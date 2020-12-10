Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this week, Dec. 10-16

THURS | 12.10
‘PARCHED: THE ART OF WATER IN THE SOUTHWEST’ DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE
The Flagstaff Arts Council’s Parched: The Art of Water in the Southwest, which opened at the Coconino Center for the Arts this past September, explores the complexities of water in the context of climate change and increasing demands on water. As COVID-19 cases has risen in the community and throughout the country at large, the gallery closed to the public, but the poignant exhibit is still available for virtual viewing, and tonight marks the premiere of a documentary that tells the story of the creation of the art exhibit. Nine regional artists participated in a comprehensive education program led by scientists, managers, and environmental advocates and spent a year creating original art pieces that are unified into one exhibit. Parched reflects the conflicting demands on water for agriculture, recreation, households and nature while also highlighting how social and cultural inequities are manifested through current water policies and practices. Thursday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m., tune in to Zoom to watch the documentary and then stick around for a Q&A sessions with artists— Klee Benally, Josh Biggs, Roger Clark, Julie Comnick, Debra Edgerton, Neal Galloway, Marie Gladue, Jani Ingram, Jane Mark, Delisa Myles, Shawn Skabelund, Glory Tacheenie-Campoy, Ernest Tahoe, Kathleen Velo—scientists and local filmmaker Nick Geib, Firewatch Media. Register online at www.ccaflagstaff.org or by using this registration link. The documentary was produced by the Center for Ecosystem Science and Society at NAU in collaboration with the Flagstaff Arts Council.
SUN | 12.13
EMMA’S ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS HOLIDAY GIFT SHOW
Just when you might have thought there were no more local art markets and you were SOL when it came to finding that special unique gift for all the important people in your life, Emma’s Absolutely Fabulous Holiday Gift Show—the 17th annual—saves the day. This Sunday, from 4:30-8:30 p.m., the socially distanced art market will take place, as usual, at Casa Duarte, 1000 N. Humphreys St. Masks will be required of all those in attendance, but the art is as varied and high quality as ever. This year’s participating artists include printmaker Chiara Rose Norris, mixed media artist Janeece Henes, magical jeweler Pink Lune aka Tiffany Coates, painter Emma Gardner and more. Visit the Facebook event to reach out to the artists for inquiries about pre-sales that can packaged and ready for a quick pick-up that evening if that’s more your style.
ONGOING
COVID-19 2021 ARTIST RECOVERY FILMING PROJECT
Even in the midst of all the anxiety and uncertainty presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, artists continued to create. For those who use art as a coping mechanism, was there ever really any choice in the matter. Still, there’s been a loss of that familiar togetherness the creative community enjoys here in Flagstaff. A creative video project in collaboration with Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival, MOCAF and Firewatch Media is looking for 10 artists and institutions to be featured in five videos to showcase their art—whether that be for actors, musicians, dancers, painters, photographers—and that sense of community. Applications can be picked up in person at The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., or online at the link here. All Coconino County residents are eligible to apply through Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Compensation will be provided.
