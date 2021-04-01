Things to do in Flagstaff this week: April 1-7

TUES-SUN | 3.30-4.4
RAINING CATS AND DOGS
While a room overflowing with dogs may sound like a dream come true for some, there is such a thing as too much of a good thing. High Country Humane is completely full and unable to accept new dogs to the shelter. In order to help make room, all adult dog adoption fees are waived through Sunday. Visit www.highcountryhumane.org to browse photos and blurbs of dogs currently available or visit the shelter at 11665 N. US Highway 89, open every day from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. However, if opening your heart and home to a new family member isn’t quite in the cards right now, you can help the shelter is other ways such as fostering a pet, donating, volunteering and more.
THURS-SUN | 4.1-4
HALF A DECADE OF SHIFTING EXPECTATIONS
It was five years ago today that Shift Kitchen and Bar first opened its doors to offer an elevated dining experience in downtown Flagstaff. “The food scene here was not like anywhere else we had worked before, but we knew we could try and change the food scene to something great,” owner and pastry chef Dara Wong said in a 2016 interview with Flagstaff Live! To celebrate this milestone, staff will be selecting their favorite throwback dishes for a one-of-a-kind five-course tasting menu for $70. Optional wine pairings can be added for $35. Plus, each tasting menu will include a complimentary throwback cocktail or mocktail. Reservations for April 1-4, from 5-9 p.m., can be made online at www.shiftflg.com. Shift is located at 107 N. San Francisco St.
FRIDAY | 4.2
ENGAGING IN VULNERABILITY
Downtown art gallery The HeArt Box is all about connection: between artists and enthusiasts, creation and heart, the space itself and the community. Upcoming exhibit “Visiting the Anxious Ladies,” a series of stylized self-portraits by Dana Kamberg, features the healing of one in a time of healing for many. “These images are tender and raw; based on a series of photographs I took of myself through the duration of my trauma therapy,” Kamberg says. “Through this series, I found that not only was my work useful as a coping mechanism for my own healing, but it connected with others experiencing mental illnesses as well.” Attend an online preview and art sale April 1 beginning at 3 p.m., virtual opening April 2 at 5:30 via Facebook Live, or the soft in-person opening for First Friday from 6-8 p.m. at 17 N. San Francisco St. “Visiting the Anxious Ladies” will remain on display through May 29 with 10 percent of sales to benefit NACA Behavioral Health Programs.
TUESDAY | 4.6
LET'S MOB
Lately, that pointed single-syllable noun “mob” has taken on ominous overtones due to current events. But here in Flagstaff, a friendly mob has sprouted, a mob that places generosity over insurrection, and wants to help, not harm. The Flagstaff Cash Mob, launched at the beginning of this year, seeks to provide some financial succor to struggling local businesses by mobilizing to carry out a well-coordinated plan once a week to meet at a chosen place and inject some much-needed revenue, usually about $20 per member, before dispersing and continuing on with their day. This week, Morning Glory Café is one of the mob’s targets, with members of the community encouraged to dine in or order takeout/delivery Tuesday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A staple of the Southside neighborhood since 1985, Morning Glory strives for zero waste in its operations by composting all food scraps which then goes back into the garden to grow more vegetables for the restaurant. Join Flagstaff $20 Mob on Facebook to stay up-to-date on future cash mobs
NOS VEMOS LA PRÓXIMA SEMANA
The ideal world is one in which we approach other cultures with curiosity and acceptance, rather than fear or bigotry. Of course, there are a multitude of injustices to fix before we get close to something resembling an ideal world, but one accessible way we can learn more about cultures other than our own is through language. Next week, community Spanish classes begin at the Market of Dreams / Mercado de los Sueños, 2532 E. 7th Ave. Each Tuesday (excluding holidays), from 6-7 p.m., participants of all ages and walks of life can learn basic conversational Spanish from Professor Audra Travelbee. No prior experience is required. Masks must be worn throughout the entirety of the class, and space will be limited to ensure the safety of the community. We’ll see you there; visit Market of Dreams on Facebook for more information.