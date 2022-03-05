How Hopi Quechan artist Jonah Hill found a silver lining

This weekend, for the first time in almost six months, Jonah Hill will be leaving the house.

There have been the trips to his wound care specialist and physical therapist, the excursions that take him as far as the front yard (on a good day), but an upcoming trip to Phoenix will be the farthest the silversmith and member of both Hopi and Quechan tribes has taken for a very long time.

It will be a momentous journey for reasons beyond just the life-altering injury that has kept Hill at home since September, as he will be taking part in one of the most prestigious Native American art markets in the world.

In its 64th year, The Heard Museum Guild Indian Fair & Market is one of the largest of its kind, drawing an average of 15,000 visitors each year, with more than 600 of the country’s most prominent Indigenous makers present.

Getting to participate in the market is no small feat. Artists and artisans must submit the best of their work to a jury, complete an extensive and competitive application process and, after all that, be accepted; some artists attend by invitation only. The jewelry category, which includes Hill, is saturated with talent -- the pool of applicants vast and the chances of getting in are slim.

"It’s pretty emotional,” Hill said of his upcoming trip. “I am really excited, but I have a little bit of trepidation because I am still healing; I am not able to fully walk yet.”

To understand the extent of the artist’s excitement and why he’s still a little nervous, one must first rewind the clock to September 2021.

Hill had been on a seven-day, private Grand Canyon river trip when, unbeknownst to him, a cactus spine less than a millimeter in size embedded itself into his right pinky toe. Because he has diabetes, Hill constantly checks for cuts or abrasions, as the likelihood of infection is much higher for people who have the disease. But this one was so minuscule it wasn’t even visible.

By day seven, the day he was supposed to hike out, it was clear something was very wrong. Hill had to make the trek anyway, a swollen foot, chills and fiery pain accompanying him the entirety of the Bright Angel Trail -- an almost 8-mile, entirely vertical trek that climbs nearly 5,000 feet in elevation. His wife met him halfway, but the physical and mental strain was nearly unbearable.

Less than a week later and back in Flagstaff, his right foot and leg about four times their normal size, Hill went to the emergency room and was told that amputation was necessary. First his pinky toe; two days later, the next toe. Following the removal of both, Hill came down with two staph infections and spent a total of 18 days at Flagstaff Medical Center.

The first time he stood up, it was only for a fraction of a moment. Eventually, he took his first step, but only one.

“I had to use all my mental capacity to stay upright to force my body to accept that there are no toes there,” Hill said.

He experienced phantom pains, a common occurrence after amputation, but used it to help facilitate stepping and standing -- albeit with a special orthopedic shoe for the time being.

'Phantom support'

About a month ago Hill was able to walk around the house, unaided, for about an hour.

“After I started walking I thought to myself, ‘If there is phantom pain, there has to be phantom support, so why not use that?’ I just kind of used that mental image of my toes being there and pushed myself to maintain stability that way,” Hill said.

Beyond his foot, Hill had also lost significant muscle mass on the right side of his body, so that tasks like writing in a notebook left his arm sore for days to follow. Eventually, he was able to lift a hammer -- an important tool in metalwork -- but after holding it for about 10 minutes he became exhausted.

Such an injury is devastating to begin with, but even more so for work that is as physically demanding as silversmithing, which requires a great deal of dexterity and involves a lot of repetitive motion.

“Your body reacts to not being able to do anything, every part of your body is connected and it all reacts accordingly,” Hill said. “I was really scared I was never going to be able to wield a hammer again or sit down for hours to work or the moving that I do in silver casting.”

Sometime in December, Hill was able to sit and work.

Nowadays, the time it previously took him to complete five bracelets only allows for half a bracelet, but he is happy with the progress.

