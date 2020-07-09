Open for Business: July 9-15
0 comments

Open for Business: July 9-15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PERFECTLY PLATED (copy)

Phoenix-based Over Easy opened its Flagstaff location in July of 2018 at 2500 S. Woodlands Village Blvd. after a four-year search for the perfect location. The restaurant is currently open for dine-in and take out daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photo by Ben Shanahan

In the interest of balancing the health and safety of our community with support for our hardworking local businesses, we at Flag Live! have collected an evolving list of restaurants and kitchens working through the pandemic. The following restaurants are open for socially distanced dine in and or patio dining. Masks are required for entry at restaurants open for socially distanced indoor dining and patio dining. Some hours of operation have been affected. Take-out and delivery options available as well, inquire directly with the restaurant for details. For updates and more information, visit the Facebook group #weareopen#weareflagstaf.

Agave Mexican Restaurant: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Take-out or delivery only.

1580 E. Route 66 (928) 774-1429

Aloha Hawaiian BBQ: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Take-out or delivery only.

16 E. Route 66 (928) 774-3922

Altitudes Bar and Grill: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

2 S. Beaver St. (928) 214-8218 

Biff’s Bagels: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Take-out or delivery only.

1 S. Beaver Street (928) 226-0424

Brandy’s Restaurant & Bakery: 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1500 E. Cedar Ave. (928) 779-2187 

Brix Restaurant & Wine Bar: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

413 N. San Francisco St. (928) 213-1021

Bun Huggers: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

901 S. Milton Rd. (928) 779-3743

Casa Duarte: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Take-out or delivery only.

1000 N. Humphrey St. (928) 606-1500

Charly’s Pub & Grill at the Weatherford: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Thursday through Sunday)

23 N Leroux St. (928) 779-1919

Chili’s Bar & Grill: 11:45 a.m. to 11 p.m.

1500 S. Milton Rd. (928) 774-4546

Coco’s Bakery Restaurant: 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

360 W. Forest Meadows St. (928) 774-8886

Collins Irish Pub and Grill: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

2 N. Leroux St. (928) 214-7363

Cornish Pasty Co.: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

26 S San Francisco St. (928) 440-5196

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

2560 E. Lucky Lane, (928) 773-1524

Criollo Latin Kitchen: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

16 N. San Francisco St. (928) 774-0541

Crystal Creek Sandwich Co.: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

1051 S. Milton Rd. (928) 774-9373

Dara Thai: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

14 S. San Francisco St. (928) 774-0047

Delhi Palace: 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

2700 S. Woodlands Village Blvd. (928) 556-0019

Diablo Burger: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Take-out or delivery only.

120 N. Leroux St. (928) 774-3274

Downtown Diner: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

7 E. Aspen Ave. (928) 774-3492

Ewa Thai Cuisine: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

110 S. San Francisco St. (928) 774-4060

Fratelli Pizza: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

119 W. Phoenix Ave., 1850 N. Fort Valley Rd., 2120 N. 4th St. (Take-out or delivery only at 4th Street). (928) 774-9200

Grand Canyon Brewing and Distillery: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

1800 S. Milton Rd. (928) 774-1114

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

601 E. Piccadilly Dr. (928) 774- 9038

Himalayan Grill: 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

801 S. Milton Rd. (928) 213-5444

Hot Wok Restaurant: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

1451 S. Milton Rd. (928) 239-3176

Jitter’s Lunchbox: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

3504 E. Route 66, (928) 526-3277

Josephine’s Modern American Bistro: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

503 N. Humphreys St. (928) 779-3400

La Fonda: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

1900 N. Second St. (928) 779-0296

Lumberyard Brewing Company: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

5 S. San Francisco St. (928) 779-2739

Majerle’s Sports Grill: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

102 E. Route 66 (928) 774-6463

Martanne’s Burrito Palace: 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

112 E. Route 66 (928) 773-4701

Mike & Ronda’s, The Place: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

3518 E. Rt. 66, (928) 526-8138

MPM Pho: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

2112 N. 4th St. (928) 714-9999

My Pita Wrap: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

1800 S. Milton Rd. (928) 226-0021

The Northern Pines: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

2200 E. Butler Ave (928) 266-1929

The Oakmont: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

2380 N. Oakmont Dr. (928) 526-7990

Oregano’s: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

1061 S. Plaza Way, 980 N. Country Club Dr. (928) 773-8600

Over Easy: 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2500 S. Woodlands Village Blvd. (928) 213-3410

Pita Jungle: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

320 S. Regent St. (928) 774-0086

Pizzicletta: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

203 W. Phoenix Ave. (928) 774-3242

The REAL Kitchen: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Take-out or delivery only.

1509 S. Milton Rd. (928) 440-5579

Red Lobster: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

2500 S. Beulah Blvd. (928) 556-9604

Satchmo’s BBQ: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Friday through Sunday)

2320 N. 4th St. (928) 774-7292

SoSoBa: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

12 E. Route 66 (928) 774-3471

Shift: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

107 N. San Francisco St. (928) 440-5135

Ski Lift Lodge Restaurant: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

6355 N. Highway 180 (928) 774-0729

Tacos Los Altos: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Take-out or delivery only.

3650 E. Route 66, 2500 S. Woodlands Village Blvd. (928) 714-1012

 

El Tapatio: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

2004 E. Route 66 (928) 774-3530

Texas Roadhouse: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

2201 E. Route 66 (928) 522-9247

The Toasted Owl: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

12 S. Mike’s Pike (928) 774-5326

Whisk and Whisky: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

601 E. Piccadilly Dr. (928) 440-5546

Wildflower Bread Company: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

530 E. Piccadilly Dr. (928) 233-5010

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News