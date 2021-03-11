Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, March 11-17

SATURDAY | 3.13
STUCK ON ACUPUNCTURE
A fixture of Fourth Street for going on six years, Stuck Community Acupuncture works to ensure its clients feel their best through affordable service. To celebrate this year’s anniversary, Stuck has organized a raffle. Pricing starts at $15 for one ticket or $40 for three. Winners will be drawn on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., with the first place recipient to receive three months of unlimited free treatments, second place one month of unlimited free treatments, and third place one week of unlimited free treatments. Proceeds from raffle sales will be used to help Stuck launch its new Project PINS (Post-Traumatic Intervention and Support), which will provide acupuncture to individuals in the community who have experienced sexual assault, intimate partner violence, or are victims of crime. Call 526-3365 to purchase your raffle ticket(s) or stop by the clinic at 2708 N. Fourth St. Visit www.stuckflagstaff.org for more information.
SATURDAY | 3.13
LET’S GET CREATIVE
Sometimes creativity needs a little nudge before it flows freely. If that’s the case for you, join the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library for Between the Lines, an online drawing group where artists of all ages and skill level can find encouragement from others as they draw a variety of prompts in a relaxed atmosphere. Log in to Zoom from 4-5 p.m. Contact the library with questions at 213-2348 and pre-register for the event by emailing efclstaff@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org. Dedicate this Saturday afternoon, 4-5 p.m., to getting in touch with your imagination.
ONGOING
FOR THE PLANET
The era of single-use plastic bags is over. Sure, they’ve been convenient throughout the pandemic as many took full bags of delicious take-out home from local restaurants, but there’s a better alternative. The Azulita Project is rolling out its Tote-Ally Reusable Bag Program, encouraging restaurants and other community partners to reduce the amount of single-use plastic bags in their arsenal by providing them instead with reusable totes. If you have any extra reusable bags you would like to donate to the program, drop-off locations are currently set up at the Flagstaff Visitor Center, 1 E. Route 66, and Mountain Sports Flagstaff, 24 N. San Francisco St. Visit www.azulitaproject.org or Instagram @azulitaproject for more information.