Things to do in Flagstaff this week: June 24-30

THURSDAY | 6/24
LEARN AT HOME
If we’re going to be home, you might as well learn something Northern Arizona University’s Summer Seminar Series is dedicating this year’s roster to examining diversity and inclusion through a variety of lenses. This week’s Zoom seminar from Dr. Georgiann Davis, associate professor in the Department of Sociology at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, will focus on what intersex is and how intersex people navigate their lives. She’ll also discuss some of the challenges intersex people face when it comes to medical providers and family members. Plus, the virtual event is set to finish out with suggestions on how we can all be good allies. The seminar is free and open to the public. Visit https://nau.edu/SummerSeminarSeries for more info.
SATURDAY | 6/26
BOOKS AND BARKS
What could be better than books and dogs? Stop by the downtown Flagstaff Public Library parking lot from 1-4 p.m. Saturday to find your new best friend. High Country Humane will be on-hand to help you learn all about the different animals. Once you’re educated, you can meet one of the cute and fuzzy shelter pets of all ages available for adoption. Don’t forget to stop by the newly reopened library before to pick-up a few books, too! Just remember not to bring your new puppy into the library.
SUNDAY | 6/27
PRIDE PARTY RIDE
Celebrate Pride Month with a spin class in downtown Flagstaff’s Heritage Square from Spin Box! It’ll be a party filled with goodie bags, Lululemon raffles and drag performances — including one from Flagstaff favorite (and recent Viola Award winner) Revelucien. All the profits will be donated to The Trevor Project. Tickets are still available for the 7 a.m. ride, but the other two later rides are wait list only as of Thursday. Visit Spin Box’s website for more info and to book your bike for $15.
DOM FLEMONS AT THE ORPHEUM
Grammy Award winning folk music Dom Flemons will perform live at The Orpheum Theater Sunday night. The American Songster, who’s originally from Phoenix and an NAU alum, is known for his 100-year spanning repertoire of early American popular music. Plus, he plays a crazy array of musical instruments, including some conventional ones like the banjo, guitar and harmonica. But his inventory also goes to the more offbeat with quills, fifes and rhythm bones. It’s guaranteed to be a can’t-miss show. Head to The Orpheum Theater website to get tickets.
WEDNESDAY | 6/30
MIDWEEK COMMUNITY MARKET
We’re going to keep harping this one every week because it’s great. Not only do we have the Sunday Community Market, but now there’s also one midweek! The Midweek Community Market is a mix of the traditional farmer’s market selection of fruits, veggies and other local goodies. But the midweek one also packs in local artisans, live music and even dancing in the square. It’s the perfect midweek pick-me-up. The downtown market runs every Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. until Sept. 8 in Heritage Square and along Aspen Avenue.
Know of something else that should be on this list? Let Flag Live! editor Bree Burkitt know at bburkitt@azdailysun.com.