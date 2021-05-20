Things to do in Flagstaff this week: May 20-26

THURS-SUN | 5.20-23

The smell of kettle corn, deep-fried foods and more await visitors to the Flagstaff Mall, 4650 US-89, this weekend. From 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday, give in to some nostalgic fun at the mall’s carnival where classic rides like the Zipper, games, food vendors and more will be set up in the parking lot. Wristbands are $25, and individual tickets can also be purchased onsite for $1 each. www.flagstaffmall.com.

SATURDAY | 5.22

Do you have a story in your head just waiting to burst forth? (We know you do.) Has it been difficult to translate ideas onto paper? (Or screen, for all those modern writers.) In collaboration with the Flagstaff Foundry, the Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase presents Playwriting Workshop and Words with Warren Doody Saturday at Creative Spirits, 605 W. Riordan Rd., to help anyone struggling with the writing process. Intended as a prologue for NAPS’ annual 10-Minute Playwriting Contest, the workshop will focus largely on writing for succinct stage productions, although the ensuing lecture and discussion can also be directed toward the writing of longer works. Doody, an English professor at Vanguard University and playwright whose slate of original works include “Life Without Parole,” “Enlightenment.com,” “Angels in Disguise” and “Development,” will introduce participants to the fundamentals of playwriting, including structure, conflict and beats. They will walk away having had a chance to begin their own plays, share ideas and receive feedback from others and Warren, and make edits to their plays with the opportunity to perform them at future Flagstaff Foundry shows. Advance registration is required for this limited event.