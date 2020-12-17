Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, Dec. 17-23

THURS-SAT | 12.17-19
FLAGSTAFF SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL’S ‘NO SPRING CHICKEN’
With her biological clock ticking, 40-year-old Jenn yearns to be with child. One-woman play No Spring Chicken, written by Ginna Hoben, explores the pain and comedy of trying to conceive while of “advanced maternal age.” Starring Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival’s Executive Director Dawn Tucker and directed by Jim Warren, founding Artistic Director of the American Shakespeare Center, the latest novel production by FlagShakes premieres as a livestreamed performance Friday at 7 p.m. The charming 70-minute play is peppered with music by the “Man in the Moon,” played by local musician and artist Sean Golightly, who also serves as many of the other characters in the play, providing whispers and sound elements that help move the play along. Viewers can also tune in to performances Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. If you can’t wait until Friday though, you can tune in to FlagShakes’ Facebook at 6 p.m. tonight for a live interview with the playwright along with Tucker and Warren. Tickets and more information for the performances at www.flagshakes.org
MON | 12.21
LOWELL OBSERVATORY: THE GREAT CONJUNCTION of 2020
400 years ago, Jupiter and Saturn reached out for each other, becoming closer in the sky than they ever have since. This event, a Great Conjunction, happens every 20 years as the two largest planets in our solar system are separated by about 1 degree—roughly the width of two moons—but this Monday marks the first time since 1623 that the planets will be separated by just one-tenth of a degree—about one-fifth the size of the full moon. This rare celestial event also coincides with the winter solstice, which marks the longest night of the year, and the peak of the Ursid meteor shower. Join Lowell Observatory for a livestream at 5 p.m. to celebrate the Great Conjunction with an evening of telescope viewing and commentary from Lowell’s astronomers and educators.
MON | 12.21
INTERFERENCE SERIES: ROB WALLACE SOLSTICE SOLO PERFORMANCE and FUNDRAISER
Start the week of with a bang when you join Interference Series co-curator Rob Wallace for a solo performance of works for percussion and voice. Ranging from the meditative to the mournful to the joyful, Wallace will explore a range of emotions from 2020 during a livestreamed house concert on the night of the winter solstice. Featured compositions will include “Wuhan,” a tribute to the victims of COVID-19 as well as the city historically known as a center of gong and cymbal manufacturing, “Water of Life,” a piece for whiskey bottles, a solo drum set tribute to the late virtuoso drummer Neil Peart and more. Viewers can tune in to the livestream beginning at 7 p.m. Visit www.interferenceseries.org for more information about the Interference Series and how to help it continue programming in its 6th season.
ONGOING
2021 VIOLA AWARDS NOMINATIONS
Nominations are open for the Flagstaff Arts Council's annual Viola Awards, which has celebrates excellence in science and arts for more than a decade. According to FAC, "The categories are familiar but the kinds of nominations will likely vary widely as our creative community adapted to the pandemic. 'Excellence' may take on a new definition this year as we collectively learned live streaming, social distancing, and taking to social media to share our stories and experiences. Excellence isn’t just about the final product, but the learning and perseverance that is demonstrated." Click here to nominate your favorite artist, educator, performer or even scrappy arts and culture publication. Nominations are being accepted until Dec. 31.
ONGOING
COVID-19 2021 ARTIST RECOVERY FILMING PROJECT
Even in the midst of all the anxiety and uncertainty presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, artists continued to create. For those who use art as a coping mechanism, was there ever really any choice in the matter. Still, there’s been a loss of that familiar togetherness the creative community enjoys here in Flagstaff. A creative video project in collaboration with Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival, MOCAF and Firewatch Media is looking for 10 artists and institutions to be featured in five videos to showcase their art—whether that be for actors, musicians, dancers, painters, photographers—and that sense of community. Applications can be picked up in person at The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., or online at the link here. All Coconino County residents are eligible to apply through Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Compensation will be provided.
