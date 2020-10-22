Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, Oct. 22-28

THURS-SUN | 10.22-25

We all know and love the Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival, which hosts its annual festival each spring. Now, log on to see the organization’s event in partnership with the Arizona Women’s Film Festival. Other than presenting a great opportunity to see award-winning films from new directors, this weekend’s film festival is also a benefit for Victim Witness Services of Coconino County. For just $15 (or $20 with a $5 donation to Victim Witness or $25 with a $10 donation), viewers will have access to more than 10 inclusive films that focus on the femxle experience from all angles for 72 hours. Visit the festival’s streaming platform to sign up for an account, register for the event and purchase tickets. Northern Arizona is represented through local filmmaker Diedra Peaches’ submission, “Yéego Diné Asdzáá Climb Training,” in which Peaches captures the journey of female Dine and POC as they acquaint themselves with the history of various landscapes. More information and descriptions of all the featured films on the Facebook event page.