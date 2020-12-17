Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, Dec. 17-23

THURS-SAT | 12.17-19

With her biological clock ticking, 40-year-old Jenn yearns to be with child. One-woman play No Spring Chicken, written by Ginna Hoben, explores the pain and comedy of trying to conceive while of “advanced maternal age.” Starring Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival’s Executive Director Dawn Tucker and directed by Jim Warren, founding Artistic Director of the American Shakespeare Center, the latest novel production by FlagShakes premieres as a livestreamed performance Friday at 7 p.m. The charming 70-minute play is peppered with music by the “Man in the Moon,” played by local musician and artist Sean Golightly, who also serves as many of the other characters in the play, providing whispers and sound elements that help move the play along. Viewers can also tune in to performances Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. If you can’t wait until Friday though, you can tune in to FlagShakes’ Facebook at 6 p.m. tonight for a live interview with the playwright along with Tucker and Warren. Tickets and more information for the performances at www.flagshakes.org