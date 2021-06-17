Things to do in Flagstaff this week: June 17-22

SAT.–SUN. | 6/24–6/25

The Flagstaff Folk Festival is back for its 19th year, promising to continue the tradition with all the skillful pickin’ northern Arizona has to offer, but this year with the new venue of the Museum Club. More than 70 acts will share playing space on two stages, venturing far beyond the realm of bluegrass to blend porch pickin’ with rock ‘n’ roll. There’s also workshops for the whole family that will lend coveted life lessons in autoharp, lead guitar and instrument care. The festival will be held both Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $5 per person. For a complete list of players and activities, visit www.flagfolkfest.org.