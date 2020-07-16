Open for Business: July 16-22

In the interest of balancing the health and safety of our community with support for our hardworking local businesses, we at Flag Live! have collected an evolving list of restaurants and kitchens working through the pandemic. Masks are required for entry at restaurants open for socially distanced indoor dining and patio dining, and to pick up take-out orders. Some hours of operation have been affected. Take-out and delivery options are available at many restaurants as well, inquire directly with the restaurant for details.
This list is being constantly updated. For businesses not listed, please contact calendar@flaglive.com and provide the relevant information. For those listed, please let us know if any of the info is incorrect or is changing. For updates and more information, visit the Facebook group #weareopen#weareflagstaff.
Agave Mexican Restaurant: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Take-out or delivery only.
1580 E. Route 66 (928) 774-1429
Aloha Hawaiian BBQ: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Take-out or delivery only.
16 E. Route 66 (928) 774-3922
Altitudes Bar and Grill: 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
2 S. Beaver St. (928) 214-8218
Bandera Tacos: 4 to 8 p.m.
11 E. Aspen Ave. (928) 440-5403
Beaver Street Brewery: 3 to 8 p.m.
11 S. Beaver St. (928) 779-0079
Biff’s Bagels: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Take-out or delivery only.
1 S. Beaver Street (928) 226-0424
Brandy’s Restaurant & Bakery: 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1500 E. Cedar Ave. (928) 779-2187
Brix Restaurant & Wine Bar: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
413 N. San Francisco St. (928) 213-1021
Bun Huggers: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
901 S. Milton Rd. (928) 779-3743
Casa Duarte: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Take-out or delivery only.
1000 N. Humphrey St. (928) 606-1500
Cedar House Coffee Shop: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
2009 E. Cedar Ave. (928) 679-5976
Charly’s Pub & Grill at the Weatherford: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Thursday through Sunday)
23 N Leroux St. (928) 779-1919
Chili’s Bar & Grill: 11:45 a.m. to 11 p.m.
1500 S. Milton Rd. (928) 774-4546
Chopstix Vietnamese Kitchen: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Take-out or delivery only.
601 E. Piccadilly Dr. (928) 440-5190
Coco’s Bakery Restaurant: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 5 to 8 p.m. (9 p.m. Friday and Saturday)
360 W. Forest Meadows St. (928) 774-8886
Collins Irish Pub and Grill: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
2 N. Leroux St. (928) 214-7363
Cornish Pasty Co.: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
26 S San Francisco St. (928) 440-5196
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
2560 E. Lucky Lane, (928) 773-1524
Criollo Latin Kitchen: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
16 N. San Francisco St. (928) 774-0541
Crystal Creek Sandwich Co.: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
1051 S. Milton Rd. (928) 774-9373
Dara Thai: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
14 S. San Francisco St. (928) 774-0047
Delhi Palace: 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
2700 S. Woodlands Village Blvd. (928) 556-0019
Diablo Burger: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Take-out or delivery only.
120 N. Leroux St. (928) 774-3274
Downtown Diner: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
7 E. Aspen Ave. (928) 774-3492
Eat n Run Café: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday. 25 percent off during Happy Hour, every day from 2-4 p.m.
2400 E. Route 66. (928) 679-9818
El Capitan Fresh Mexican Grill: 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday and Tuesday. Take-out only.
1800 S. Milton Rd. (928) 774-1083
Elevated Pizza Co.: Noon to 7 p.m.
4650 N. Highway 89 inside the Flagstaff Mall. (928) 526-0069
El Tapatio: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
2004 E. Route 66. (928) 774-3530
Ewa’s Thai Cuisine: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
110 S. San Francisco St. (928) 774-4060
Flagstaff Community Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Maximum 50 people allowed in at a time. No pets, no sampling.
400 W. Elm Ave. at Flagstaff High School.
Fratelli Pizza: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
119 W. Phoenix Ave., 1850 N. Fort Valley Rd., 2120 N. 4th St. (Take-out or delivery only at 4th Street). (928) 774-9200
Go Sushi: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Take-out and delivery only.
