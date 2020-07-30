Open for Business: July 30-Aug. 5
In the interest of balancing the health and safety of our community with support for our hardworking local businesses, we at Flag Live! have collected an evolving list of restaurants and kitchens working through the pandemic. Masks are required for entry at restaurants open for socially distanced indoor dining and patio dining, and to pick up take-out orders. Some hours of operation have been affected. Take-out and delivery options are available at many restaurants as well, inquire directly with the restaurant for details.

This list is being constantly updated. For businesses not listed, please contact calendar@flaglive.com and provide the relevant information. For those listed, please let us know if any of the info is incorrect or is changing. For updates and more information, visit the Facebook group #weareopen#weareflagstaff.

Agave Mexican Restaurant: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Take-out or delivery only. 1580 E. Route 66 (928) 774-1429

Aloha Hawaiian BBQ: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Take-out or delivery only. 16 E. Route 66 (928) 774-3922

Altitudes Bar and Grill: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. 2 S. Beaver St. (928) 214-8218 

Aspen Deli: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 20 N. Beaver St. (928) 440-5176

Bandera Tacos: 4 to 8 p.m. 11 E. Aspen Ave. (928) 440-5403

Beaver Street Brewery: 3 to 8 p.m. 11 S. Beaver St. (928) 779-0079

Biff’s Bagels: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Take-out or delivery only. 1 S. Beaver Street (928) 226-0424

Brandy’s Café: 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 18 S. Beaver St. (928) 774-8301

Brandy’s Restaurant & Bakery: 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1500 E. Cedar Ave. (928) 779-2187 

Brix Restaurant & Wine Bar: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. 413 N. San Francisco St. (928) 213-1021

Bun Huggers: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. 901 S. Milton Rd. (928) 779-3743

Casa Duarte: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Take-out or delivery only. 1000 N. Humphrey St. (928) 606-1500

Cedar House Coffee Shop: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2009 E. Cedar Ave. (928) 679-5976

Charly’s Pub & Grill at the Weatherford: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday-Sunday. 23 N Leroux St. (928) 779-1919

Chili’s Bar & Grill: 11:45 a.m. to 11 p.m. 1500 S. Milton Rd. (928) 774-4546

Chopstix Vietnamese Kitchen: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Take-out or delivery only. 601 E. Piccadilly Dr. (928) 440-5190

Coco’s Bakery Restaurant: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 5 to 8 p.m. (9 p.m. Friday and Saturday). 360 W. Forest Meadows St. (928) 774-8886

Collins Irish Pub and Grill: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 2 N. Leroux St. (928) 214-7363

Cornish Pasty Co.: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 26 S San Francisco St. (928) 440-5196

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. 2560 E. Lucky Lane, (928) 773-1524

Criollo Latin Kitchen: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. 16 N. San Francisco St. (928) 774-0541

The Crown Railroad Café: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. 3300 E. Route 66. (928) 522-9237

Crystal Creek Sandwich Co.: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 1051 S. Milton Rd. (928) 774-9373

Dara Thai: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 14 S. San Francisco St. (928) 774-0047

Delhi Palace: 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 2700 S. Woodlands Village Blvd. (928) 556-0019

Diablo Burger: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Take-out or delivery only. 120 N. Leroux St. (928) 774-3274

Downtown Diner: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. 7 E. Aspen Ave. (928) 774-3492

Eat n Run: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday. 25 percent off during Happy Hour, every day from 2-4 p.m. 2400 E. Route 66. (928) 679-9818

El Capitan Fresh Mexican Grill: 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday-Sunday. Take-out only. 1800 S. Milton Rd. (928) 774-1083

Elevated Pizza Co.: Noon to 7 p.m. 4650 N. Highway 89 inside the Flagstaff Mall. (928) 526-0069

El Tapatio: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. 2004 E. Route 66. (928) 774-3530

Ewa’s Thai Cuisine: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. 110 S. San Francisco St. (928) 774-4060

Flagstaff Community Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Maximum 50 people allowed in at a time. No pets, no sampling. 400 W. Elm Ave. at Flagstaff High School.

