Aug. 3 – Sep. 6
ONGOING
MONDAY
Dark Sky Brewing:
Locals Monday. Every Monday from 12–10 p.m. enjoy $2 off non-barrel aged pours 10 oz and higher for Flagstaff locals.
Bingo Night. Play bingo every Monday from 6–8 p.m. $5 entry fee.
Museum Club:
Open Mic Night. Every Monday night from 6–9 p.m. Bands welcome. Many musicians have been asked back for paying gigs.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Hospitality Night. Every Monday, hospitality workers get 20% off their order. Proof of employment required.
Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.
TUESDAY
Flagstaff Brewing Company:
Poet Brews. Poets and writers are welcome to share their work with the public at this open mic. Sign up at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.
Heritage Square:
Kids Squared. Free kid-friendly activities every Tuesday and Thursday from 10-11 a.m.
Jazzercise:
African Dance Class. Lessons focus on the traditional dances from Guinea, West Africa. 6:45–8:15 p.m.
Museum Club:
Line Dance Lessons. Every Tuesday from 5–8 p.m.
Karaoke. Every Tuesday from 9 p.m. to close.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Teacher Tuesday. Every Tuesday educators get 15% off wines.
Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.
WEDNESDAY
B66 Brunch Brew and BBQ:
Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30–9:30 p.m.
Brews & Cues:
Brews Trivia. Eight rounds of hosted trivia. Up to 6 people per team. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. $3 Mystery Bags and $2 Jello Shots. 6:30 p.m.
Charly’s Pub and Grill:
Wednesday Night Blues. Presented by Northern Arizona Blues Alliance. 6:30–9 p.m.
East Flagstaff Community Library:
Family Storytime. Every Wednesday from 10:30–11:15 a.m.
Firecreek Coffee:
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic. Share your original songs between 7–10 p.m.
Gopher Hole:
Karaoke & Service Industry Night. Happy Hour prices for service industry personnel from 6 p.m. until close with the singing starting at 9:30 p.m.
Heritage Square:
Dancing on the Square. A mixture of swing, Latin, and ballroom dancing from 7–10 p.m.
Mead Hall:
Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6–8 p.m.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Warrior Wednesday. All active military and first responders get 15% off.
Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.
Shift:
Wine Wednesday. Half-priced bottles of wine all evening.
Weatherford Hotel:
Blues Night at Charly’s. Every Wednesday night from 7–9 p.m.
THURSDAY
Dark Sky Brewing:
Trivia Night. TAPP'D Trivia! Thursdays 7–9 p.m. at the DSB Beer Garden
Gopher Hole:
Trivia Night. Doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia starting at 6:30 p.m.
Heritage Square:
Kids Squared. Free kid-friendly activities every Tuesday and Thursday from 10-11 a.m.
Thursday Night Jazz. Jam out to jazz, blues and funk from local bands. 5–7 p.m.
Mead Hall:
GREENLAW. Live Celtic music at the Mead Hall every Thursday at 7 p.m.
Museum Club:
Free Line Dance Lessons from 5–8 p.m.
Free Country Swing Lessons from 7–8 p.m.
Dimes with DJ FRSH. Amazing drink specials from 8 p.m. to close.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 p.m. to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.
Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.
FRIDAY
Jazzercise:
Casino Rueda in Flagstaff. Cuban-style Salsa Dancing followed by social dancing. 7:30–10 p.m.
Museum Club:
Acoustic Happy Hour. Live country music from 5:30–10 p.m. Check the schedule for shows and times.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.
SATURDAY
Creative Spirits Downtown:
Creative Kids Painting Classes. Drop your kiddos off for 90 minutes of shop time or stick around and paint with them. 4–5:30 p.m.
Open Studio Nights. Paint and craft with Creative Spirits and pick your favorite project. 1–6 p.m.
Museum Club:
Live country dance bands every week from 8:30 p.m.–1 a.m.
SUNDAY
Dark Sky Brewing:
Pints and Poses: Yoga at the taproom every Sunday morning from 10:15–11:30 a.m. $15 fee per class.
Sunday Funday. Live music every Sunday at the DSB Beer Garden 4–6 p.m.
Flagstaff City Hall:
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Celebrate your community and the hard work of its regional small growers and small businesses at the farmer’s market every Sunday. 8 a.m.–12 p.m.
Heritage Square:
Sundays on the Square. Grab some lunch and dine outdoors while enjoying local music. 12–2 p.m.
