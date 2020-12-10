Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, Dec. 10-16

THURS | 12.10

The Flagstaff Arts Council’s Parched: The Art of Water in the Southwest, which opened at the Coconino Center for the Arts this past September, explores the complexities of water in the context of climate change and increasing demands on water. As COVID-19 cases has risen in the community and throughout the country at large, the gallery closed to the public, but the poignant exhibit is still available for virtual viewing, and tonight marks the premiere of a documentary that tells the story of the creation of the art exhibit. Nine regional artists participated in a comprehensive education program led by scientists, managers, and environmental advocates and spent a year creating original art pieces that are unified into one exhibit. Parched reflects the conflicting demands on water for agriculture, recreation, households and nature while also highlighting how social and cultural inequities are manifested through current water policies and practices. Thursday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m., tune in to Zoom to watch the documentary and then stick around for a Q&A sessions with artists— Klee Benally, Josh Biggs, Roger Clark, Julie Comnick, Debra Edgerton, Neal Galloway, Marie Gladue, Jani Ingram, Jane Mark, Delisa Myles, Shawn Skabelund, Glory Tacheenie-Campoy, Ernest Tahoe, Kathleen Velo—scientists and local filmmaker Nick Geib, Firewatch Media. Register online at www.ccaflagstaff.org or by using this registration link. The documentary was produced by the Center for Ecosystem Science and Society at NAU in collaboration with the Flagstaff Arts Council.