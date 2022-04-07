Pulse: April 7-May 4

Ongoing
Orpheum Theater:
Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival. A collection of inspiring and thought provoking social, environmental, outdoor adventure and indigenous films from around the world. Starting April 1 The Orpheum will be removing all COVID-19 restrictions. Some artists and events may still have certain protocols in place, which will be shown on the ticket-purchase page. $4-41. 15 W Aspen Ave.
Doris Harper-White Community Playhouse:
Theatrikos Theatre Company’s Steel Magnolias. A group of southern ladies in a small-town Louisiana face life’s challenges together. Fridays-Sundays through April 17. Proof of vaccination upon entry is required. $18-$24. 11 W Cherry Ave.
Liminal:
Bi-monthly art therapy workshop. Second and fourth Thursday of every month. Free. 4 p.m. 217 S San Francisco St.
People are also reading…
Shift FLG:
Shift Sunday Supper Club. Every week. A members-only, whole new way to experience Shift through monthly curated meals for two or for four. Bring the best of Shift as well as new off-menu creations right into your home. Sundays 2-4 p.m. 107 N. San Francisco St. Visit www.shiftflg.com to sign up.
Various venues:
2022 Northern Arizona Book Festival. April 1-10. In-person and online readings, panels and events. Author lineup and event details at www.noazbookfest.org.
Visible Difference:
Oil painting for all levels. Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $50 per lesson. Watercolor for all levels, Thursdays April 7-September 29. $40 per session. 116 S Beaver St. 774-3349.
Thu/4.7
MUSIC EVENTS
Yucca North:
Franks & Deans with The Surfside IV and Critical Miss. 8 p.m. Free. 15 N WC Riles St.
Museum Club:
Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival. $4-41. 15 W Aspen Ave.
Coconino Center for the Arts:
Northern Arizona Book Festival. Whatever the Weather Series in Environmental Humanities. Featuring Ash Davidson, Chris Kalman and more. 7 p.m. 2300 N Fort Valley Rd. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required upon entry.
Brews & Cues:
Brews & Cues Movie Night. A new movie every Thursday. The Dark Knight. 8 p.m. 3 S Beaver St. 779-0079
Fri/4.8
MUSIC EVENTS
Flagstaff Brewing Company:
Zeta. South American psychedelic rock via Venezuela. Afro-Caribbean rhythms and cumbia and calypso influences. 9 p.m. Free. 16 E Route 66
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival. $4-41. 15 W Aspen Ave.
Museum Club:
Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Sat/4.9
MUSIC EVENTS
Flagstaff Brewing Company:
Harvest: A night of poetry and jazz music. Free. Signup at 9:30 p.m., show at 10 p.m. 16 E Route 66.
Yucca North:
BONNIE X CLYDE. Get ready to dance. 9 p.m. $20. 15 N WC Riles St.
Gopher Hole:
Pineo & Loeb. Canadian electronic DJ duo. With House music makers CHKLZ. 9 p.m. 23 N Leroux St.
Hotel Monte Vista:
JJCnV, FAT Gray Cat, The Gnomes. 9 p.m. 100 N San Francisco St.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival. $4-41. 15 W Aspen Ave.
Museum of Northern Arizona:
Northern Arizona Book Festival. Indigenous Story Time. 11 a.m. Abalone Mountain Press presents Taté Walker and Boderra Joe. 12 p.m. Maker activity with author Amber McCrary. 1 p.m. Free. 3101 N Fort Valley Rd.
Flagstaff Brewing Company:
BIPOC Open Mic Night. Part of the Northern Arizona Book Festival. Sig nup at www.noazbookest.org. 8 p.m. 16 W Route 66.
High Country Humane:
High Country Humane Art Show Fundraiser hosted by Flagstaff Crafters Guild. 11665 N. U.S. Highway 8. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
The HeArt Box:
Botanical Art Linocut Workshop with Jill Sans. $85. 12-4 p.m. 17 N. San Francisco St.