Jazzercise:
Ballroom social dancing. Dance lesson, open dancing from ballroom and swing to latin dance genres. 5:15–7 p.m.
Museum Club:
Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.–2 a.m.
Oeno Wine Lounge:
Wine Education Night. A 30 minute lesson on wine topics starting at 4:30 p.m. $20 per person.
Thu/8.3
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Steve Earle: Alone Again Tour. Famed Copperhead Road singer-songwriter performs solo and acoustic on his newest tour. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.
Pepsi Amphitheater:
Greensky Bluegrass. A five-piece bluegrass jam band touring with a full light show. Doors: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 6:30 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Lowell Observatory:
Romeo and Juliet. Join Flag Shakes for a night of romance and tragedy under the stars. 7 p.m.
Fri/8.4
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Lot Rock. An outdoor rock event featuring Dub & Down with the Blues – an electrifying sonic experience. Doors: 7:30 p.m. | Show: 8:30 p.m.
Pepsi Amphitheater:
Young the Giant with Milky Chance. Popular indie-rock band famous for their songs My Body, Cough Syrup, Mind Over Matter and more. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Bright Side Bookshop:
Author Signing. Annie Watson from 5–6:30 p.m. Keith Warren Lloyd from 6:30–8 p.m.
Church of the Epiphany:
Elemental Change: Reframing our Climate Future. Jay Smith gives a lecture on mitigating fire threats in our community at this Art in Action exhibit. 6–8 p.m.
Elden Pueblo Archeological Site:
Prehistoric Fun Friday. Learn about Native cooking. 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Lowell Observatory:
Romeo and Juliet. Join Flag Shakes for a night of romance and tragedy under the stars. 7 p.m.
Theatrikos Theater:
Lend Me a Tenor. Nine-time Tony Award nominated farce with mistaken identities, room swaps, and quirky characters make for a wonderfully fun show. 7:30 p.m.
Sat/8.5
VARIOUS EVENTS
The Arboretum:
Raptor Show. Get up close and personal with raptors from the International Raptor and Falconry Center. 10:30 a.m.
Heritage Square:
Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. This week’s movie: Monsters University. 4 p.m.
Lowell Observatory:
Romeo and Juliet. Join Flag Shakes for a night of romance and tragedy under the stars. 2 p.m. or 7 p.m.
Mountain Sports:
Downtown Geology Rocks! Tour. Learn about the ancient history of the stones used to build Flagstaff during this 45-minute tour. 1–2 p.m.
Museum of Northern Arizona:
Colton Garden Tour. Free tour allows visitors to learn how to grow plants and reconnect with their food. 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
The Life and Seasons of the Living Roof. Free talk about the 14,000-square-foot living roof atop the Easton Collection Center. 2–3 p.m.
Orpheum Theater:
Mateen Stewart. Anger Management Comedy presents comedian with the ability to tackle challenging topics with humor and sensitivity. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.
Theatrikos Theater:
Lend Me a Tenor. Nine-time Tony Award nominated farce with mistaken identities, room swaps, and quirky characters make for a wonderfully fun show. 7:30 p.m.
Thorpe Park:
Flagstaff Chili Festival. Join Flagstaff’s chili enthusiasts for two days of delicious food. 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Willow Bend:
Science Saturday. Learn about the region’s unique rock formations, paint rocks and enjoy hands-on activities. 9:30–11 p.m.
Sun/8.6
VARIOUS EVENTS
Lowell Observatory:
Romeo and Juliet. Join Flag Shakes for a night of romance and tragedy under the stars. 5 p.m.
Theatrikos Theater:
Lend Me a Tenor. Nine-time Tony Award nominated farce with mistaken identities, room swaps, and quirky characters make for a wonderfully fun show. 2 p.m.
Thorpe Park:
Flagstaff Chili Festival. Join Flagstaff’s chili enthusiasts for two days of delicious food. 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Mon/8.7
VARIOUS EVENTS
Bright Side Bookshop:
Find Waldo Flagstaff Party. Celebrate the conclusion of the 2023 Find Waldo Flagstaff scavenger hunt with a raffle, activities and Waldo himself. 6–7 p.m.
Orpheum Theater:
Family Summer Club. A kid’s summer program with fun and free activities brought to you by Lowell Observatory. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 6:30 p.m.
Tue/8.8
VARIOUS EVENTS
Theatrikos Theater:
Adventure Film Showcase. Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival presents Get Out There as part of their summer/fall film series. 6–9:30 p.m.
