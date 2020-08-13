Hot Picks: WinterHaven virtual show, The Plague book club, Spoon River Anthology

SATURDAY | 8.15

Last year WinterHaven Band, made up of Jack Hernandez, Brendo Goepfrich, Colton Henderson and Nick Schira, won our Editor’s Choice Awards for Best Use of the Tagging Function on Instagram to Get Flag Live!’s Attention, and they’ll likely get it again next year. Congratulations WinterHaven, it worked, we surrender. This four-piece punk/rock (little bit of metal sprinkled in like hot sauce on scrambled eggs) outfit of young whippersnappers is what you’ll see and hear when you tune into the first installment of The Orpheum Presents: A Virtual School of Sound this weekend. The program, much like the At Home with the Orpheum virtual concert series that has been broadcast since lockdown began, will be dedicated to supporting the artists and venue you know and love. Live music spaces were some of the first to shut down and will likely be the last to reopen. But all is not lost! You can help them and their employees along by purchasing tickets to events like these or donating. Read more about it a couple sentences down. First, let’s talk about the Instagram savvy, let’s-tag-Flag-Live!-twice-a-day WinterHaven. Founded in October of 2018, the band has been regularly playing shows in Arizona, winning a local Battle of The Bands as well as playing and scheduling a few shows in Southern California. Their first full length album Apparition was released in February, with their first single off the album "Like Monopoly" being played on local and state radio stations. Their music is influenced by Blink-182, Pierce The Veil and The Offspring, as well as artists like Paramore and Infant Sorrow. This is a band that loves the 90s and throws it back in every track. Catch WinterHaven live at 8 p.m. on the Orpheum’s Facebook page. Tickets are $5-25. To learn more about how you can help save independent music venues across the US, visit nivassoc.org. You can also donate to the Orpheum via, gofundme.com/OrpheumFlagstaff, @OrpheumFlagstaff on Venmo or via PayPal at orpheumtheater.flagstaff@gmail.com and paypal.me/orpheumflagstaff