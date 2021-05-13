Things to do in Flagstaff this week: May 13-19

SAT & SUN | 5.15-16

Throughout the course of his 25-year career, Nolan McKelvey has covered nearly every corner of the country and traversed all roads of Americana, from the pavement of alt-country, to the dusty trails of bluegrass, to the gravel roads of classic-country, to the interstate highway of rock-n-roll. Now he returns to Flagstaff for two nights of music at the Orpheum Theater, 16 W. Aspen Ave., with the Nolan McKelvey Trio. Saturday will feature a performance inside on the Main Stage, beginning at 6 p.m., with Sunday moving the party outside to StageWest at 1:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $27, plus fees. As the premier downtown venue re-emerges from its pandemic hibernation with limited-capacity indoor shows of up to 100 people, attendees will enjoy the music from socially distanced pods. Masks are required to be worn upon entry and any time the pod is left. Visit the Orpheum to buy tickets and learn more about the COVID safety protocols in place. As an added bonus, the Orpheum and Pay n' Take, 12 W. Aspen Ave., have announced a delicious partnership—when attendees of the Sunday show bring their ticket across the street, $1 from their beer purchase will go toward the #SaveOurStages movement to help the theater carry on.