Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, July 29-Aug. 4

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY | 7/30-31

Spring is long gone, but you can still catch the final few days of Margeaux Bestard's Time with Spring in Casita Azul at the HeArt Box gallery. The exhibit explores the world's awakening as winter fades and seeds break through the soil during the early days of spring. Bestard photographed delicately placed relics of nature, including flowers and bird feathers, capturing the natural details and textures. The images evoke feelings of light and new life that feel reminiscent of spring, but last long into the summer season. The exhibit, which opened in June, runs through July. Catch the final two days Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Plus, 10% of all artwork sales benefit Grand Canyon Youth. Stop by the HeArt Box at 17 N. San Francisco St., Suite 1B from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through the end of the month to see the exhibit.