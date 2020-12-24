Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, Dec. 24-30

ONGOING

Nominations are open for the Flagstaff Arts Council's annual Viola Awards, which has celebrates excellence in science and arts for more than a decade. According to FAC, "The categories are familiar but the kinds of nominations will likely vary widely as our creative community adapted to the pandemic. 'Excellence' may take on a new definition this year as we collectively learned live streaming, social distancing, and taking to social media to share our stories and experiences. Excellence isn’t just about the final product, but the learning and perseverance that is demonstrated." Click here to nominate your favorite artist, educator, performer or even scrappy arts and culture publication. Nominations are being accepted until Dec. 31.

ONGOING

Even in the midst of all the anxiety and uncertainty presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, artists continued to create. For those who use art as a coping mechanism, was there ever really any choice in the matter. Still, there’s been a loss of that familiar togetherness the creative community enjoys here in Flagstaff. A creative video project in collaboration with Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival, MOCAF and Firewatch Media is looking for 10 artists and institutions to be featured in five videos to showcase their art—whether that be for actors, musicians, dancers, painters, photographers—and that sense of community. Applications can be picked up in person at The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., or online at the link here. All Coconino County residents are eligible to apply through Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Compensation will be provided.