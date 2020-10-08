Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, Oct. 8-14

TUES | 10.13

In celebration of Mars’s close approach in October, Lowell Observatory is offering weekly virtual programs about the red planet. The programs run on the evenings of Oct. 13, 20 and 27 and will be hosted by astronomy historian Dr. Bill Sheehan. Activities will include live virtual telescope views of Mars and interactive discussions with historians and scientists. Mars makes its closest approaches to Earth during oppositions, which occur every 26 months. Opposition means that Mars is opposite Earth in the sky (Earth is directly between the Sun and Mars). This is a great time to view Mars, since its nearness makes it appear bigger and brighter than usual. The 2020 Mars Opposition is very similar to that of 1894, the event that triggered Percival Lowell to found his observatory in order to study Mars and the possibility of intelligent life there.