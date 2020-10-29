Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, Oct. 29-Nov. 4

FRIDAY | 10.30

There’s a chill in the air—and zombies in the streets? OR at least there will be this Friday during Drinking Horn Meadery’s Downtown Zombie Viking March. Dress up in Viking tunics and attire (with Zombie makeup to tie everything together) and join in the socially distanced marched through downtown to celebrate the shifting of the veil between worlds. Meet in the parking area in front of MartAnnes at 5 p.m. sharp. Following the march, enjoy a glass or two of mead at the Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66, for limited seating to feast and observe Vetrnaetr (Winter Nights), a Norse winter festival that marks the end of summer, the start of the winter, and the beginning of a new year. Visit the event on Facebook for more information.