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival: Panel discussion. The Reemergence of Glen Canyon. 108 E. Route 66. 2:45-3:45 p.m.
Buffalo Park:
McMillan Mesa Community Celebration. With Aspen Dirt Band and Tha Yoties. 11 a.m. Free. 2400 N Gemini Rd.
Sun/4.10
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
Bucked Up Tour featuring Moonshine Bandits. 7-11 p.m. 3404 E. Route 66.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival. $4-41. 15 W Aspen Ave.
Mon/4.11
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
OhGeesy. With Pressa, Dub The Million Dollar Baby and Tre Orona. $27 general admission. Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. 15 W Aspen Ave.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Wed/4.13
MUSIC EVENTS
Prochnow Auditorium:
Wallows. Alternative indie from L.A. Free for NAU students with ID. $25 general admission. 7-11 p.m. 326 W. Dupont Ave.
Charly's:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.
Orpheum Theater:
Dar Williams. Folk. $27 general admission. Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. 15 W Aspen Ave.
Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge:
Raised on TV. 9:30 p.m. 100 N San Francisco St.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.
Brews & Cues:
Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.
Museum Club:
Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Thu/4.14
MUSIC EVENTS
KickStand Cafe:
Never Ending Artist. An improvisation performance by Isabella Heigl (painting) and Agustín Castilla-Ávila (electric guitars) inspired by the songwriting and philosophy of Bob Dylan, and proposing a interdisciplinary approach to artistic practice. Free. Masks required. 7:30 p.m. 719 N Humphreys St.
Museum Club:
Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66
VARIOUS EVENTS
Brews & Cues:
Thursday Movie Night. The Other Guys. 8 p.m. 3 S Beaver St. 779-0079
Fri/4.15
MUSIC EVENTS
Ardrey Memorial Auditorium:
Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra Earth Day Celebration Concert. 7:30 p.m. $9.50-$75. 1115 S Knoles Dr.
Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge:
The Radolescents. Punk legends featuring Rikk Agnew of Christian Death and Casey Royer of D.I. 9 p.m.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Reel Rock 16. The latest epic climbing films. Must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the event. $22. Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6:30 p.m. 15 W Aspen Ave.
Museum Club:
Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Sat/4.16
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience. $20. Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. 15 W Aspen Ave.
Flagstaff Brewing Company:
Ultraviolet Communication with special guest Metropolis Man. Free. 9 p.m. 16 E Route 66.
Yucca North:
SoDown. A mixture of electronic subgenres. 8 p.m. $15 for the early birds. 15 N WC Riles St.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center:
Adult workshop: Food fermentation for health and flavor. $30 for the general public, $25 for Willow Bend members. Must sign up in advance. 703 E Sawmill Rd. 779-1745.
The HeArt Box:
Art of Intention, Bravery Mandala Workshop with Jill Sans. $75. 12-4 p.m. 17 N. San Francisco St.
Sun/4.17
VARIOUS EVENTS
Shift FLG:
Shift Sunday Supper Club. Every week. A members-only, whole new way to experience Shift through monthly curated meals for two or for four. Bring the best of Shift as well as new off-menu creations right into your home. Sundays 2-4 p.m. 107 N. San Francisco St. Visit www.shiftflg.com to sign up.
Mon/4.18
VARIOUS EVENTS
Visible Difference:
Urban Sketchers. Five-day workshop. Mondays. April 18-May 16. 3-5 p.m. $85. 116 S Beaver St. 774-3349.
Museum Club:
Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Tue/4.19
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters. With Fran Moran & The Nervous Wrecks. $30 ahead of time, $33 day of show. Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. 15 W Aspen Ave.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Sunwest Bank:
Theatrikos Theatre Company improv workshop. Play Improv games in a safe, supportive environment. Free. 1-2:30 p.m. 121 E. Birch Ave.
Prochnow Auditorium:
Medical Apartheid and Race with award-winning author Harriet Washington. 7-9 p.m. 317 W. Dupont Ave.
