Hot Picks: Walter Salas-Humara, NEOWISE comet viewing

SATURDAY | 7.26

Flag Live! hasn’t chatted with Walter Salas-Humara since 2018, when he told us the following, a poignant quote from a different world: “When I first started making records, I didn’t really understand or comprehend what being a quote unquote musician really meant and I thought I would just be able to be an artist, in the ideal sense where I could spend a lot of time creating and recording…Being a musician is really more about live performance and in order to do that you have to travel. The audience is global.” For Salas-Humara, the globality of music, its community, has long been front and center. But in a reality where travel poses exponentially higher risks than it did two years ago when Salas-Humara released his album Walterio. the veteran musician finds himself in Flagstaff, where he will play as part of the next installment of At Home with the Orpheum Theater, the historic downtown venue’s virtual concert series. Before you tune in, however, stay with us on this journey, keep reading, learn more about Salas-Humara before you see him perform. First of all, not to forget is the fact that Salas-Humara formed The Silos in 1985 with guitarist Bob Rupe and violinist Mary Rowell. The band was voted Best New American Band in Rolling Stone Magazine's Critics' Poll of 1987 and appeared on Late Night with David Letterman in 1990. Salas-Humara moved on once that lineup had run its course, continuing to play music and make connections around the world and putting out some Silos records in between. He has shared the stage with Wilco, Lucinda Williams, Hootie and The Blowfish, Violent Femmes, The Jayhawks, Yo La Tengo, Ryan Adams and Lynyrd Skynyrd, to name a few. Salas-Humara is also a visual artist with his paintings playing an important role in his creative work overall. Oh, and did we mention he will be performing with El Kamino? This is a concert you won’t want to miss. Catch the show at 8 p.m. at the Orpheum Flagstaff Facebook page.