Open for Business: July 9-15

In the interest of balancing the health and safety of our community with support for our hardworking local businesses, we at Flag Live! have collected an evolving list of restaurants and kitchens working through the pandemic. The following restaurants are open for socially distanced dine in and or patio dining. Masks are required for entry at restaurants open for socially distanced indoor dining and patio dining. Some hours of operation have been affected. Take-out and delivery options available as well, inquire directly with the restaurant for details. For updates and more information, visit the Facebook group #weareopen#weareflagstaf.
Agave Mexican Restaurant: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Take-out or delivery only.
1580 E. Route 66 (928) 774-1429
Aloha Hawaiian BBQ: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Take-out or delivery only.
16 E. Route 66 (928) 774-3922
Altitudes Bar and Grill: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
2 S. Beaver St. (928) 214-8218
Biff’s Bagels: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Take-out or delivery only.
1 S. Beaver Street (928) 226-0424
Brandy’s Restaurant & Bakery: 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1500 E. Cedar Ave. (928) 779-2187
Brix Restaurant & Wine Bar: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
413 N. San Francisco St. (928) 213-1021
Bun Huggers: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
901 S. Milton Rd. (928) 779-3743
Casa Duarte: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Take-out or delivery only.
1000 N. Humphrey St. (928) 606-1500
Charly’s Pub & Grill at the Weatherford: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Thursday through Sunday)
23 N Leroux St. (928) 779-1919
Chili’s Bar & Grill: 11:45 a.m. to 11 p.m.
1500 S. Milton Rd. (928) 774-4546
Coco’s Bakery Restaurant: 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
360 W. Forest Meadows St. (928) 774-8886
Collins Irish Pub and Grill: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
2 N. Leroux St. (928) 214-7363
Cornish Pasty Co.: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
26 S San Francisco St. (928) 440-5196
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
2560 E. Lucky Lane, (928) 773-1524
Criollo Latin Kitchen: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
16 N. San Francisco St. (928) 774-0541
Crystal Creek Sandwich Co.: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
1051 S. Milton Rd. (928) 774-9373
Dara Thai: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
14 S. San Francisco St. (928) 774-0047
Delhi Palace: 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
2700 S. Woodlands Village Blvd. (928) 556-0019
Diablo Burger: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Take-out or delivery only.
120 N. Leroux St. (928) 774-3274
Downtown Diner: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
7 E. Aspen Ave. (928) 774-3492
Ewa Thai Cuisine: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
110 S. San Francisco St. (928) 774-4060
Fratelli Pizza: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
119 W. Phoenix Ave., 1850 N. Fort Valley Rd., 2120 N. 4th St. (Take-out or delivery only at 4th Street). (928) 774-9200
Grand Canyon Brewing and Distillery: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
1800 S. Milton Rd. (928) 774-1114
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
601 E. Piccadilly Dr. (928) 774- 9038
Himalayan Grill: 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
801 S. Milton Rd. (928) 213-5444
Hot Wok Restaurant: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
1451 S. Milton Rd. (928) 239-3176
Jitter’s Lunchbox: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
3504 E. Route 66, (928) 526-3277
Josephine’s Modern American Bistro: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
503 N. Humphreys St. (928) 779-3400
La Fonda: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
1900 N. Second St. (928) 779-0296
Lumberyard Brewing Company: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
5 S. San Francisco St. (928) 779-2739
Majerle’s Sports Grill: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
102 E. Route 66 (928) 774-6463
Martanne’s Burrito Palace: 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
112 E. Route 66 (928) 773-4701
Mike & Ronda’s, The Place: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
3518 E. Rt. 66, (928) 526-8138
MPM Pho: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
2112 N. 4th St. (928) 714-9999
My Pita Wrap: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
1800 S. Milton Rd. (928) 226-0021
The Northern Pines: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
2200 E. Butler Ave (928) 266-1929
The Oakmont: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
2380 N. Oakmont Dr. (928) 526-7990
Oregano’s: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
1061 S. Plaza Way, 980 N. Country Club Dr. (928) 773-8600
Over Easy: 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
2500 S. Woodlands Village Blvd. (928) 213-3410
Pita Jungle: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
320 S. Regent St. (928) 774-0086
Pizzicletta: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
203 W. Phoenix Ave. (928) 774-3242
The REAL Kitchen: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Take-out or delivery only.
1509 S. Milton Rd. (928) 440-5579
Red Lobster: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
2500 S. Beulah Blvd. (928) 556-9604
Satchmo’s BBQ: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Friday through Sunday)
2320 N. 4th St. (928) 774-7292
SoSoBa: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
12 E. Route 66 (928) 774-3471
Shift: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
107 N. San Francisco St. (928) 440-5135
Ski Lift Lodge Restaurant: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
6355 N. Highway 180 (928) 774-0729
Tacos Los Altos: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Take-out or delivery only.
3650 E. Route 66, 2500 S. Woodlands Village Blvd. (928) 714-1012
El Tapatio: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
2004 E. Route 66 (928) 774-3530
Texas Roadhouse: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
2201 E. Route 66 (928) 522-9247
The Toasted Owl: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
12 S. Mike’s Pike (928) 774-5326
Whisk and Whisky: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
601 E. Piccadilly Dr. (928) 440-5546
Wildflower Bread Company: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
530 E. Piccadilly Dr. (928) 233-5010
