Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, March 4-10

MON-TUES | 3.8-9

It’s more than just death and taxes that we can be certain of in our lives. Change is a constant presence in every aspect of our lives and the wider world in which we live. As part of the Museum of Northern Arizona’s ongoing Grand Canyon Talk series, Dr. Larry Stevens, MNA curator of biology, will discuss how life in the Grand Canyon has been affected by changes in the climate, both past and ongoing, during a livestream event on Monday, 3-4 p.m. If art is more your wheelhouse than biology, just wait for the day to change to instead tune in Tuesday for a live painting with Diné artist Randall Wilson. From 2-3 p.m., Wilson will demonstrate the techniques he uses to create portraits, landscapes and murals while discussing the cultural connection to his pieces, which blend traditional imagery with contemporary subjects. Learn more about Wilson and his inspirations here. Visit MNA’s Facebook page to attend either of these free virtual events.