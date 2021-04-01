Things to do in Flagstaff this week: April 1-7

Lately, that pointed single-syllable noun “mob” has taken on ominous overtones due to current events. But here in Flagstaff, a friendly mob has sprouted, a mob that places generosity over insurrection, and wants to help, not harm. The Flagstaff Cash Mob, launched at the beginning of this year, seeks to provide some financial succor to struggling local businesses by mobilizing to carry out a well-coordinated plan once a week to meet at a chosen place and inject some much-needed revenue, usually about $20 per member, before dispersing and continuing on with their day. This week, Morning Glory Café is one of the mob’s targets, with members of the community encouraged to dine in or order takeout/delivery Tuesday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A staple of the Southside neighborhood since 1985, Morning Glory strives for zero waste in its operations by composting all food scraps which then goes back into the garden to grow more vegetables for the restaurant. Join Flagstaff $20 Mob on Facebook to stay up-to-date on future cash mobs