Things to do in Flagstaff this week: May 6-12

ONGOING

Now through the end of May, mead enthusiasts at Drinking Horn Meadery’s Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66, can also give their eyes a treat with the space’s newest art installation. PLANT • CENTRIC: Grown / Gathered / Stitched / Glued features the work of Kate Watters, a writer, musician, textile and paper collage artist, botanist, florist and farmer. “The artwork fits so perfectly, people are already talking about it in the Hall,” marketing manager Nick Irvine notes just a few days following the exhibit’s installation. Like the mead imbibed by customers each day, the colorful flowers grown and shaped into art by Watters are brought to life with the help of pollinators. “In our fractured world, growing and arranging flowers, making medicine, feeding the pollinators and creating flower-inspired art are the ways I put the pieces back together and attempt to make sense of it all,” Watters writes in her artist statement. “I feel compelled to co-create with the Earth so as to touch, witness and deeply appreciate the beauty and ephemeral nature of the world. The detail and diversity that exists in a moment from a place in one season is profound when I am awake to the wonder of it.” Drinking Horn is open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. by reservation.