April 6–May 3

ONGOING

MONDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Locals Monday. Every Monday from 12–10 p.m. enjoy $2 off non-barrel aged pours 10 oz and higher for Flagstaff locals.

Bingo Night. Play bingo every Monday from 6–8 p.m. $5 entry fee.

Museum Club:

Open Mic Night. Every Monday night from 6–9 p.m. Bands welcome. Many musicians have been asked back for paying gigs.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Hospitality Night. Every Monday, hospitality workers get 20% off their order. Proof of employment required.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

TUESDAY

Flagstaff Brewing Company:

Poet Brews. Poets and writers are welcome to share their work with the public at this open mic. Sign up at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

Jazzercise:

African Dance Class. Lessons focus on the traditional dances from Guinea, West Africa. 6:45–8:15 p.m.

Museum Club:

Line Dance Lessons. Every Tuesday from 5–8 p.m.

Karaoke. Every Tuesday from 9 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Teacher Tuesday. Every Tuesday educators get 15% off wines.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

Unity of Flagstaff:

Join Jackie Labanok for yoga from 10–11 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Brews & Cues:

Brews Trivia. Eight rounds of hosted trivia. Up to 6 people per team. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. $3 Mystery Bags and $2 Jello Shots. 6:30 p.m.

Charly’s Pub and Grill:

Wednesday Night Blues. Presented by Northern Arizona Blues Alliance. 6:30–9 p.m.

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Family Storytime. Every Wednesday from 10:30–11:15 a.m.

Firecreek Coffee:

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic. Share your original songs between 7–10 p.m.

Gopher Hole:

Karaoke & Service Industry Night. Happy Hour prices for service industry personnel from 6 p.m. until close with the singing starting at 9:30 p.m.

Mead Hall:

Trivia Night. Themed categories, including visual and sound, and prizes for the winners. 6–8 p.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Warrior Wednesday. All active military and first responders get 15% off.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

Shift:

Wine Wednesday. Half-priced bottles of wine all evening.

Weatherford Hotel:

Blues Night at Charly’s. Every Wednesday night from 7–9 p.m.

Uptown Pubhouse:

Team Trivia. Join them every Wednesday for what Flagstaffians are calling "the best trivia night in town!” 7:30–9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Dark Sky Brewing:

Trivia Night. TAPP'D Trivia! Thursdays 7–9 p.m. at the DSB Beer Garden

Gopher Hole:

Trivia Night. Doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia starting at 6:30 p.m.

Mead Hall:

GREENLAW. Live Celtic music at the Mead Hall every Thursday at 7 p.m.

Museum Club:

Free Line Dance Lessons from 5–8 p.m.

Free Country Swing Lessons from 7–8 p.m.

Dimes with DJ FRSH. Amazing drink specials from 8 p.m. to close.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Tastings. Stop by between 5 and 7 p.m. to enjoy $20 wine tastings and $5 tastings for club members.

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

FRIDAY

Flag Tag AZ:

Family Friday Laser Tag. Get two games of laser tag for only $10 per person from 12 - 11 p.m.

Jazzercise:

Casino Rueda in Flagstaff. Cuban-style Salsa Dancing followed by social dancing. 7:30–10 p.m.

Museum Club:

Acoustic Happy Hour. Live country music from 5:30–10 p.m. Check the schedule for shows and times.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Tappy Hour. Monday-Friday 12–4 p.m. All wine and beer taps are half off.

SATURDAY

Museum Club:

Live country dance bands every week from 8:30 p.m.–1 a.m.

SUNDAY

Dark Sky Brewery:

Pints and Poses: Yoga at the taproom every Sunday morning from 10:15–11:30 a.m. $15 fee per class.

Sunday Funday. Live music every Sunday at the DSB Beer Garden 4–6 p.m.

Flagstaff City Hall:

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market. Celebrate your community and the hard work of its regional small growers and small businesses at the farmer’s market every Sunday. 8 a.m.–12 p.m.

Jazzercise:

Ballroom social dancing. Dance lesson, open dancing from ballroom and swing to latin dance genres. 5:15–7 p.m.

Museum Club:

Latino Night. Celebrating Latino and Spanish music every Sunday from 9 p.m.–2 a.m.

Oeno Wine Lounge:

Wine Education Night. A 30 minute lesson on wine topics starting at 4:30 p.m. $20 per person.

Yucca North:

Degenerate Bingo For Grown Folks. All supplies included, happy hour specials and prizes for winners. 4–6 p.m.

Thu/4.6

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

2023 Trail Running Film Festival. A diverse array of filmmakers shares their stories of adventure, inclusivity, wilderness, art and diversity in the trail and ultra community. 6:30–11:55 p.m.

