Things to do in Flagstaff March 3-April 7, 2022

SATURDAY | 3.19

SO HOT YOU’RE HURTING MY FEELINGS

She’s currently on tour with Dua Lipa. She’s collaborated with the likes of Beyonce, Solange, Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens. She co-founded indie duo Chairlift. She’s the Enya of the modern era. She’s Caroline Polachek and she’s coming to Flagstaff. Polachek has performed in many configurations and under many monikers, releasing Pang, her first album under her own name in 2019, to critical acclaim. Her track “Bunny is a Rider” was named Pitchfork’s top song on its "100 Best Songs of 2021" list. A musician unlike any other, this sophistipop, ambient, operatically trained, synth fairy princess credits her early life in Japan, traditional Japanese singing and riding horses as being integral to her music. C’mon, who other than a musical genius can draw a link between horses and pop? "I learned a lot about rhythm and about voice from [riding horses].” Polachek told W Magazine. “Like, you don't always have full control of your instrument. You have to trust it, you have to give it space, you have to know when to push, give it air.” Caroline Polachek will perform at the Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Avenue at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. For more information or to purchase tickets before they sell out, visit www.orpheumflagstaff.com.

SATURDAY | 3.19

TIME TO GET CRAWLING

St. Patrick’s Day is nearly upon us, regardless of whether or not you believe in leprechauns (you should). So put on some Dead Kennedys, crank up the volume and don your green underwear, trust us it’s the best way to doge having to wear all green while also not getting pinched. Anyway, put it on and get ready for the downtown Flagstaff Shamrock Shuffle. The pub crawl of pub crawls, each ticket includes a Shamrock Shuffle t-shirt (who doesn’t love merch?) for the first 50 people to check in on the day of the event, a lanyard with all participation businesses (what was it we said about merch again?) and drink specials. At the time this Hot Pick went to print, participating bars included Altitudes Bar & Grill, Brews & Cues, Collins Irish Pub, Drinking Horn Mead Hall, Flagstaff Brewing Co., Dark Sky Brewing, Hops on Birch, Rendezvous, Lotus Lounge, Mountain Top Tap Room, Uptown Pubhouse, Vino Loco, The Weatherford Hotel, the Gopher Hole and…many more…sorry we ran out of room and energy. You can see the full list of participating businesses as well as purchase tickets at www.downtownflagstaff.org/do/shamrock-shuffle. Check-in for the event is at Uptown Pubhouse, 114 N Leroux St., between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.

SUNDAY | 3.27

MAE WE ALL LISTEN

To quote someone in the music industry, Phoenix, Arizona’s Katie Mae is “really putting in the effort right now.” The independent songwriter has a voice that harkens back to the heyday of country-western music as she sings with power and grit, a warm-heartfelt undercurrent always piercing through. Mae first took the stage with a local punk band, cutting her teeth there and forging ahead ever since. She describes her current sound as interpretive country and alt-western, which she showcases on tours all across the Southwest, both solo and with her band, the Lubrication. Yellow Medicine Hills, the band’s latest release, “evokes wide-open spaces, smokey barrooms and Sunday morning comedowns. The album was featured in The Phoenix New Times’ article The Best Music We Heard in Metro Phoenix in 2021, where it was described as having “Plenty of extra poignant introspection, a heaping helping of rebel attitude and lots of grit and muscle.” Yellow Medicine Hills is available on all streaming platforms and Katie Mae & the Lubrication with be playing at Flagstaff Brewing Co., 16 W. Rte 66, at 2 p.m. The show is free and open to all ages.

WEDNESDAY | 4.6

VANN BLUD

Joey Vannucchi grew up on a 40-acre parcel of land near Yosemite National Park. Life in rural California saw him focusing deeply on music, playing drums in various bands throughout his youth before homing in on guitar and songwriting. At 20 he began recording songs at a friend's studio in the neighboring town of Indian Lakes. Initially releasing the material under From Indian Lakes, Vannucchi shortened his band name after putting together a group of musicians to begin playing live. Now going simply by Joe Vann, Vannucchi is currently touring his new album Found In The Smoke, with a stop in Flagstaff. A mix of indie rock/dream pop/shoegaze, Vannucchi wrote, recorded and produced the album at his apartment in Harlem, NY. It features, among others Nandi Rose Plunkett of Half Waif; was mixed by David Tolomei (Beach House, Future Islands, Half Waif) with mastering done by Heba Kadry (Bjork, (Sandy) Alex G, Jay Som). Vannucchi’s 2016 record Everything Feels Better Now saw praise from Pitchfork, Spin, NPR, Paste, Rolling Stone and Stereogum. Vannucchi will be joined by Peach Blud, the very talented and cool local duo made up of Destiny Gourley and Eli Katz (Tiny Bird). All that to say, this is not the night to miss. Head to Liminal Flagstaff, 217 S. San Francisco St., at 7 p.m. for the show.

THURSDAY | 4.7

TAKE ME TO THE MOVIES

The Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival is celebrating 20 years of bringing the best in film to northern Arizona. And by the best, we mean the best. Happy Birthday, ya’ll. The theme for this year’s festival will be "Coming Together." After two tough years of planning, replanning and pivoting, FMFF is hoping to put on a festival that celebrates the strength of the community supporting one another, hence this year’s theme. We have witnessed so much of that support through these tough times and it’s pretty cool to see local arts organizations honor that. Thanks, FMFF! With the largest number of local films this year, the FMFF also pays homage to the passion and creativity of the storytellers and creators within this community. The 2022 Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival will take place over four days, Apr 7-10, with screenings at the Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave, and other venues. There will also be discussion panels, art shows and more. So, grab your popcorn, gummies and your facemask and get ready for the movies. Stay tuned for more information as the festival, all of which can be found at www.flagstaffmountainfilms.org/

