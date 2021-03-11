Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, March 11-17

SATURDAY | 3.13

A fixture of Fourth Street for going on six years, Stuck Community Acupuncture works to ensure its clients feel their best through affordable service. To celebrate this year’s anniversary, Stuck has organized a raffle. Pricing starts at $15 for one ticket or $40 for three. Winners will be drawn on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., with the first place recipient to receive three months of unlimited free treatments, second place one month of unlimited free treatments, and third place one week of unlimited free treatments. Proceeds from raffle sales will be used to help Stuck launch its new Project PINS (Post-Traumatic Intervention and Support), which will provide acupuncture to individuals in the community who have experienced sexual assault, intimate partner violence, or are victims of crime. Call 526-3365 to purchase your raffle ticket(s) or stop by the clinic at 2708 N. Fourth St. Visit www.stuckflagstaff.org for more information.