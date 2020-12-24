 Skip to main content
Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, Dec. 24-30
Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, Dec. 24-30

olive the best

11.27-1.1

HOLIDAY SHOPPING PASSPORT

Whether you need to do some last-minute shopping or are just waiting to send packages out until after the holiday to alleviate some of the stress the postal service is under, local businesses are the perfect source for unique gifts this year—and every year. The Flagstaff Downtown Business Alliance is carrying on its tradition of encouraging everyone to shop local through its holiday shopping passport. Shop at five participating businesses or spend a combined total of $250 from Nov. 27 through Jan. 1 to be entered in a drawing to win prizes from some of your favorite downtown businesses. Participating businesses include:
The Sweet Shoppe Candy Store
Rainbow's End
Olive the Best
Flagstaff General Store
Mountain Sports
The Golden Hive
Peace Surplus
Bright Side Bookshop
Flagstaff Chocolate Company
Babbitt's Backcountry Outfitters
Mozelle's Downtown Bakery
Arizona Handmade Gallery
INCAHOOTS Vintage Clothing & Costumes
Pick up a passport at any of the businesses above, or download one at http://bitly.ws/aIkr
 

ONGOING

2021 VIOLA AWARDS NOMINATIONS

Nominations are open for the Flagstaff Arts Council's annual Viola Awards, which has celebrates excellence in science and arts for more than a decade. According to FAC, "The categories are familiar but the kinds of nominations will likely vary widely as our creative community adapted to the pandemic. 'Excellence' may take on a new definition this year as we collectively learned live streaming, social distancing, and taking to social media to share our stories and experiences. Excellence isn’t just about the final product, but the learning and perseverance that is demonstrated." Click here to nominate your favorite artist, educator, performer or even scrappy arts and culture publication. Nominations are being accepted until Dec. 31.

ONGOING

COVID-19 2021 ARTIST RECOVERY FILMING PROJECT 

Even in the midst of all the anxiety and uncertainty presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, artists continued to create. For those who use art as a coping mechanism, was there ever really any choice in the matter. Still, there’s been a loss of that familiar togetherness the creative community enjoys here in Flagstaff. A creative video project in collaboration with Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival, MOCAF and Firewatch Media is looking for 10 artists and institutions to be featured in five videos to showcase their art—whether that be for actors, musicians, dancers, painters, photographers—and that sense of community. Applications can be picked up in person at The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., or online at the link here. All Coconino County residents are eligible to apply through Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Compensation will be provided.