Gopher Hole:

Popcorn, Ping Pong and Board Games. Every Thursday in April, enjoy hours of fun and games with complimentary popcorn. 6 p.m.

Fri/4.7

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Hemlock. Heavy metal band from Las Vegas, Nevada with chugging riffs, rhythmic grooves and catchy-ass lyrics. 7–11:55 p.m.

Gopher Hole:

The Hourglass Cats. A desert reggae and rock ‘n’ roll collective based out of Phoenix. 9:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theater:

“25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” This musical is a fast-paced, interactive, crowd-pleaser with hilarious and catchy songs. 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

First Friday Art Walk. Join Downtown Flagstaff between 5–9 p.m. for a series of special art exhibitions from local vendors, live music and more.

Flagstaff Aquaplex:

13th Annual Small Business and Community Health Fair. Features free health screenings, fitness advice, health insurance and wellness information. 7 a.m.–12 p.m.

Coconino County Cooperative Extension:

Flagstaff Community Seed Swap. Get your free seed bomb and learn about the resources available to you to help conserve water. 4–7 p.m.

Creative Spirits Downtown:

Grand Opening Ceremony. Half-priced special class to celebrate the opening of their downtown branch. 5:30–8 p.m.

Sat/4.8

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Israel Vibration. Pure Jamaican reggae from a trio of harmony masters. 7–11:59 p.m.

Charly’s Pub and Grill:

Jacqui Foreman. Local and soulful singer-songwriter that delivers an eclectic mix of folk and classic rock. 6:30–9 p.m.

Gopher Hole:

DJ P-Phunk. Listen and dance to some killer tracks with DJ P-Phunk. 9:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Bikini Bottom Bash. Grab your bubble buddies and show off your moves to “Electric Zoo” and other beats dropped by DJ Granger. 8–11:55 p.m.

Flagstaff Extreme:

2023 Tillman Honor Run. Annual 4.2-mile run to honor the legacy and impact of former Sun Devil and Army Ranger, Pat Tillman. 9 a.m.

Creative Spirits Downtown:

Creative Kids Painting Classes. Drop your kids off for 90 minutes of shop time or stick around and paint with them for a fun, creative afternoon. This week’s theme: Let it Bee. 4–5:30 p.m.

Theatrikos Theater:

“25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” This musical is a fast-paced, interactive, crowd-pleaser with hilarious and catchy songs. 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Willow Bend:

Annual Eagle Celebration. Celebrate the beauty of eagles with Liberty Wildlife and the Arizona Watchable Wildlife Experience. 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Lake Mary Water Treatment Plant:

Free tour. Learn about the water treatment process in this tour presented by the City of Flagstaff. Must sign up. 10–11:30 a.m.

Sun/4.9

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theater:

“25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” This musical is a fast-paced, interactive, crowd-pleaser with hilarious and catchy songs. 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Mon/4.10

VARIOUS EVENTS

NAU’s International Pavilion-Auditorium 101A:

The Better World Film Series. Special event with free food and DIY information on how to conserve water. Today’s film: “Truth Tellers,” presented by Professor Ted Martinez. 6–8 p.m.

Tue/4.11

VARIOUS EVENTS

NAU’s International Pavilion-Flex Lab 106:

The Better World Film Series. Special event with free food and DIY information on how to conserve water. Today’s film: “Last Call at the Oasis,” presented by Flagstaff Water. 6–8 p.m.

Wed/4.12

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

The Wood Brothers. A folk-rock, roots band, touring for their seventh studio album, “Kingdom in my Mind.” 6–11:55 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

NAU Student Union:

NAU Open Market. Learn how to be more efficient with your water usage and celebrate Water Awareness Month. 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

NAU’s International Pavilion-Auditorium 101A:

The Better World Film Series. Special event with free food and DIY information on how to conserve water. Today’s film: “The Monarch,” presented by SSLUG and the Flagstaff Sustainability Office. 6–8 p.m.

Thu/4.13

MUSIC EVENTS

Dark Sky Brewing:

Jazz Funk Trio. Josh Moore and the Jazz Funk Trio plays every second Thursday of each month. 5–7 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

21st Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival. Celebrate the wonder of nature and humanity through the lens of non-fiction filmmakers from the American West and beyond.

Gopher Hole:

Popcorn, Ping Pong and Board Games. Every Thursday in April, enjoy hours of fun and games with complimentary popcorn. 6 p.m.

Fri/4.14

MUSIC EVENTS

Ardrey Auditorium:

Haydn and Beethoven: Victory in Times of Struggle. In the season finale of their 73rd season, Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra is joined by NAU Shrine of the Ages to perform works by two of classical music’s most genius composers. 7:30 p.m.

