Things to do in Flagstaff this week: May 20-26

THURS-SUN | 5.20-23
COME ONE, COME ALL
The smell of kettle corn, deep-fried foods and more await visitors to the Flagstaff Mall, 4650 US-89, this weekend. From 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday, give in to some nostalgic fun at the mall’s carnival where classic rides like the Zipper, games, food vendors and more will be set up in the parking lot. Wristbands are $25, and individual tickets can also be purchased onsite for $1 each. www.flagstaffmall.com.
SATURDAY | 5.22
FROM AN IDEA TO THE STAGE
Do you have a story in your head just waiting to burst forth? (We know you do.) Has it been difficult to translate ideas onto paper? (Or screen, for all those modern writers.) In collaboration with the Flagstaff Foundry, the Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase presents Playwriting Workshop and Words with Warren Doody Saturday at Creative Spirits, 605 W. Riordan Rd., to help anyone struggling with the writing process. Intended as a prologue for NAPS’ annual 10-Minute Playwriting Contest, the workshop will focus largely on writing for succinct stage productions, although the ensuing lecture and discussion can also be directed toward the writing of longer works. Doody, an English professor at Vanguard University and playwright whose slate of original works include “Life Without Parole,” “Enlightenment.com,” “Angels in Disguise” and “Development,” will introduce participants to the fundamentals of playwriting, including structure, conflict and beats. They will walk away having had a chance to begin their own plays, share ideas and receive feedback from others and Warren, and make edits to their plays with the opportunity to perform them at future Flagstaff Foundry shows. Advance registration is required for this limited event.
PARKING LOT ART
Performance art doesn’t always have to happen on stages in meticulously lit theaters or on large venue stages. Sometimes, a parking lot will do the trick. A Flagstaff spring tradition, Canyon Movement Company’s annual spring dance festival will make its return to an in-person audience this weekend. “Boundless: Spring Dance Festival” demonstrates how far dancers will go to share their art as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced creative minds to stretch their limits. The Saturday, May 22, performances will be held outside at the BBVA parking lot, 2 E. Birch Ave., at 1 and 3 p.m. Dancers from Canyon Movement Company, Velocity Dance Company and DMJ Dance Collective (Show Low, Arizona) will present their souls through dance. Attendees are asked to bring their own seating and practice social distancing. Suggested cash donations of $20 will be accepted at the event, or donations can be made in advance online. Nearby businesses Vino Loco and Olive the Best are offering 20% discounts to all festival attendees who donate.
Following the success of its sold-out drive-in screening of locally produced “As You Like It” this past fall, Flagstaff Shakespeare Company presents a drive-in screening of “Twelfth Night” Saturday at Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd., with doors opening at 5 p.m. Food will be available for purchase from Sugar Skull Rolling Café with pre-film entertainment by 12-piece band F-Town Sound beginning at 6 p.m., movie at 7:30 p.m. Twelfth Night, one of the Bard’s most performed plays since it debuted in the early 1600s, waxes poetic on finding love and overcoming adversity. Add in a case of mistaken identity and bright yellow socks, and the famous comedy comes to life. FlagShakes’ film production, directed by American Shakespeare Center Founding Artistic Director Jim Warren, features eight actors from across the country including FlagShakes alumna Cadence Lamb as Viola, who washes ashore on Illyria and disguises herself as a boy in order to serve the handsome Duke Orsino, played by Nick Marchetti. Visit www.flagshakes.org/twelfth-night-drive-in-movie for tickets and more information
WEDNESDAY | 5.26
OVER THE MOON
The astronomers and educators of Lowell Observatory return to the virtual realm with another livestream exploring a facet of our universe, and this one’s for all the night owls. This Wednesday marks a lunar eclipse, with the maximum eclipse occurring at 4:25 a.m. Beginning at 2:30 a.m., viewers can tune in on YouTube where educators will show live views of the eclipse’s stages through their 14-inch Planewave telescope and wide-view portable Vixen telescopes as the sun, earth and moon align. Learn the science of eclipses, how to view them safely, Lowell’s history observing the moon and more.