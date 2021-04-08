Things to do in Flagstaff this week: April 8-14

THURS & WED | 4.8 & 4.14
LET'S MOB
Lately, that pointed single-syllable noun “mob” has taken on ominous overtones due to current events. But here in Flagstaff, a friendly mob has sprouted, a mob that places generosity over insurrection, and wants to help, not harm. The Flagstaff Cash Mob, launched at the beginning of this year, seeks to provide some financial succor to struggling local businesses by mobilizing to carry out a well-coordinated plan once a week to meet at a chosen place and inject some much-needed revenue, usually about $20 per member, before dispersing and continuing on with their day. This week, the newly opened Plantae is one of the mob’s targets, with members of the community encouraged to pick up a new houseplant, pot or one-of-a-kind crafted item Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Located next to MartAnne’s Burrito Palace at 112 E. Route 66, Plantae is offering 10% off purchases for those who say they’re with the cash mob. Then on Wednesday, from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., stop by Altitudes Bar & Grill, 2 S. Beaver St., for all your dining and drink needs. Masks and social distancing are required at both businesses. Join Flagstaff $20 Mob on Facebook to stay up-to-date on future cash mobs
SATURDAY | 4.10
MAKING DREAMS ACHIEVABLE
Have you ever considered turning your hobby into a business? Do you already operate a small business out of your home but need access to a meeting space and could benefit from shared marketing and promotions? The Market of Dreams / Mercado de los Sueños, 2532 E. 7th Ave., is now accepting applications for new members. Join the community hub and micro-business incubator, run by the Sunnyside Neighborhood Association, which has already helped a wide variety of local crafters sell their work to an enthusiastic and supportive customer base. Launching a new endeavor can be intimidating; Market of Dreams hopes its retail space can make the jump into entrepreneurship a bit easier. A new member informational meeting will be held Saturday from 1-2 p.m. Masks are required and occupancy will be limited to ensure the safety of the community.
TUESDAY | 4.13
NOS VEMOS LA PRÓXIMA SEMANA
The ideal world is one in which we approach other cultures with curiosity and acceptance, rather than fear or bigotry. Of course, there are a multitude of injustices to fix before we get close to something resembling an ideal world, but one accessible way we can learn more about cultures other than our own is through language. Next week, community Spanish classes begin at the Market of Dreams / Mercado de los Sueños, 2532 E. 7th Ave. Each Tuesday (excluding holidays), from 6-7 p.m., participants of all ages and walks of life can learn basic conversational Spanish from Professor Audra Travelbee. No prior experience is required. Masks must be worn throughout the entirety of the class, and space will be limited to ensure the safety of the community. We’ll see you there; visit Market of Dreams on Facebook for more information.
ONGOING
GROW TOGETHER
Many first-time gardeners tried their hand at growing produce this past spring as a way to help pass the time during early pandemic lockdowns. Many quickly learned the late frosts and temperature fluctuations of USDA Hardiness Zone 6a didn’t leave much room for error. Luckily, the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library makes gardening more accessible for the people of Flagstaff by providing members with a free repository of seeds proven to work in our volatile growing season. Heirloom produce, ancient corn varietals and even native flowers for pollinators are available from the library, currently located outside the University of Arizona Coconino Cooperative Extension Office, 2304 N. 3rd St. Membership is achieved by filling out a short form and committing to returning seeds at the end of the season. By collecting and providing a pure source of seeds optimal for our local conditions and the knowledge on how to grow them, the seed library promises that people will have a better chance of becoming successful gardeners each year. Visit the library on Facebook for more information.