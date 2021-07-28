Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, July 29-Aug. 4

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY | 7/30-31
THE END OF SPRING
Spring is long gone, but you can still catch the final few days of Margeaux Bestard's Time with Spring in Casita Azul at the HeArt Box gallery. The exhibit explores the world's awakening as winter fades and seeds break through the soil during the early days of spring. Bestard photographed delicately placed relics of nature, including flowers and bird feathers, capturing the natural details and textures. The images evoke feelings of light and new life that feel reminiscent of spring, but last long into the summer season. The exhibit, which opened in June, runs through July. Catch the final two days Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Plus, 10% of all artwork sales benefit Grand Canyon Youth. Stop by the HeArt Box at 17 N. San Francisco St., Suite 1B from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through the end of the month to see the exhibit.
SATURDAY | 7/31
DEAD HEADS UNITE!
Dust off your tye-dyed t-shirt and get ready to jam. The Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash is back for the 14th year. The event honors the legendary Grateful Dead guitarist and vocalist for both his music and philanthropy. Local musicians will play Grateful Dead songs in celebration of Garcia's birthday. Dead head faves like Dave Logan and the Not Dead Yet, Flagship of Fools, Let it Grow, Legion of Mario and Xtra Ticket will take the stage to pay tribute. The event supports Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona, Flagstaff Family Food Center and the Haven Walker Memorial Music Scholarship. Doors will open at noon Saturday and the show will start at 1 p.m. at The Orpheum Theater. Tickets start at $53 and can be purchased online from The Orpheum.
TUESDAY | 8/3
DAVIDSON'S DAMN DEBUT
Come celebrate the release of the debut novel from Flag local Ash Davidson. Davidson will read from her highly-anticipated historical fiction novel, Damnation Spring, before answering questions and signing copies. The event will be held in the back of Bright Side Bookshop. Plus, get 10% off the can't-miss novel when you pre-order from Bright Side — yet another reason to support your locally owned, independent bookstore. The release party starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Here's our picks of the can't-miss events in Flagstaff this week.