4 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Moore Medicinal Garden Tour. Learn about plants native to the Colorado Plateau and their medicinal uses on this free tour. 10–11 a.m.

Willow Bend:

Adult Workshop: Rio Wetlands Birding Tour. Come learn about the exciting world of birding in this hands-on workshop. 7–10 a.m.

Sun/8.20

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Sunny Sweeney. A songwriting spitfire drawing from the musical traditions of Texas and Tennessee. Doors: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 6:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Willow Bend:

Picture Canyon Family Guided Program. Tour will include a short hike and fun hands-on outdoor focused activities for the whole family. 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Tue/8.22

VARIOUS EVENTS

Mountain Sports:

Downtown Geology Rocks! Tour. Learn about the ancient history of the stones used to build Flagstaff during this 45-minute tour. 1–2 p.m.

Wed/8.23

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Southwest Reads Book Club. Discuss stories of the Southwest on the fourth Thursday of every other month. 6–7 p.m.

Mother Road Brewing:

Sip and Paint. Every fourth Wednesday, come learn to paint at Mother Road Brewing. $30/person. 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Fri/8.25

VARIOUS EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: Back on Tour. Popular comedian returns to the stage with a hilarious, new act. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Sat/8.26

VARIOUS EVENTS

The Arboretum:

Bird Talks. Local author and birder, Margaret Dykeman, teaches participants about regional birds with hands-on activities. 12 p.m.

Continental Country Club:

12th Annual Hopi Arts & Cultural Festival. A variety of talented Hopi artists showcasing contemporary and traditional artwork, along with Hopi social dance groups and solo performances. 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Heritage Square:

Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. This week’s movie: The Sea Beast. 4 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Flagstaff International Film Festival. This first-annual event will show off the talents of filmmakers from all around northern Arizona and the world.

Sun/8.27

VARIOUS EVENTS

Bright Side Bookshop:

Author Reading, Q&A, and Book Signing. Mary Vensel White discusses her book Things to See in Arizona. 4–5:30 p.m.

Continental Country Club:

12th Annual Hopi Arts & Cultural Festival. A variety of talented Hopi artists showcasing contemporary and traditional artwork, along with Hopi social dance groups and solo performances. 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Flagstaff International Film Festival. This first-annual event will show off the talents of filmmakers from all around northern Arizona and the world.

Wed/8.30

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Lamb of God. Heavy metal band that helped usher in a new wave of the heavy metal genre. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Picture Canyon:

Invasive Weed Pull. Come learn about invasive weeds and take care of the beautiful Picture Canyon. 7–10 a.m.

Fri/9.1

VARIOUS EVENTS

Fort Tuthill County Park:

74th Annual Coconino County Fair. Enjoy the fun, excitement and agricultural traditions that make this four-day event so special. 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

Wheeler Park:

Flagstaff Art in the Park. A juried art show featuring a variety of art from artists the Southwest and beyond. 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sat/9.2

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Lot Rock. An outdoor rock event featuring Toxic Positivity with Bush League – an electrifying sonic experience. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 6:30 p.m.

Wiseman Aviation:

Sippin' with the Symphony. Immersive symphony experience with beer and wine tasting. 5–8 p.m.

Yucca North:

Sabbath After Forever. Black Sabbath tribute band hailing from Hollywood. 21+ Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Heritage Square:

Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. This week’s movie: The Princess Bride. 4 p.m.

Fort Tuthill County Park:

74th Annual Coconino County Fair. Enjoy the fun, excitement and agricultural traditions that make this four-day event so special. 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

Wheeler Park:

Flagstaff Art in the Park. A juried art show featuring a variety of art from artists the Southwest and beyond. 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sun/9.3

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Common Kings. Reggae band with deep roots in the island communities in Hawaii and Samoa. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Fort Tuthill County Park:

74th Annual Coconino County Fair. Enjoy the fun, excitement and agricultural traditions that make this four-day event so special. 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

Wheeler Park:

Flagstaff Art in the Park. A juried art show featuring a variety of art from artists the Southwest and beyond. 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Mon/9.4

VARIOUS EVENTS

Fort Tuthill County Park:

74th Annual Coconino County Fair. Enjoy the fun, excitement and agricultural traditions that make this four-day event so special. 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Wed/9.6

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

OHGEESY Presents: GW2 Tour. Rapper and founding member of the hip-hop group Shoreline Mafia. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.