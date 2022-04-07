Pulse: April 7-May 4

Ongoing

Orpheum Theater:

Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival. A collection of inspiring and thought provoking social, environmental, outdoor adventure and indigenous films from around the world. Starting April 1 The Orpheum will be removing all COVID-19 restrictions. Some artists and events may still have certain protocols in place, which will be shown on the ticket-purchase page. $4-41. 15 W Aspen Ave.

Doris Harper-White Community Playhouse:

Theatrikos Theatre Company’s Steel Magnolias. A group of southern ladies in a small-town Louisiana face life’s challenges together. Fridays-Sundays through April 17. Proof of vaccination upon entry is required. $18-$24. 11 W Cherry Ave.

Liminal:

Bi-monthly art therapy workshop. Second and fourth Thursday of every month. Free. 4 p.m. 217 S San Francisco St.

Shift FLG:

Shift Sunday Supper Club. Every week. A members-only, whole new way to experience Shift through monthly curated meals for two or for four. Bring the best of Shift as well as new off-menu creations right into your home. Sundays 2-4 p.m. 107 N. San Francisco St. Visit www.shiftflg.com to sign up.

Various venues:

2022 Northern Arizona Book Festival. April 1-10. In-person and online readings, panels and events. Author lineup and event details at www.noazbookfest.org.

Visible Difference:

Oil painting for all levels. Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $50 per lesson. Watercolor for all levels, Thursdays April 7-September 29. $40 per session. 116 S Beaver St. 774-3349.

Thu/4.7

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Franks & Deans with The Surfside IV and Critical Miss. 8 p.m. Free. 15 N WC Riles St.

Museum Club:

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival. $4-41. 15 W Aspen Ave.

Coconino Center for the Arts:

Northern Arizona Book Festival. Whatever the Weather Series in Environmental Humanities. Featuring Ash Davidson, Chris Kalman and more. 7 p.m. 2300 N Fort Valley Rd. Masks required. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required upon entry.

Brews & Cues:

Brews & Cues Movie Night. A new movie every Thursday. The Dark Knight. 8 p.m. 3 S Beaver St. 779-0079

Fri/4.8

MUSIC EVENTS

Flagstaff Brewing Company:

Zeta. South American psychedelic rock via Venezuela. Afro-Caribbean rhythms and cumbia and calypso influences. 9 p.m. Free. 16 E Route 66

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival. $4-41. 15 W Aspen Ave.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Sat/4.9

MUSIC EVENTS

Flagstaff Brewing Company:

Harvest: A night of poetry and jazz music. Free. Signup at 9:30 p.m., show at 10 p.m. 16 E Route 66.

Yucca North:

BONNIE X CLYDE. Get ready to dance. 9 p.m. $20. 15 N WC Riles St.

Gopher Hole:

Pineo & Loeb. Canadian electronic DJ duo. With House music makers CHKLZ. 9 p.m. 23 N Leroux St.

Hotel Monte Vista:

JJCnV, FAT Gray Cat, The Gnomes. 9 p.m. 100 N San Francisco St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival. $4-41. 15 W Aspen Ave.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Northern Arizona Book Festival. Indigenous Story Time. 11 a.m. Abalone Mountain Press presents Taté Walker and Boderra Joe. 12 p.m. Maker activity with author Amber McCrary. 1 p.m. Free. 3101 N Fort Valley Rd.

Flagstaff Brewing Company:

BIPOC Open Mic Night. Part of the Northern Arizona Book Festival. Sig nup at www.noazbookest.org. 8 p.m. 16 W Route 66.

High Country Humane:

High Country Humane Art Show Fundraiser hosted by Flagstaff Crafters Guild. 11665 N. U.S. Highway 8. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The HeArt Box:

Botanical Art Linocut Workshop with Jill Sans. $85. 12-4 p.m. 17 N. San Francisco St.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival: Panel discussion. The Reemergence of Glen Canyon. 108 E. Route 66. 2:45-3:45 p.m.

Buffalo Park:

McMillan Mesa Community Celebration. With Aspen Dirt Band and Tha Yoties. 11 a.m. Free. 2400 N Gemini Rd.

Sun/4.10

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Bucked Up Tour featuring Moonshine Bandits. 7-11 p.m. 3404 E. Route 66.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival. $4-41. 15 W Aspen Ave.

Mon/4.11

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

OhGeesy. With Pressa, Dub The Million Dollar Baby and Tre Orona. $27 general admission. Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. 15 W Aspen Ave.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Wed/4.13

MUSIC EVENTS

Prochnow Auditorium:

Wallows. Alternative indie from L.A. Free for NAU students with ID. $25 general admission. 7-11 p.m. 326 W. Dupont Ave.

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

Orpheum Theater:

Dar Williams. Folk. $27 general admission. Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. 15 W Aspen Ave.

Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge:

Raised on TV. 9:30 p.m. 100 N San Francisco St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Thu/4.14

MUSIC EVENTS

KickStand Cafe:

Never Ending Artist. An improvisation performance by Isabella Heigl (painting) and Agustín Castilla-Ávila (electric guitars) inspired by the songwriting and philosophy of Bob Dylan, and proposing a interdisciplinary approach to artistic practice. Free. Masks required. 7:30 p.m. 719 N Humphreys St.

Museum Club:

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66

VARIOUS EVENTS

Brews & Cues:

Thursday Movie Night. The Other Guys. 8 p.m. 3 S Beaver St. 779-0079

Fri/4.15

MUSIC EVENTS

Ardrey Memorial Auditorium:

Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra Earth Day Celebration Concert. 7:30 p.m. $9.50-$75. 1115 S Knoles Dr.

Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge:

The Radolescents. Punk legends featuring Rikk Agnew of Christian Death and Casey Royer of D.I. 9 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Reel Rock 16. The latest epic climbing films. Must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the event. $22. Doors 5:30 p.m. Show 6:30 p.m. 15 W Aspen Ave.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Sat/4.16

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience. $20. Doors 6:30 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. 15 W Aspen Ave.

Flagstaff Brewing Company:

Ultraviolet Communication with special guest Metropolis Man. Free. 9 p.m. 16 E Route 66.

Yucca North:

SoDown. A mixture of electronic subgenres. 8 p.m. $15 for the early birds. 15 N WC Riles St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center:

Adult workshop: Food fermentation for health and flavor. $30 for the general public, $25 for Willow Bend members. Must sign up in advance. 703 E Sawmill Rd. 779-1745.

The HeArt Box:

Art of Intention, Bravery Mandala Workshop with Jill Sans. $75. 12-4 p.m. 17 N. San Francisco St.

Sun/4.17

VARIOUS EVENTS

Shift FLG:

Shift Sunday Supper Club. Every week. A members-only, whole new way to experience Shift through monthly curated meals for two or for four. Bring the best of Shift as well as new off-menu creations right into your home. Sundays 2-4 p.m. 107 N. San Francisco St. Visit www.shiftflg.com to sign up.

Mon/4.18

VARIOUS EVENTS

Visible Difference:

Urban Sketchers. Five-day workshop. Mondays. April 18-May 16. 3-5 p.m. $85. 116 S Beaver St. 774-3349.

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Tue/4.19

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters. With Fran Moran & The Nervous Wrecks. $30 ahead of time, $33 day of show. Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m. 15 W Aspen Ave.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Sunwest Bank:

Theatrikos Theatre Company improv workshop. Play Improv games in a safe, supportive environment. Free. 1-2:30 p.m. 121 E. Birch Ave.

Prochnow Auditorium:

Medical Apartheid and Race with award-winning author Harriet Washington. 7-9 p.m. 317 W. Dupont Ave.

Cline Library:

CAL/SBS Film Series. Into the Wild. 7 p.m. 1001 Knoles Dr.

Wed/4.20

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Bad Cop/Bad Cop. Punk from Los Angeles. 7 p.m. $18 in advance, $20 day-of. 15 N WC Riles St.

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Thu/4.21

MUSIC EVENTS

Gopher Hole:

CHASS. Dubstep. $10. 9 p.m. 23 N Leroux St.

Museum Club:

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66

VARIOUS EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

Taco Crawl. Four participating downtown chefs and bartenders will be showcasing their creations with a tasting size portion paired with a drink. There will be 30 minutes to eat and 10 minutes to transition to the next location. $50. 5-8 p.m. Meet at Heritage Square. E Aspen Ave.

Brews & Cues:

Thursday Movie Night. Hook. 8 p.m. 3 S Beaver St. 779-0079

Clifford White Theater:

NAU Department of Theatre's presents Our Town through April 24. $10. 7:30 p.m.

Fri/4.22

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Arise Roots. Reggae from Los Angeles, with guest Kyle Smith. $18 advance, $20 day-of. 7 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Mountain Jam DJ Competition. A panel of three judges will score DJs by difficulty of performance, phrasing, musicality, use of technology and crowd reactions. 7 p.m. 15 W Aspen Ave.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Bright Side Bookshop:

Brianna Madia author of Nowhere for Very Long. $27 with book, $22 without book. 6 p.m. 18 N San Francisco St.

Flagstaff High School:

FHS Powwow. Grand entry 7 p.m. 400 W Elm Ave.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Sat/4.23

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Warsaw Poland Bros with guests The Originals. 7:30 p.m. $12 advance, $15 day-of. 15 N WC Riles St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

High Country Conference Center:

Adult Mountain Spelling Bee. 25th annual bee hosted by the Literacy Center. $55. Includes dinner. 5:30 p.m. 201 W Butler Ave.

Flagstaff High School:

FHS Powwow. Grand entry 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. 400 W Elm Ave.

Bushmaster Park:

Earth Day Celebration. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 3150 N. Alta Vista Dr.

Sun/4.24

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Carvin Jones. Blues. 5-9 p.m. 3404 E. Route 66

Orpheum Theater:

Built to Spill. With Prism Bitch and Itchy Kitty. $25. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. 15 W Aspen Ave.

Mon/4.25

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Wed/4.27

MUSIC EVENTS

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Thu/4.28

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66

VARIOUS EVENTS

Brews & Cues:

Thursday Movie Night. Top Gun. 8 p.m. 3 S Beaver St. 779-0079.

Fri/4.29

MUSIC EVENTS

Museum Club:

Creed Fisher. 7-11 p.m. 3404 E. Route 66.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

NAU 2022 Student Film Festival. 6 p.m. Ticket to main event $9.50, main event plus after-party tickets, $13.50.

Museum Club:

Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Sat/4.30

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater

14th Annual Viola Awards. Viola Awards is back with new panelists, a new venue and new ticket options. More info at www.creativeflagstaff.org.

Sun/5.1

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Marcus King. 25-year-old guitar and songwriting, blues and rock phenom. With guest Hannah Wicklund. $25. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. 15 W. Aspen Ave.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City Hall:

Community Market. 8 a.m.-noon. Every Sunday through Oct. 30. Free. 211 W. Aspen Ave.

Mon/5.2

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum Club:

Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

Wed/5.4

MUSIC EVENTS

Charly's:

Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10 cover. 23 N. Leroux St.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Drinking Horn Mead Hall:

Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.

Brews & Cues:

Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.

Museum Club:

Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.

