Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, Feb. 18-24

MON-SUN | 2.1-28

In celebration of February’s Black History Month, Harkins Theatres is showing films that highlight inspiring stories and trailblazing roles from the Black community. From civil rights and desegregation to sports and the music industry, these films continue to educate and entertain the whole family. Guests can visit Harkins, 4751 E. Marketplace Dr., each day in February to see one of the following films for just $5 each: Amistad, Best of Enemies, Dreamgirls, Fences, Hidden Figures, Remember the Titans, Selma and 42. For a list of showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit Harkins.com. There are also many worthwhile films available for streaming for those looking for a more intimate—and safe, there is still a contagious virus going around after all—movie-watching experience. On Netflix, I Am Not Your Negro is an Oscar-nominated documentary that recounts the experiences of civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr., Malcom X and Medgar Evers. 13th explores the history of mass incarceration in the United States and how race continues to play a factor in the justice system. More options to stream on Netflix include When They See Us and Dear White People. Hulu features to check out include Underground, Queen Sugar and Atlanta. Then, log onto your Amazon Prime account to stream One Night in Miami, or HBO Max for Judas and the Black Messiah, The Immortal Life of Henriette Lacks, Insecure or I May Destroy You.