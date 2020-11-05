Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, Nov. 5-11

FRIDAY | 11.6

Heather Allison captures dramatic, still life botanicals with a nod to vanitas from the Renaissance era. Eric Retterbrush brings the work of tintype into the modern era with his timeless portraits. Together, these two photographers make up HereAfter, the newest exhibit at The HeArt Box which examines life, death and who we are as humans here and after. The show was developed remotely, with Flagstaff’s Retterbush connecting with the California-based Allison while we all navigated lives more isolated. Jill Sans, owner and artist at The HeArt Box, felt this an important story to tell. The exhibit, which opens virtually through Facebook Live this Friday at 5:30 p.m., offers time to reflect on life and death, themes that have never rung more true in the collective of all our lives. It’s a celebration of both, a time to honor and find the beauty everywhere we can, in the loss and that which we can still hold onto. An in-person, limited entry and distanced reception will be held at the gallery, 17 N. San Francisco St., Ste. 1B, Friday from 6-8 p.m. HereAfter will remain on display through Nov. 28. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m., and online at www.theheartbox.space. Private viewings available by appointment, call (928) 600-6290 for more details.