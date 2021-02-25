Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, Feb. 25-March 3

THURS | 3.4

Open Doors: Art in Action's current virtual exhibit explores the multiple facets of Indigenous women and the power of matriarchal connections. Far from complacent, Indigenous women carry a quiet strength and resilience in the face of historical oppression and dismissal. In an upcoming virtual event taking another perspective on the topic, Dr. Laura Tohe presents a free Zoom talk in celebration of Women’s History Month. “More than Pocahontas and Squaws: Indigenous Women Coming Into Visibility” will be held Thursday, March 4, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. with advance registration required. Dr. Tohe, Professor Emerita with Distinction at Arizona State University and the Navajo Nation Poet Laureate, will show how Indigenous American women have contributed service to Arizona and the US, yet remain invisible in the media and stereotyped in early films. This talk is presented in partnership with the Flagstaff Public Library and made possible by Arizona Humanities.

MON-SUN | 2.1-28

This weekend marks the last chance to catch a number of inspiring and trailblazing films played on the big screen as part of Harkins Theatres’ celebration of Black History Month. From civil rights and desegregation to sports and the music industry, these films continue to educate and entertain the whole family on what it’s like to be Black in America. Visit Harkins, 4751 E. Marketplace Dr., to see one of the following films for just $5 each: Amistad, Best of Enemies, Dreamgirls, Fences, Hidden Figures, Remember the Titans, Selma and 42. For a list of showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit Harkins.com. There are also many worthwhile films available for streaming for those looking for a more intimate—and safe, there is still a contagious virus going around after all—movie-watching experience beyond the 28 days of February. On Netflix, I Am Not Your Negro is an Oscar-nominated documentary that recounts the experiences of civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr., Malcom X and Medgar Evers. 13th explores the history of mass incarceration in the United States and how race continues to play a factor in the justice system. More options to stream on Netflix include When They See Us and Dear White People. Hulu features to check out include Underground, Queen Sugar and Atlanta. Then, log onto your Amazon Prime account to stream One Night in Miami, or HBO Max for Judas and the Black Messiah, The Immortal Life of Henriette Lacks, Insecure or I May Destroy You.