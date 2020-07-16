Open for Business: July 16-22

In the interest of balancing the health and safety of our community with support for our hardworking local businesses, we at Flag Live! have collected an evolving list of restaurants and kitchens working through the pandemic. Masks are required for entry at restaurants open for socially distanced indoor dining and patio dining, and to pick up take-out orders. Some hours of operation have been affected. Take-out and delivery options are available at many restaurants as well, inquire directly with the restaurant for details.