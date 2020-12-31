Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, Dec. 31-Jan. 6

THURS | 12.31
GOOD RIDDANCE, 2020
Let’s face it. Time isn’t real and things won’t magically get better at the stroke of midnight; we still have a lot of work to do. However, rituals are important. Send 2020 off in style be reminiscing about past Great Pinecone Drops during a virtual celebration hosted by the Weatherford Hotel in lieu of inviting folks to gather under its 6-foot pinecone at midnight. Find more ways to ring in the new year as outlined by the Flagstaff Downtown Business Alliance here. Also, the annual Randy Wilson Memorial Polar Plunge will not be held this year to discourage large gatherings, but here's to hoping we can all get together in the frozen Lake Mary next year.
FRI | 1.1
DANCE ON
By popular demand, Canyon Movement Company’s virtual production of The Nutcracker Suite in Modern Bare Feet has been extended through Jan. 1. A holiday classic and tradition for almost 20 years, this year’s performance by CMC dancers was filmed in familiar locations throughout Flagstaff and premiered as a short film online Dec. 11. “It’s an event that our students and dancers really look forward to, and a way to provide some sense of normalcy, and same for the audience,” Gina Darlington, Canyon Dance director and producer of the show, said. “The tradition for people to go to The Nutcracker, even though they can’t attend, they can still see it and be part of the community event.” Suggested donation of $10 per person. Visit CMC on Facebook for more information and link to the performance.
ONGOING
COVID-19 2021 ARTIST RECOVERY FILMING PROJECT
Even in the midst of all the anxiety and uncertainty presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, artists continued to create. For those who use art as a coping mechanism, was there ever really any choice in the matter. Still, there’s been a loss of that familiar togetherness the creative community enjoys here in Flagstaff. A creative video project in collaboration with Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival, MOCAF and Firewatch Media is looking for 10 artists and institutions to be featured in five videos to showcase their art—whether that be for actors, musicians, dancers, painters, photographers—and that sense of community. Applications can be picked up in person at The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., or online at the link here. All Coconino County residents are eligible to apply through Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Compensation will be provided.