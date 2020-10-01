Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, Oct. 1-7

THURSDAY | 10.1

This semester, Northern Arizona University’s MFA Creative Writing Program will provide MFA students the opportunity to read their work alongside established writers through the new Cinder Skies: A High Desert Reading Series. This week welcomes second-year MFA candidate Katie Quinnelly to the virtual stage. The West Virginian writer’s chapbook “Sparrow Pie” won Eggtooth Edition’s 2017/2018 chapbook competition, depicting stories of loved ones and Appalachia that's "almost deceptively alluring in its quaintness," as described in a 2018 interview with Thin Air Magazine. The writer will be joined by Nicole Walker, author of collections The After-Normal: Brief, Alphabetical Essays on a Changing Planet, Sustainability: A Love Story and more. Find more information about the Zoom event here.

FRI-SAT | 10.2-3

The Orpheum Theater has welcomed the return of live music through its Under the Stars at the Orpheum Theater concert series, which has featured local and regional favorites like Sap Dabblers, Nolan McKelvey, Sci-Fi Country, The Senators and more. This Friday, attendees will enjoy DJ sets from Ill Divo, Jaybird and Jean Jacket under the crisp night sky. Saturday will feature two performances from Pass the Butter. Tickets for each event are sold in packs of two or four, with each group given their own personal pod where they can sit spaced apart from other groups in the Orpheum’s parking lot. Tickets and more information here.