Charly’s Pub and Grill:

Tommy Dukes and Roger Smith. Local blues musicians perform from 6:30–9 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

City of Flagstaff Job Fair. Talk with PROSE, FPD, Public Works, and other city departments to hear about current job openings, learn how to create a resume and cover letter, participate in mock interviews, and more. 12–5 p.m.

High Country Motor Lodge:

Star Party. Join astronomers from Lowell Observatory for an evening under the stars. 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

21st Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival. Celebrate the wonder of nature and humanity through the lens of non-fiction filmmakers from the American West and beyond.

Theatrikos Theater:

“25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” This musical is a fast-paced, interactive, crowd-pleaser with hilarious and catchy songs. 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Easton Collection Center Tour. Behind-the-scenes tour of the Platinum LEED-certified Easton Collection Center. 3 - 4 p.m.

Sat/4.15

MUSIC EVENTS

Downtown Flagstaff:

Femme Fest 2023. Music and art festival organized by Mountain Town Sounds to uplift women and femme voices in Arizona. 11–1 a.m.

Yucca North:

Blaze Ya Dead Homie. Gangsta and horrorcore rapper whose stage persona is a resurrected gang member who was killed in the 80s. 7–11:59 p.m.

Gopher Hole:

Matt Miller. Local baritone guitarist and singer-songwriter. 9:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

21st Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival. Celebrate the wonder of nature and humanity through the lens of non-fiction filmmakers from the American West and beyond.

Theatrikos Theater:

“25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” This musical is a fast-paced, interactive, crowd-pleaser with hilarious and catchy songs. 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Creative Spirits Downtown:

Creative Kids Painting Classes. Drop your kids off for 90 minutes of shop time or stick around and paint with them for a fun, creative afternoon. This week’s theme: Quidditch Match. 4–5:30 p.m.

Sun/4.16

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

The Brothers Comatose. Five-piece bluegrass band with a lot of energy. 7–11:59 p.m.

Downtown Flagstaff:

Femme Fest 2023. Music and art festival organized by Mountain Town Sounds to uplift women and femme voices in Arizona. 11–1 a.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Museum of Northern Arizona:

Slow Art Day. Join MNA to pause, look longer and reflect upon the work of Joella Jean Mahoney. 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

21st Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival. Celebrate the wonder of nature and humanity through the lens of non-fiction filmmakers from the American West and beyond.

Theatrikos Theater:

“25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” This musical is a fast-paced, interactive, crowd-pleaser with hilarious and catchy songs. 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Mon/4.17

VARIOUS EVENTS

Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center:

Senior Book Club. Every third Monday, join your fellow seniors to discuss a new book. This month they are discussing “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman. 1–2 p.m.

Tue/4.18

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Movie Tuesday. Every third Tuesday, join the library for movie night. This month’s movie, “The Public.” 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Cline Library Assembly Hall:

NAU Film Series. Join NAU for a free showing of “The Elephant Man.” 7 p.m.

Wed/4.19

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Codefendants. NOFX’s Fat Mike’s newly launched hip hop-new-wave-flamenco project. 7–11:59 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Bright Side Bookshop:

Climate Solution Series. Join the shop in celebrating Water Awareness Month. 6–9 p.m.

Buffalo Park:

"Step Into Health" Walking Club. Every third Wednesday of the month, join North Country HealthCare for a walk between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Thu/4.20

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Vieux Farka Touré. Malian guitarist who’s been compared to Hendrix. 7–11:59 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Gopher Hole:

Popcorn, Ping Pong and Board Games. Every Thursday in April, enjoy hours of fun and games with complimentary popcorn. 6 p.m.

Fri/4.21

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Kalan.FrFr. Collegiate athlete turned burgeoning hip-hop star, channels his emotions into his performance. 9–11:55 p.m.

Yucca North:

Agent Orange. An OG punk rock band that blends punk and surf rock. 7–11:30 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theater:

“25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” This musical is a fast-paced, interactive, crowd-pleaser with hilarious and catchy songs. 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Sat/4.22

VARIOUS EVENTS

Bushmaster Park:

Earth Day Celebration 2023. Join the community in honoring our one and only planet with contests and events that are both fun and sustainable. 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Orpheum Theater:

Spencer James. Winner of the World Series of Comedy in Las Vegas and a regular at the Tropicana and MGM Grand, James is a must-see. 7–11:55 p.m.

Theatrikos Theater:

“25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” This musical is a fast-paced, interactive, crowd-pleaser with hilarious and catchy songs. 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Creative Spirits Downtown:

Creative Kids Painting Classes. Drop your kids off for 90 minutes of shop time or stick around and paint with them for a fun, creative afternoon. This week’s theme: Folk Art Forest. 4–5:30 p.m.

