Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, March 4-10

THURS & WED | 3.4 & 3.10
LIFELONG CULTURAL LEARNING
There’s no time like the present to educate yourself on matters beyond your own culture and expertise. Learning is a lifelong endeavor, allowing people to better understand themselves and the world at large. Tonight, join Northern Arizona University’s Latin American Studies program for a virtual lecture by Jeremy Slack, associate professor of geography at the University of Texas, El Paso. Beginning at 6 p.m., Slack will be examining issues surrounding our southern border in his talk, “Deported to Death: Asylum, drug violence and immigration enforcement on the US-Mexico border.” Register for free to receive the Zoom link at eepurl.com/hopH8D. On Wednesday, focus will shift to North Africa in the Martin-Springer Institute’s third installation of its Zoom series on Muslims and the Holocaust. Aomar Boum, associate professor and vice chair of Undergraduate Studies at the Department of Anthropology at University of California, Los Angeles, will present a talk titled “The Holocaust and North Africa: A Forgotten History.” The event is free and open to the public, and will begin at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required by emailing Melissa Cohen at Melissa.Cohen@nau.edu.
MON-TUES | 3.8-9
LIVE AT THE MUSEUM
It’s more than just death and taxes that we can be certain of in our lives. Change is a constant presence in every aspect of our lives and the wider world in which we live. As part of the Museum of Northern Arizona’s ongoing Grand Canyon Talk series, Dr. Larry Stevens, MNA curator of biology, will discuss how life in the Grand Canyon has been affected by changes in the climate, both past and ongoing, during a livestream event on Monday, 3-4 p.m. If art is more your wheelhouse than biology, just wait for the day to change to instead tune in Tuesday for a live painting with Diné artist Randall Wilson. From 2-3 p.m., Wilson will demonstrate the techniques he uses to create portraits, landscapes and murals while discussing the cultural connection to his pieces, which blend traditional imagery with contemporary subjects. Learn more about Wilson and his inspirations here. Visit MNA’s Facebook page to attend either of these free virtual events.
ONGOING | 3.2-6
THE FEMININE TOUCH
Fefu and her Friends is a study of femininity. Do stereotypes do more harm than good? Northern Arizona University Department of Theatre presents its production of the play, directed by Christina Gutierrez-Dennehy. It opens on a typical New England afternoon with Fefu and her friends rehearsing a charity presentation, before the tables are turned to present an unexpected ending. According to NAU Theatre’s synopsis, “Fefu will challenge our preconceptions about life and theatre through bold characters, exquisite storytelling and unconventional theatricality.” Written by Cuban American playwright María Irene Fornés in 1977, the play is known for its use of an all-female cast and unique staging. Tickets for the livestreamed performance are $17, $15 for seniors and NAU employees, $10 for youth and students, with shows held daily at 7:30 p.m. until Saturday. Ordering fees apply. Visit NAU’s Events Calendar for more information as well as a link to purchase tickets and view the performance. Tickets can also be ordered by calling the Central Ticketing Office at 523-5661.