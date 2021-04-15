Things to do in Flagstaff this week: April 15-21

THURS & TUES | 4.15 & 4.20

Lately, that pointed single-syllable noun “mob” has taken on ominous overtones due to current events. But here in Flagstaff, a friendly mob has sprouted, a mob that places generosity over insurrection, and wants to help, not harm. The Flagstaff Cash Mob, launched at the beginning of this year, seeks to provide some financial succor to struggling local businesses by mobilizing to carry out a well-coordinated plan once a week to meet at a chosen place and inject some much-needed revenue, usually about $20 per member, before dispersing and continuing on with their day. This week, members of the community are encouraged to bring their business to Western Post, 12 E. Route 66, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The family-owned-and-operated beer, wine and convenience store has been serving the Flagstaff community for more than 60 years. Masks and social distancing are required. Then on Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., make breakfast or lunch plans at Brandy’s. With two great locations to choose from, 1500 E. Cedar Ave. and 18 S. Beaver St., and options to dine in or take out, you can’t go wrong. Join Flagstaff $20 Mob on Facebook to stay up-to-date on future cash mobs or even suggest your favorite business.