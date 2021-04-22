Things to do in Flagstaff this week: April 22-28

SATURDAY | 4.24

It may very well be your birthday on Saturday, we don’t know, but it’s also the 457th birthday of one William Shakespeare. Ring any bells? He may have written one or two famous plays. For just $10, you too can celebrate this historic event at the Bard’s Birthday Bash, presented by Flagstaff Shakespeare Company. Come on out to Riordan Mansion State Historic Park, 409 W. Riordan Road, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for an afternoon of live music, entertainment from Shakespeare himself, party games, cupcakes and more. FlagShakes also collaborated with local tintype photographer Eric Retterbush to create a dynamic Shakespeare photography series in 2020. “Rewritten: A Tintype Photography Series” will be on display and you can even take a photograph home in auction or have your own tintype taken by Retterbush. Purchase your ticket to the celebration here and sign up for a one-hour session which includes a series of distanced activities located in two outdoor areas on the grounds of the mansion. Masks and temperature checks will be required to attend.