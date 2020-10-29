Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, Oct. 29-Nov. 4

FRIDAY | 10.30
DOWNTOWN ZOMBIE VIKING MARCH
There’s a chill in the air—and zombies in the streets? OR at least there will be this Friday during Drinking Horn Meadery’s Downtown Zombie Viking March. Dress up in Viking tunics and attire (with Zombie makeup to tie everything together) and join in the socially distanced marched through downtown to celebrate the shifting of the veil between worlds. Meet in the parking area in front of MartAnnes at 5 p.m. sharp. Following the march, enjoy a glass or two of mead at the Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66, for limited seating to feast and observe Vetrnaetr (Winter Nights), a Norse winter festival that marks the end of summer, the start of the winter, and the beginning of a new year. Visit the event on Facebook for more information.
SAT-SUN | 10.31-11.1
ADOPTION EVENTS WITH HIGH COUNTRY HUMANE
Has it felt like your home is missing something lately? Do you have too much privacy when going to the bathroom? Do you feel like you’re not taking enough walks? You might need a new canine friend. Luckily High Country Humane has more than 15 dogs of all shapes and sizes available for adoption. Meet your new best friend this weekend at two adoption events. On Saturday, stop by Aspen Deli, 1-4 p.m., for a meet and greet, and then Mountain Sports, 1-4 p.m., on Sunday.
TUESDAY | 11.3
MEMBER MEET-UP, OPEN HOUSE AND SHOW & TELL AT COCO-OP
They say variety is the spice of life. Who is they? We all are they. And we here in Flagstaff are made up of artists, scientist, technologists, students, entrepreneurs. Everyone has unique interests they can teach and learn in order to keep life interesting. Need a place to share tools, knowledge and community? That’s where Coco-op comes in. As Flagstaff’s makerspace for adults of all ages, the innovation and education center is where technology, art and expertise meld together. In short, it’s where things happen. Each Tuesday, members meet-up at 7 p.m., and it’s open to the public. Stop by 1155 W. Kaibab Lane to get involved or learn more here.
MORE
‘Neither Wolf Nor Dog’ film screenings: Considered by many one of the most important Native American films ever made, Neither Wolf Nor Dog is currently being screened at Harkins Theatres in Flagstaff. It tells the story of a white author who gets sucked into the heart of contemporary Native American life in the sparse lands of the Dakotas by a 95-year-old Lakota elder, played by the late Dave Bald Eagle, and his sidekick. Visit Harkins for tickets. Screening times are 2:40, 5:10 and 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.
Violinist Leslee Smucker virtual performance: Music heals. While we can’t attend live performances like before, virtual events have been plentiful. This Friday, Oct. 30, log onto YouTube at 7 p.m. for a performance by violinist Leslee Smucker, presented by the Interference Series.
Make A Difference Day: Looking to make a difference in your community? Join the Flagstaff Sustainability Program for its annual Make a Difference Day event. This year, join other like-minded residents with a cleanup of McMillan Mesa. Recognizing the need to socially distance, there will be multiple opportunities to spread out across the mesa and restore abandoned camps, cleanup litter, improve drainage and remove graffiti. Small groups and families are encouraged. Required attire includes face masks, sturdy shoes, work gloves, sun protection and long pants. Sign up by calling Maggie Twomey at (928) 213-2144 or email mtwomey@flagstaffaz.gov. Please meet promptly at 8 a.m. at NACET, 2225 N. Gemini Rd., Saturday, Oct. 31.
The Pumpkin Drop: Every year, one billion pounds of pumpkins end up in U.S. landfills. To divert pumpkin waste in Flagstaff, Flagstaff Sustainability Program is teaming up with Compost Crowd for the 2nd annual Pumpkin Drop. Bring your Halloween Jack-O-Lanterns to 419 Mogollon St. on Sunday, Nov. 1, from 3-5 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!