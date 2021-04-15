Things to do in Flagstaff this week: April 15-21

THURS & TUES | 4.15 & 4.20
LET’S MOB, PT. 3
Lately, that pointed single-syllable noun “mob” has taken on ominous overtones due to current events. But here in Flagstaff, a friendly mob has sprouted, a mob that places generosity over insurrection, and wants to help, not harm. The Flagstaff Cash Mob, launched at the beginning of this year, seeks to provide some financial succor to struggling local businesses by mobilizing to carry out a well-coordinated plan once a week to meet at a chosen place and inject some much-needed revenue, usually about $20 per member, before dispersing and continuing on with their day. This week, members of the community are encouraged to bring their business to Western Post, 12 E. Route 66, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The family-owned-and-operated beer, wine and convenience store has been serving the Flagstaff community for more than 60 years. Masks and social distancing are required. Then on Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., make breakfast or lunch plans at Brandy’s. With two great locations to choose from, 1500 E. Cedar Ave. and 18 S. Beaver St., and options to dine in or take out, you can’t go wrong. Join Flagstaff $20 Mob on Facebook to stay up-to-date on future cash mobs or even suggest your favorite business.
SATURDAY | 4.17
MUSIC FOR HEALING
In a collaboration with Dr. Edith Copley and the Shrine of the Ages Choir, Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra presents Concert of Healing and Hope. The virtual concert honors the more than 500,000 people who have dies during the pandemic while also looking forward to better days ahead. “This past year is a time people will be talking about decades from now,” Dr. Copley, professor and director of Choral Studies at Northern Arizona University, says. “There is a sense of a light at the end of the tunnel. A Concert of Healing and Hope will be a reminder that a new day is coming, and to be thankful.” The concert will be available for streaming April 17-May 9, and tickets can be purchased for $25 for unlimited viewing on a single device. Visit www.flagstaffsymphony.org for more information.
ONGOING
DARK SKIES FOREVER
Earlier this month, Lowell Observatory entered the next phase of its reopening plan. Under Phase II, a series of new daytime and evening Guided Tours and Family Adventures offer a physically distant way to discover the universe and experience its wonders. The tours will be limited to groups of 10 people or less, and masks are required to be worn at all times, even while outdoors. Reservations are required and can be made two weeks in advance. The 90-minute Mars Hill Guided Tour ($49 adults, $25 children ages 6-12) will include daytime solar viewing, a history lesson on the founding of the observatory by Percival Lowell in 1894 and more. Or sign up for the 120-minute Expanding Universe Guided Tour ($64 adults, $30 children ages 6-12) where astronomy enthusiasts won’t miss a thing. Led by an observatory educator, the tour includes stops at the historic 24” Clark Refractor and the Pluto Discovery Telescope as well as viewing at all six telescopes of the Giovale Open Deck Observatory and a laser-guided constellation tour. The 60-minute Dark Skies Guided Tour ($34 adults, $20 children ages 6-12) includes the last two features of the Expanding Universe tour. Find more options and make your reservation at lowell.edu/visit/guided-tours.
ONGOING
GROW TOGETHER
Many first-time gardeners tried their hand at growing produce this past spring as a way to help pass the time during early pandemic lockdowns. Many quickly learned the late frosts and temperature fluctuations of USDA Hardiness Zone 6a didn’t leave much room for error. Luckily, the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library makes gardening more accessible for the people of Flagstaff by providing members with a free repository of seeds proven to work in our volatile growing season. Heirloom produce, ancient corn varietals and even native flowers for pollinators are available from the library, currently located outside the University of Arizona Coconino Cooperative Extension Office, 2304 N. 3rd St. Membership is achieved by filling out a short form and committing to returning seeds at the end of the season. By collecting and providing a pure source of seeds optimal for our local conditions and the knowledge on how to grow them, the seed library promises that people will have a better chance of becoming successful gardeners each year. Visit the library on Facebook for more information.