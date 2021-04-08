Things to do in Flagstaff this week: April 8-14

THURS & WED | 4.8 & 4.14

Lately, that pointed single-syllable noun “mob” has taken on ominous overtones due to current events. But here in Flagstaff, a friendly mob has sprouted, a mob that places generosity over insurrection, and wants to help, not harm. The Flagstaff Cash Mob, launched at the beginning of this year, seeks to provide some financial succor to struggling local businesses by mobilizing to carry out a well-coordinated plan once a week to meet at a chosen place and inject some much-needed revenue, usually about $20 per member, before dispersing and continuing on with their day. This week, the newly opened Plantae is one of the mob’s targets, with members of the community encouraged to pick up a new houseplant, pot or one-of-a-kind crafted item Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Located next to MartAnne’s Burrito Palace at 112 E. Route 66, Plantae is offering 10% off purchases for those who say they’re with the cash mob. Then on Wednesday, from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., stop by Altitudes Bar & Grill, 2 S. Beaver St., for all your dining and drink needs. Masks and social distancing are required at both businesses. Join Flagstaff $20 Mob on Facebook to stay up-to-date on future cash mobs