In some ways, his new physical realities have allowed him to put less pressure on himself to complete work in record time. Hill, who also has two children, Cutter (15) and Lottie (12), usually spent his day getting both kids ready for school, his wife would leave for work and he’d start his own at 9 a.m. Working all the way through to 4 p.m., he’d then take a break to hang out with his family, eat dinner, starting again at 8 p.m. and usually working until about 10. But a newfound slowness, a new way of existing has entered his life -- one he not only accepts but learned to embrace.

“As an artist, as a creative, being injured or having a life change like that can be detrimental, but if you can mentally and physically adapt and push through all of that, it leads to something greater,” he said. “I am looking forward to this whole journey and becoming something more than what I was, rather than stepping back. Becoming disabled just pushed me to be stronger and serve as an inspiration to people who are maybe going through something like this.”

This past week, Hill had his first appointment with a podiatrist.

A woodcarver turned silversmith

It was 2008, Jonah Hill was packing to leave for Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he’d enrolled at the Institute of American Indian Arts to study metalwork when his mother called. She had something she needed to give him and it had to be soon.

So Hill drove out to her home in Kyotsmovi Village on the Hopi Reservation, where she opened a closet door to reveal three large toolboxes filled with metalworking and silversmithing tools.

“I had never known it until that moment, but apparently my great grandfather was a silversmith. Nobody had ever mentioned it and my mom had these tools she’d been hanging onto for years. It was so serendipitous.

“I think I was the first silversmith on my mom’s side of the family that had used those tools for about 30 years,” Hill said, then added: “I still use them today.”

Hill began his artistic career as a woodcarver, but eventually tired of it and switched to silver, which he has now been making and selling for 10 years.

He refers to his style as neotraditional, straying mostly away from classic Hopi silver overlay jewelry designs and tending instead toward his own styles and motifs. Water (Hill was a river guide for many years), plants, animals, tracks, nature, “the things that you would see every day around you,” are what he immortalizes in gleaming shapes and patterns.

“I call my style neotraditional because I picture if native people had metalsmithing a thousand years ago, what kind of jewelry would we make then?” He said. “I use that concept to create jewelry that is place-based; I want people to wear my jewelry and connect to this place we are in.”

Silversmithing is a newer craft to Hopi, Navajo and Zuni makers, Hill pointed out. It wasn’t until the 1890s that some began to create silverwork, and it was a small number that grew steadily as time went on.

“Silversmithing is new compared to the thousands of years of basketry or pottery-making,” Hill said. “I took to it because it was something new, but it had a big history with the people of this region. So for me being a silversmith is reconnecting to a time when a new art form was being created. Using cultural imagery, stories, the place we are in, all of those concepts to create something from a semi-new material.”

Among his pieces are earrings, bracelets, belt buckles and pendants, to name a few -- each glistening, almost molten with sheens that looks like they might leap into motion at any moment. Some pieces have stone inlays, while others let silver shine as the star of the show.

Hill has been successful as a working artist, something he partly attributes to being self-employed rather than relying on galleries to sell his art. His work can be found at a handful of shops, but he is picky when it comes to which ones.

“There is this whole aspect of Indian trader culture, and predatory galleries,” he said. “I have realized that there are galleries who actually help you sell your art and those who take a massive cut from the sale and take advantage.”

A central part of the Heard art market is that profits go directly to the artists, another reason getting accepted and selling there is such a big deal for Hill.

For Hill, The Heard Museum Guild Indian Fair & Market represents many steps forward in his career, both metaphorically and physically.

“To me, it is a big moment to fully become aware that I can still be able to do the things that I did before, mentally, emotionally and physically,” he said. “Just being able to get up and get all my jewelry together, and be able to have my wife drive me down to the show is pretty exciting. It will be good to be surrounded by creativity, to be surrounded by music. I think it will be a big part of my healing journey that I will be able to absorb all this creativity in the air, and it will help me realize this new form of work I want to do.”

Hill’s planned inventory for the market includes but is certainly not limited to 46 pairs of earrings, 26 bracelets and nine rings; his will be booth C-31, which he is sharing with potter Fawn Navasi.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0