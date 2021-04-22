Things to do in Flagstaff this week: April 22-28

FRIDAY | 4.23
HEALING THROUGH ART
Resilient Matriarchy: Indigenous Women’s Art in Community opened as a virtual exhibit Jan. 15 for Open Doors: Art in Action. Originally scheduled to end April 15, it has recently been extended through the end of May. Six Indigenous artists—Tacey M. Atsitty, Avis Charley, Lynnette Haozous,Monica Wapaha, Venaya Yazzie and newly added Aretha Shining Moon—make up the exhibit, their images and words painting vivid pictures of obstacles conquered and skin grown thicker. “All of this art that these women are bringing to the table is helping us to heal from past traumas,” Diné and Hopi artist Yazzie said in an interview with Northern Arizona’s Mountain Living Magazine earlier this year. “I hope that that will reverberate and help viewers who look at this work and really understand that there is some ceremonial act we all recognize. Some ritualistic tradition that we’re working through.” Charley, Haozous, Wapaha and Yazzie will display their work and share the insights gained by their experiences as Indigenous women in a virtual roundtable on Zoom, Friday at 6 p.m. (Meeting ID: 984 7940 8267, Passcode: 270032). A virtual poetry reading featuring selections from Yazzie and Atsitty from March is also available for streaming at the exhibit’s landing page.
SATURDAY | 4.24
PARTY LIKE IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY
It may very well be your birthday on Saturday, we don’t know, but it’s also the 457th birthday of one William Shakespeare. Ring any bells? He may have written one or two famous plays. For just $10, you too can celebrate this historic event at the Bard’s Birthday Bash, presented by Flagstaff Shakespeare Company. Come on out to Riordan Mansion State Historic Park, 409 W. Riordan Road, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for an afternoon of live music, entertainment from Shakespeare himself, party games, cupcakes and more. FlagShakes also collaborated with local tintype photographer Eric Retterbush to create a dynamic Shakespeare photography series in 2020. “Rewritten: A Tintype Photography Series” will be on display and you can even take a photograph home in auction or have your own tintype taken by Retterbush. Purchase your ticket to the celebration here and sign up for a one-hour session which includes a series of distanced activities located in two outdoor areas on the grounds of the mansion. Masks and temperature checks will be required to attend.
TUESDAY | 4.27
NOS VEMOS LA PRÓXIMA SEMANA
The ideal world is one in which we approach other cultures with curiosity and acceptance, rather than fear or bigotry. Of course, there are a multitude of injustices to fix before we get close to something resembling an ideal world, but one accessible way we can learn more about cultures other than our own is through language. Take a step to expand your vocabulary with weekly community Spanish classes at the Market of Dreams / Mercado de los Sueños, 2532 E. 7th Ave. Each Tuesday (excluding holidays), from 6-7 p.m., participants of all ages and walks of life can learn basic conversational Spanish from Professor Audra Travelbee. No prior experience is required. Masks must be worn throughout the entirety of the class, and space will be limited to ensure the safety of the community. We’ll see you there; visit Market of Dreams on Facebook for more information.