Wed/8.9
MUSIC EVENTS
Coconino Center for the Arts:
SUSTO. Uplifting alternative, country-rock, indie-folk from Charleston, South Carolina. 7:30 p.m.
Fri/8.11
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Renegade Rhythms. An electrifying outdoor DJ event that will bring together enthusiasts from all walks of life. 6 p.m.
Pepsi Amphitheater:
Hotel California. Salute the Eagles with this legendary tribute band. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Lowell Observatory:
Romeo and Juliet. Join Flag Shakes for a night of romance and tragedy under the stars. 7 p.m.
Theatrikos Theater:
Lend Me a Tenor. Nine-time Tony Award nominated farce with mistaken identities, room swaps, and quirky characters make for a wonderfully fun show. 7:30 p.m.
Sat/8.12
MUSIC EVENTS
Joe Baker and Sleep Stampede. Mountain Melodies is a seasonal concert series featuring local musicians. 5–7 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Ashurst Hall:
Midsummer Night’s Ball. Dinner and ballroom dancing presented by USA Dance. 6–10 p.m.
Coconino Center for the Arts:
Horseback Writing Ekphrastic Poetry Workshop. Poet Jodie Hollander teaches participants how to respond poetically. 1–3:30 p.m.
decker. with special guests The Senators and Adam Bruce. A showcase of great original music from three iconic AZ artists. 7:30 p.m.
Elden Spring Road:
Volunteer Trail Day. Flagstaff Biking Organization and crew performs routine maintenance on Little Gnarly, Schultz Loops and/or Climb 3. 8 a.m.–1 p.m.
Flagstaff City Hall:
Flagstaff Urban Flea Market. An outdoor gathering of unique artisans, eclectic peddlers and one-of-a-kind creators. 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Heritage Square:
Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. This week’s movie: Cars. 4 p.m.
Lowell Observatory:
Romeo and Juliet. Join Flag Shakes for a night of romance and tragedy under the stars. 2 p.m. or 7 p.m.
Theatrikos Theater:
Lend Me a Tenor. Nine-time Tony Award nominated farce with mistaken identities, room swaps, and quirky characters make for a wonderfully fun show. 7:30 p.m.
Warner’s Nursery:
Master Gardeners’ 2023 Garden Tour. Tour more than seven vegetable, flower and native plant gardens around Flagstaff. 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Sun/8.13
VARIOUS EVENTS
Lowell Observatory:
Romeo and Juliet. Join Flag Shakes for a night of romance and tragedy under the stars. 5 p.m.
Theatrikos Theater:
Lend Me a Tenor. Nine-time Tony Award nominated farce with mistaken identities, room swaps, and quirky characters make for a wonderfully fun show. 2 p.m.
Wed/8.16
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Easton Corbin. Popular country artist from the early 10s known for his memorable baritone. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.
Pepsi Amphitheater:
Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2023. An evening filled with some of the best reggae bands touring America. Doors: 5 p.m. | Show: 6 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Buffalo Park:
"Step Into Health" Walking Club. Every third Wednesday of the month, join North Country HealthCare for a walk between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.
Picture Canyon:
Invasive Weed Pull. Come learn about invasive weeds and take care of the beautiful Picture Canyon. 7–10 a.m.
Thu/8.17
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum of Northern Arizona:
Thirsty Thursday. Live music by Highland Ramblers. Food provided by The Chile Box. 5–8 p.m.
Fri/8.18
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Majik. A 10-member, high-energy cast of drag artists, dancers, comedians and illusionists. Doors: 8 p.m. | Show: 9 p.m.
Sat/8.19
VARIOUS EVENTS
City Hall:
The Mother Road Classic Car Show. The Route 66 Car Club of Flagstaff boasts their slick rides for local charities. 8 a.m.–3 p.m.
Coconino National Forest:
Helping Flagstaff Forests. Volunteer with the Grand Canyon Trust in the Coconino National Forest to restore ponderosa pine habitat. 8:30 a.m.–12 p.m.
Heritage Square:
Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. This week’s movie: Inside Out. 4 p.m.
Museum of Northern Arizona:
Moore Medicinal Garden Tour. Learn about plants native to the Colorado Plateau and their medicinal uses on this free tour. 10–11 a.m.
Willow Bend:
Adult Workshop: Rio Wetlands Birding Tour. Come learn about the exciting world of birding in this hands-on workshop. 7–10 a.m.
