Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, Feb. 18-24

MON-SUN | 2.1-28
EDUCATION BY FILM
In celebration of February’s Black History Month, Harkins Theatres is showing films that highlight inspiring stories and trailblazing roles from the Black community. From civil rights and desegregation to sports and the music industry, these films continue to educate and entertain the whole family. Guests can visit Harkins, 4751 E. Marketplace Dr., each day in February to see one of the following films for just $5 each: Amistad, Best of Enemies, Dreamgirls, Fences, Hidden Figures, Remember the Titans, Selma and 42. For a list of showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit Harkins.com. There are also many worthwhile films available for streaming for those looking for a more intimate—and safe, there is still a contagious virus going around after all—movie-watching experience. On Netflix, I Am Not Your Negro is an Oscar-nominated documentary that recounts the experiences of civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr., Malcom X and Medgar Evers. 13th explores the history of mass incarceration in the United States and how race continues to play a factor in the justice system. More options to stream on Netflix include When They See Us and Dear White People. Hulu features to check out include Underground, Queen Sugar and Atlanta. Then, log onto your Amazon Prime account to stream One Night in Miami, or HBO Max for Judas and the Black Messiah, The Immortal Life of Henriette Lacks, Insecure or I May Destroy You.
SAT-SUN | 2.20-28
MUSIC IN THE NIGHT
“Night Music, or Nachtmusik, is classical entertainment music intended for intimate evening gatherings,” Larry Lang, Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra executive director, said of FSO’s upcoming virtual program. The production of Night Music has been adjusted from the original full orchestra to small ensembles that will ensure the safety of FSO musicians and staff while still allowing for the highest quality experience. Compositions to be played include Vincent d’Indy’s “Chanson et Danses,” Wolfgang A Mozart’s “Serenade #12 in C Minor” and Gary Carpenter’s “Ein Musikalisches Snookerspiel.” Until it is safe to return to in-person programming, all are invited to enjoy a relaxing evening of Nachtmusik from the comfort of their own homes while supporting the orchestra, which has been a staple of Flagstaff’s art and music community for more than 70 years. The on-demand program will be available online Feb. 20 through Feb. 28. Visit www.flagstaffsymphony.org for tickets and more information.
ONGOING
GIVING BACK
Flagstaff is undoubtedly a creative hub, with established artists and up-and-comers around practically every corner. For current art students, the Museum of Northern Arizona is offering an exciting opportunity to work with master artists Dan and Arlo Namingha through the Namingha Institute Master Class. So named for the Namingha family, who believe deeply in giving back to the community by aiding and nurturing young artists, the Namingha Institute celebrates the region’s diverse artistry. This paid residency will be held on the MNA campus June 3-17, 2021. Six selected students will receive lodging and a stipend while participating in classes with teachers and speakers who are leading successful careers as artists. The residency will culminate in a public showcase and reception. Deadline for applications is March 5. Visit www.musnaz.org/namingha for more information and a link to the application.