Fratelli Pizza: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. 119 W. Phoenix Ave., 1850 N. Fort Valley Rd., 2120 N. 4th St. (Take-out or delivery only at 4th Street). (928) 774-9200

Go Sushi: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Take-out and delivery only. 1411 S. Milton Rd. (928) 440-5001

Grand Canyon Brewing and Distillery: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 1800 S. Milton Rd. (928) 774-1114

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 601 E. Piccadilly Dr. (928) 774- 9038

Himalayan Grill: Noon to 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. 801 S. Milton Rd. (928) 213-5444

Hot Wok Restaurant: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 1451 S. Milton Rd. (928) 239-3176

Il Rosso’s Pizzeria & Bar: 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Take-out only. 6 E. Aspen Ave. (928) 440-5272

Java Juice Café: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. 1530 S. Riordan Ranch St. (928) 774-1034

Jitter’s Lunchbox: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 3504 E. Route 66, (928) 526-3277

Josephine’s Modern American Bistro: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. 503 N. Humphreys St. (928) 779-3400

Kachina Downtown Restaurant: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Take-out only. 522 E. Route 66. (928) 779-1944

Kokiyo: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 116 S. San Francisco St. (928) 774-1555

La Fonda: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1900 N. Second St. (928) 779-0296

Lotus Lounge: 3-8 p.m. Take-out and delivery only. 106 N. San Francisco St. (928) 440-5568

Lumberyard Brewing Company: 3 to 8:30 p.m. 5 S. San Francisco St. (928) 779-2739

Macy’s Coffee House: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Take-out only. 14 S. Beaver St. (928) 774-2243

Majerle’s Sports Grill: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 102 E. Route 66 (928) 774-6463

Martanne’s Burrito Palace: 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. 112 E. Route 66 (928) 773-4701

Mary’s Café: 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. 7136 N. US Highway 89. (928) 526-0008

Mike & Ronda’s The Place: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. 3518 E. Route 66, (928) 526-8138

Morning Glory Café: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 115 S. San Francisco St. (928) 774-3705

Mozelle’s Downtown Bakery: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. 6 E. Aspen Ave. (928) 774-5418

MPM Pho: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 2112 N. 4th St. (928) 714-9999

My Pita Wrap: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 1800 S. Milton Rd. (928) 226-0021

NiMarco’s Pizza: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Take-out and delivery only. 101 S. Beaver St., 3715 N. Kaspar Dr., 1800 S. Milton Rd. (928) 779-0024

The Northern Pines: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. 2200 E. Butler Ave (928) 266-1929

The Oakmont: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. 2380 N. Oakmont Dr. (928) 526-7990

Oregano’s: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 1061 S. Plaza Way, 980 N. Country Club Dr. (928) 773-8600

Over Easy: 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2500 S. Woodlands Village Blvd. (928) 213-3410

Pato Thai: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5 to 9 p.m. Take-out and delivery only. 20 E. Route 66. (928) 213-1825

Pita Jungle: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 320 S. Regent St. (928) 774-0086

The Pizza Patio: 4 to 10 p.m. 109 E. Phoenix Ave. (928) 779-4000

Pizzicletta: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. 203 W. Phoenix Ave. (928) 774-3242

Proper Meats + Provisions: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 110 E. Route 66. (928) 774-9001

The REAL Kitchen: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Take-out or delivery only. 1509 S. Milton Rd. (928) 440-5579

Red Curry Vegan Kitchen: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 to 9 p.m. Closed Tuesday. 10 N. San Francisco St. (928) 774-3050

Red Lobster: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. 2500 S. Beulah Blvd. (928) 556-9604

Route 66 Dog Haus: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. Take-out only. 1302 E. Route 66. (928) 774-3211

Satchmo’s BBQ: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 2320 N. 4th St. (928) 774-7292

Someburros: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. 320 S. Regent St. (928) 214-8226

SoSoBa: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Take-out or delivery only. 12 E. Route 66 (928) 774-3471

Shift: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. 107 N. San Francisco St. (928) 440-5135

Ski Lift Lodge Restaurant: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. 6355 N. Highway 180 (928) 774-0729

Tacos Los Altos: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Take-out or delivery only. 3650 E. Route 66, 2500 S. Woodlands Village Blvd. (928) 714-1012

El Tapatio: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. 2004 E. Route 66 (928) 774-3530

Texas Roadhouse: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. 2201 E. Route 66 (928) 522-9247

The Toasted Owl: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 12 S. Mike’s Pike (928) 774-5326

Whisk and Whisky: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. 601 E. Piccadilly Dr. (928) 440-5546

Wildflower Bread Company: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 530 E. Piccadilly Dr. (928) 233-5010

Your Pie: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 2619 S. Woodlands Village Blvd. (928) 440-5500