Sun/8.20
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Sunny Sweeney. A songwriting spitfire drawing from the musical traditions of Texas and Tennessee. Doors: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 6:30 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Willow Bend:
Picture Canyon Family Guided Program. Tour will include a short hike and fun hands-on outdoor focused activities for the whole family. 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
Tue/8.22
VARIOUS EVENTS
Mountain Sports:
Downtown Geology Rocks! Tour. Learn about the ancient history of the stones used to build Flagstaff during this 45-minute tour. 1–2 p.m.
Wed/8.23
VARIOUS EVENTS
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:
Southwest Reads Book Club. Discuss stories of the Southwest on the fourth Thursday of every other month. 6–7 p.m.
Mother Road Brewing:
Sip and Paint. Every fourth Wednesday, come learn to paint at Mother Road Brewing. $30/person. 6:30–8:30 p.m.
Fri/8.25
VARIOUS EVENTS
Pepsi Amphitheater:
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: Back on Tour. Popular comedian returns to the stage with a hilarious, new act. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.
Sat/8.26
VARIOUS EVENTS
The Arboretum:
Bird Talks. Local author and birder, Margaret Dykeman, teaches participants about regional birds with hands-on activities. 12 p.m.
Continental Country Club:
12th Annual Hopi Arts & Cultural Festival. A variety of talented Hopi artists showcasing contemporary and traditional artwork, along with Hopi social dance groups and solo performances. 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Heritage Square:
Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. This week’s movie: The Sea Beast. 4 p.m.
Orpheum Theater:
Flagstaff International Film Festival. This first-annual event will show off the talents of filmmakers from all around northern Arizona and the world.
Sun/8.27
VARIOUS EVENTS
Bright Side Bookshop:
Author Reading, Q&A, and Book Signing. Mary Vensel White discusses her book Things to See in Arizona. 4–5:30 p.m.
Continental Country Club:
12th Annual Hopi Arts & Cultural Festival. A variety of talented Hopi artists showcasing contemporary and traditional artwork, along with Hopi social dance groups and solo performances. 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Orpheum Theater:
Flagstaff International Film Festival. This first-annual event will show off the talents of filmmakers from all around northern Arizona and the world.
Wed/8.30
MUSIC EVENTS
Pepsi Amphitheater:
Lamb of God. Heavy metal band that helped usher in a new wave of the heavy metal genre. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Picture Canyon:
Invasive Weed Pull. Come learn about invasive weeds and take care of the beautiful Picture Canyon. 7–10 a.m.
Fri/9.1
VARIOUS EVENTS
Fort Tuthill County Park:
74th Annual Coconino County Fair. Enjoy the fun, excitement and agricultural traditions that make this four-day event so special. 10 a.m.–10 p.m.
Wheeler Park:
Flagstaff Art in the Park. A juried art show featuring a variety of art from artists the Southwest and beyond. 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sat/9.2
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Lot Rock. An outdoor rock event featuring Toxic Positivity with Bush League – an electrifying sonic experience. Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 6:30 p.m.
Wiseman Aviation:
Sippin' with the Symphony. Immersive symphony experience with beer and wine tasting. 5–8 p.m.
Yucca North:
Sabbath After Forever. Black Sabbath tribute band hailing from Hollywood. 21+ Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Heritage Square:
Movies on the Square. Bring your kids and enjoy activities, crafts and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie. This week’s movie: The Princess Bride. 4 p.m.
Fort Tuthill County Park:
74th Annual Coconino County Fair. Enjoy the fun, excitement and agricultural traditions that make this four-day event so special. 10 a.m.–10 p.m.
Wheeler Park:
Flagstaff Art in the Park. A juried art show featuring a variety of art from artists the Southwest and beyond. 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sun/9.3
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Common Kings. Reggae band with deep roots in the island communities in Hawaii and Samoa. Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Show: 7:30 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Fort Tuthill County Park:
74th Annual Coconino County Fair. Enjoy the fun, excitement and agricultural traditions that make this four-day event so special. 10 a.m.–10 p.m.
Wheeler Park:
Flagstaff Art in the Park. A juried art show featuring a variety of art from artists the Southwest and beyond. 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Mon/9.4
VARIOUS EVENTS
Fort Tuthill County Park:
74th Annual Coconino County Fair. Enjoy the fun, excitement and agricultural traditions that make this four-day event so special. 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Wed/9.6
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
OHGEESY Presents: GW2 Tour. Rapper and founding member of the hip-hop group Shoreline Mafia. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.