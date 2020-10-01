Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, Oct. 1-7

THURSDAY | 10.1
IT’S LIT ONLINE
This semester, Northern Arizona University’s MFA Creative Writing Program will provide MFA students the opportunity to read their work alongside established writers through the new Cinder Skies: A High Desert Reading Series. This week welcomes second-year MFA candidate Katie Quinnelly to the virtual stage. The West Virginian writer’s chapbook “Sparrow Pie” won Eggtooth Edition’s 2017/2018 chapbook competition, depicting stories of loved ones and Appalachia that's "almost deceptively alluring in its quaintness," as described in a 2018 interview with Thin Air Magazine. The writer will be joined by Nicole Walker, author of collections The After-Normal: Brief, Alphabetical Essays on a Changing Planet, Sustainability: A Love Story and more. Find more information about the Zoom event here.
FRI-SAT | 10.2-3
THE RETURN OF LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
The Orpheum Theater has welcomed the return of live music through its Under the Stars at the Orpheum Theater concert series, which has featured local and regional favorites like Sap Dabblers, Nolan McKelvey, Sci-Fi Country, The Senators and more. This Friday, attendees will enjoy DJ sets from Ill Divo, Jaybird and Jean Jacket under the crisp night sky. Saturday will feature two performances from Pass the Butter. Tickets for each event are sold in packs of two or four, with each group given their own personal pod where they can sit spaced apart from other groups in the Orpheum’s parking lot. Tickets and more information here.
ONGOING
FRIGHT NIGHT DONE RIGHT
While the weather seems to have not gotten the memo that it’s fall yet—we’re looking at you high temps in the 80s; yellow aspens, you’re on the right path—movie fans can get into the spooky mood with Harkins Theatres’ October Fright Nights. Starting this weekend, classic Halloween flicks will be shown on the big screen each Friday and Saturday throughout the month. Up first is beloved cult classic Hocus Pocus (1993). Catch up with the sinister Sanderson sisters this weekend with show times at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $5. Visit Harkins’ website for more information.
MORE:
Starlite Lanes has reopened for distanced bowling, with special discounts offered throughout the week. Learn more on Facebook.
Meet Melanie Nicole, The HeArt Box’s featured artist for the month of October. Her “Arrival” exhibit opens with a reception Friday, Oct. 1, from 6-8 p.m. The collection is “a small series that explores the transition into adulthood and the long journey one takes towards self-love, confidence and acceptance. In this series, Melanie Nicole continues to showcase strong themes of femininity while each piece tells a unique story about what it feels like to finally enjoy the fruits of your labor and embrace the person you have become after all the work it took to get there.” Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