1411 S. Milton Rd. (928) 440-5001
Grand Canyon Brewing and Distillery: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
1800 S. Milton Rd. (928) 774-1114
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
601 E. Piccadilly Dr. (928) 774- 9038
Himalayan Grill: 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
801 S. Milton Rd. (928) 213-5444
Hot Wok Restaurant: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
1451 S. Milton Rd. (928) 239-3176
Il Rosso’s Pizzeria & Bar: 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Take-out only.
6 E. Aspen Ave. (928) 440-5272
Java Juice Café: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
1530 S. Riordan Ranch St. (928) 774-1034
Jitter’s Lunchbox: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
3504 E. Route 66, (928) 526-3277
Josephine’s Modern American Bistro: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
503 N. Humphreys St. (928) 779-3400
Kachina Downtown Restaurant: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Take-out only.
522 E. Route 66. (928) 779-1944
Kokiyo: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
116 S. San Francisco St. (928) 774-1555
La Fonda: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
1900 N. Second St. (928) 779-0296
Lotus Lounge: 3-8 p.m. Take-out and delivery only.
106 N. San Francisco St. (928) 440-5568
Lumberyard Brewing Company: 3 to 8:30 p.m.
5 S. San Francisco St. (928) 779-2739
Macy’s Coffee House: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Take-out only.
14 S. Beaver St. (928) 774-2243
Majerle’s Sports Grill: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
102 E. Route 66 (928) 774-6463
Martanne’s Burrito Palace: 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
112 E. Route 66 (928) 773-4701
Mary’s Café: 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
7136 N. US Highway 89. (928) 526-0008
Mike & Ronda’s, The Place: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
3518 E. Rt. 66, (928) 526-8138
Morning Glory Café: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
115 S. San Francisco St. (928) 774-3705
MPM Pho: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
2112 N. 4th St. (928) 714-9999
My Pita Wrap: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
1800 S. Milton Rd. (928) 226-0021
NiMarco’s Pizza: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Take-out and delivery only.
101 S. Beaver St., 3715 N. Kaspar Dr., 1800 S. Milton Rd. (928) 779-0024
The Northern Pines: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
2200 E. Butler Ave (928) 266-1929
The Oakmont: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
2380 N. Oakmont Dr. (928) 526-7990
Oregano’s: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
1061 S. Plaza Way, 980 N. Country Club Dr. (928) 773-8600
Over Easy: 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
2500 S. Woodlands Village Blvd. (928) 213-3410
Pato Thai: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5 to 9 p.m. Take-out and delivery only.
20 E. Route 66. (928) 213-1825
Pita Jungle: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
320 S. Regent St. (928) 774-0086
The Pizza Patio: 4 to 10 p.m.
109 E. Phoenix Ave. (928) 779-4000
Pizzicletta: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
203 W. Phoenix Ave. (928) 774-3242
Proper Meats + Provisions: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
110 E. Route 66. (928) 774-9001
The REAL Kitchen: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Take-out or delivery only.
1509 S. Milton Rd. (928) 440-5579
Red Curry Vegan Kitchen: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 to 9 p.m. Closed Tuesday.
10 N. San Francisco St. (928) 774-3050
Red Lobster: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
2500 S. Beulah Blvd. (928) 556-9604
Route 66 Dog Haus: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. Take-out only.
1302 E. Route 66. (928) 774-3211
Satchmo’s BBQ: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Friday through Sunday)
2320 N. 4th St. (928) 774-7292
Someburros: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
320 S. Regent St. (928) 214-8226
SoSoBa: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Take-out or delivery only.
12 E. Route 66 (928) 774-3471
Shift: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
107 N. San Francisco St. (928) 440-5135
Ski Lift Lodge Restaurant: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
6355 N. Highway 180 (928) 774-0729
Tacos Los Altos: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Take-out or delivery only.
3650 E. Route 66, 2500 S. Woodlands Village Blvd. (928) 714-1012
El Tapatio: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
2004 E. Route 66 (928) 774-3530
Texas Roadhouse: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
2201 E. Route 66 (928) 522-9247
The Toasted Owl: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
12 S. Mike’s Pike (928) 774-5326
Whisk and Whisky: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
601 E. Piccadilly Dr. (928) 440-5546
Wildflower Bread Company: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
530 E. Piccadilly Dr. (928) 233-5010
Your Pie: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.)
2619 S. Woodlands Village Blvd. (928) 440-5500
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!