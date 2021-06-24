Things to do in Flagstaff this week: June 24-30

THURSDAY | 6/24

If we’re going to be home, you might as well learn something Northern Arizona University’s Summer Seminar Series is dedicating this year’s roster to examining diversity and inclusion through a variety of lenses. This week’s Zoom seminar from Dr. Georgiann Davis, associate professor in the Department of Sociology at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, will focus on what intersex is and how intersex people navigate their lives. She’ll also discuss some of the challenges intersex people face when it comes to medical providers and family members. Plus, the virtual event is set to finish out with suggestions on how we can all be good allies. The seminar is free and open to the public. Visit https://nau.edu/SummerSeminarSeries for more info.