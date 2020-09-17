Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, Sep. 17-23

SUNDAY | 9.20

It’s back for round two, The Museum of Contemporary Art Flagstaff aka MOCAF is hosting its second round of the social distancing and cycling art event, this time called Social Distance Further 2.0. After the first installment of the interactive, outdoor art installation featuring Flagstaff artists of all mediums, they’ve decided to do it again. The event will take groups of 4-6 through various spots in Flagstaff by bike, starting at the Coconino Center for the Arts and ending at Momentum Aerial for a flying good time. “All inside venues became obsolete for the time being—that was my initial shock moment,” Andres “Dapper Dre” Adauto told Flag Live! in a recent interview, explaining how MOCAF and other venues were forced to get creative. “The bicycles came into it because I wanted to think outside the box. It’s efficient, it’s fresh air, you can social distance, it becomes about your community and still sharing a space with people safely.” Bicycles are another way to become acquainted with the town, too. Each bike group will get a guide who will take them to the various stops along the way where spoken word artists, musicians, marital artists and more will perform. Featuring Random Impulse Taiko, ambient sounds by Shameful Footsteps, the music of Slugs from Space, the wordsmith duo that is An Illustrated Mess and more. Participants can pre-register for specific time slots when they purchase tickets. The route will take about two hours and is 12 miles round trip. Individual groups will meet at the Coconino Center for the Arts to begin and then will be led to the next experience/performance/installation. All attendees and artistic participants will be required to wear masks. For more information or to purchase tickets visit https://m.bpt.me/event/4735820 or check out the MOCAF Instagram page @m_o_c_a_f and click the link in their bio. We won’t force you to go, though we think you should, so we’ll leave you with this final quote by Dapper Dre: “This is something experiential within your community here, something to keep your community healthy, yourself healthy, which bikes offer because they lessen our reliance on fossil fuels. But they also allow us to roll up to this event, to be entertained and challenged by the perspective of these performance artists.”