Cline Library:
CAL/SBS Film Series. Into the Wild. 7 p.m. 1001 Knoles Dr.
Wed/4.20
MUSIC EVENTS
Yucca North:
Bad Cop/Bad Cop. Punk from Los Angeles. 7 p.m. $18 in advance, $20 day-of. 15 N WC Riles St.
Charly's:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.
Brews & Cues:
Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.
Museum Club:
Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Thu/4.21
MUSIC EVENTS
Gopher Hole:
CHASS. Dubstep. $10. 9 p.m. 23 N Leroux St.
Museum Club:
Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66
VARIOUS EVENTS
Downtown Flagstaff:
Taco Crawl. Four participating downtown chefs and bartenders will be showcasing their creations with a tasting size portion paired with a drink. There will be 30 minutes to eat and 10 minutes to transition to the next location. $50. 5-8 p.m. Meet at Heritage Square. E Aspen Ave.
Brews & Cues:
Thursday Movie Night. Hook. 8 p.m. 3 S Beaver St. 779-0079
Clifford White Theater:
NAU Department of Theatre's presents Our Town through April 24. $10. 7:30 p.m.
Fri/4.22
MUSIC EVENTS
Yucca North:
Arise Roots. Reggae from Los Angeles, with guest Kyle Smith. $18 advance, $20 day-of. 7 p.m.
Orpheum Theater:
Mountain Jam DJ Competition. A panel of three judges will score DJs by difficulty of performance, phrasing, musicality, use of technology and crowd reactions. 7 p.m. 15 W Aspen Ave.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Bright Side Bookshop:
Brianna Madia author of Nowhere for Very Long. $27 with book, $22 without book. 6 p.m. 18 N San Francisco St.
Flagstaff High School:
FHS Powwow. Grand entry 7 p.m. 400 W Elm Ave.
Museum Club:
Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Sat/4.23
MUSIC EVENTS
Yucca North:
Warsaw Poland Bros with guests The Originals. 7:30 p.m. $12 advance, $15 day-of. 15 N WC Riles St.
VARIOUS EVENTS
High Country Conference Center:
Adult Mountain Spelling Bee. 25th annual bee hosted by the Literacy Center. $55. Includes dinner. 5:30 p.m. 201 W Butler Ave.
Flagstaff High School:
FHS Powwow. Grand entry 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. 400 W Elm Ave.
Bushmaster Park:
Earth Day Celebration. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 3150 N. Alta Vista Dr.
Sun/4.24
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
Carvin Jones. Blues. 5-9 p.m. 3404 E. Route 66
Orpheum Theater:
Built to Spill. With Prism Bitch and Itchy Kitty. $25. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. 15 W Aspen Ave.
Mon/4.25
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Wed/4.27
MUSIC EVENTS
Charly's:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.
Brews & Cues:
Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.
Museum Club:
Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Thu/4.28
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66
VARIOUS EVENTS
Brews & Cues:
Thursday Movie Night. Top Gun. 8 p.m. 3 S Beaver St. 779-0079.
Fri/4.29
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
Creed Fisher. 7-11 p.m. 3404 E. Route 66.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
NAU 2022 Student Film Festival. 6 p.m. Ticket to main event $9.50, main event plus after-party tickets, $13.50.
Museum Club:
Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Sat/4.30
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater
14th Annual Viola Awards. Viola Awards is back with new panelists, a new venue and new ticket options. More info at www.creativeflagstaff.org.
Sun/5.1
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Marcus King. 25-year-old guitar and songwriting, blues and rock phenom. With guest Hannah Wicklund. $25. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Flagstaff City Hall:
Community Market. 8 a.m.-noon. Every Sunday through Oct. 30. Free. 211 W. Aspen Ave.
Mon/5.2
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Wed/5.4
MUSIC EVENTS
Charly's:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.
Brews & Cues:
Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.
Museum Club:
Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.