Sun/4.23

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Snail Mail. An indie rock solo project led by guitarist Lindsey Jordan. 7–11 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Theatrikos Theater:

“25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” This musical is a fast-paced, interactive, crowd-pleaser with hilarious and catchy songs. 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Mon/4.24

VARIOUS EVENTS

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Pride in Your Community: LGBT+ History of Flagstaff. Learn more about Flagstaff's LGBTQIA+ history with our group of panelists from the Commission on Diversity Awareness and Flagstaff Pride. 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Tue/4.25

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Sammy Kershaw. Country-music icon, famous for songs like “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” and “Queen of My Double Wide Trailer.” 6:30–11:55 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Cline Library Assembly Hall:

Pathways to Research Speaker Series. Keynote speaker Dr. Kira Banks, Professor of Psychology at Saint Louis University, talks about how experience can lead to systemic change. 6–7 p.m.

Wed/4.26

VARIOUS EVENTS

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Teen Party. Ages 12-17 are welcome to join the library for pizza, crafts, temporary tattoos, a video game tournament and more. 2:30–4 p.m.

NAU Student Union:

NAU Open Market. Learn how to be more efficient with your water usage and celebrate Water Awareness Month. 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Thu/4.27

VARIOUS EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Not Your Mother’s Drag Show. Join NAU’s FLAUNT to witness the incredible tricks and flips of our town’s most talented drag artists. 8–11:55 p.m.

East Flagstaff Community Library:

Flagstaff Water Talk. Join Water Conservation Services to discuss future water conservation endeavors for Flagstaff with Q&A time. 6–7 p.m.

Gopher Hole:

Popcorn, Ping Pong and Board Games. Every Thursday in April, enjoy hours of fun and games with complimentary popcorn. 6 p.m.

Fri/4.28

MUSIC EVENTS

Orpheum Theater:

Drezo. LA-based producer and DJ whose sound has been described as bold, aggressive and malevolent. 8–11:55 p.m.

Charly’s Pub and Grill:

Jacqui Foreman. Local and soulful singer-songwriter that delivers an eclectic mix of folk and classic rock. 6:30–9 p.m.

Sat/4.29

MUSIC EVENTS

Yucca North:

Sway Wild. The artistic collaboration between internationally acclaimed indie folk-rockers Mandy Fer & Dave McGraw. 7–11:59 p.m.

Charly’s Pub and Grill:

Jacqui Foreman. Local and soulful singer-songwriter that delivers an eclectic mix of folk and classic rock. 6:30–9 p.m.

VARIOUS EVENTS

Foundry:

Flagstaff Foundry Variety Show. Join City of Flagstaff Water Services, Water Conservation Program and participate in conservation kit giveaways and learn more about the DIY resources you have to save water and money. 7–10 p.m.

Flagstaff Aquaplex:

Ahoy to Health: Anchors Aweigh to Wellness. Free community event that features free health and dental screenings, free sports physicals and tons of great information about children’s health and wellness. 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Gopher Hole:

Costume Dance Party. Theme to be announced. Check Gopher Hole’s website for updates. 9 p.m.

Willow Bend:

Adult Workshop: Tree Pruning. Learn how to prune trees with ISA Certified Arborist and Municipal Specialist, Tom Hanecak. 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Fort Tuthill County Park:

10th Annual STEM Celebration. STEM City, Flagstaff celebrates the importance of STEM. 1–4 p.m.

Northern Arizona Yoga Center:

How to Stop Self Sabotage for Women. A two-hour workshop exploring the nature of sabotage and how to create boundaries. 1–3 p.m.

Creative Spirits Downtown:

Creative Kids Painting Classes. Drop your kids off for 90 minutes of shop time or stick around and paint with them for a fun, creative afternoon. This week’s theme: Sea Turtles. 4–5:30 p.m.

Sun/4.30

VARIOUS EVENTS

Heritage Square:

Global Market for Girls' Education 2023. Flagstaff student- and teacher-created art for sale, music and dance performances to raise funds for One New Education and provide scholarships for girls in developing countries to go to school. 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Mon/5.1

VARIOUS EVENTS

Cline Library Assembly Hall:

NAU Film Series. Join NAU for a free showing of “Moonrise Kingdom.” 7 p.m.

Tue/5.2

MUSIC EVENTS

Pepsi Amphitheater:

Charley Crockett. An American blues, country and Americana singer, guitarist, and songwriter. Doors: 7 p.m. | Show: 8 p.m.

Wed/5.3

VARIOUS EVENTS

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library:

Game Night. Bring friends, co-workers or family for a night of fun presented by Vault. 5–7:30 p.m.